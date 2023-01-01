Read full article on original website
Crowds in Philadelphia welcome 2023 with the Mummers; Fancy Brigade winner announced
People welcomed 2023 in Philadelphia at the one and only place to be on New Year's Day: along South Broad Street for the Mummers Parade!
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
Is former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter running again?
A familiar name may be joining the crowded field vying to be Philadelphia’s next mayor. Sources close to former Mayor Michael Nutter have confirmed to WHYY News that he’s been asked to consider running for a third term as mayor. The city charter limits mayors to two consecutive...
3 more buses carrying migrants arrive in Philadelphia from Texas
A total of 15 buses have arrived from Texas in the last two months.
Buses of migrants arrive at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another group of asylum seekers arrived in Philadelphia Saturday morning.Multiple buses arrived at 30th Street Station.We received this statement from the City of Philadelphia:"We received one bus at midnight and two buses early this morning with a total of 154 asylum seekers onboard. Of that number, approximately 65 individuals registered at the City's Welcoming Center. Texas officials have still not coordinated with the City, despite a direct request from Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management to do so. We do not know if other buses are planned at this time." Multiple buses have arrived in the city this...
In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block
'How many life science centers do you need? How many research centers do you need? How many?' Rasheda Alexander asked. The post In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
City: Philadelphia restaurants must have streetery permits by Jan. 9 to operate
"Restaurant operators, we fuel the city, we employ so many people, we provide economic impact for a lot of different areas. We provide jobs. Help us," said Sean McGranaghan, the Director of Operations for Winnie's in Manayunk.
Police: At least 9 people shot in Philadelphia since beginning of 2023
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The new year in Philadelphia began with multiple gunshot victims. Officials tell CBS3 there have been at least eight shootings in Philadelphia since midnight on New Year's Day.The year started with an 87-year-old woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder in Port Richmond, police say. This incident happened at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday on the 3400 block of Salmon Street. She was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital where she was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made in this incident.In East Frankford, a 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg and...
Where to Find the Best Cheesesteaks in Philly
Philadelphia's famous cheesesteak sandwich is a classic American food consisting of thin slices of beef, or frozen chip steak served on a sliced roll with cheese and onions. The cheese is usually American, provolone, or melted Cheez Whiz. The meat is grilled to perfection, and the bread is a must. Philadelphia is known for its delicious hoagies and cheesesteaks, the perfect comfort food sandwich.
The best Pennsylvania restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in Pennsylvania was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. (WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The […]
Man Shot Dead, Woman in Her 80s Hurt as 2023 Starts With 11 Shootings in Philly
Deadly gun violence in Philadelphia continued right from 2022 into 2023 as at least 13 people were shot and one killed in at least 11 shootings over the first 24 hours of the new year. A woman in her 80s and a 15-year-old were among those injured. Léelo en español...
Man shot in West Philadelphia carjacking
Police report that the victim was carjacked and shot right in front of his home where he lives with family.
These 11 Montgomery County Zip Codes Are Among the 50 Wealthiest in Greater Philadelphia
The Korman House Fort Washington. Fort Washington is one of the eleven wealthiest communities in Montgomery County. Here are the eleven wealthiest communities by zip code in Montgomery County for communities with greater than 2,000 people, as compiled by Sharon Oliver for Philadelphia Business Journal. The chart shows how these...
Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware
If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
New year begins with multiple shootings in Philadelphia, one fatality
The victims include an 87-year old-woman who was struck in the shoulder by celebratory gunfire.
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Multiple DUI Offender Punishments Increased in 2022
HARRISBURG PA – Police officers from Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence worked overnight hours at sobriety checks several times during 2022 to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State lawmakers played a role too, in passing new rules to increase punishments against multiple DUI offenders.
Plans for New Hope Restaurant Site to Be Presented to Borough Council This Month
Known for its thriving restaurant scene, a Bucks County town may soon have a new addition to their large selection of local eateries. Emma Dooling wrote about the plans for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Landmark Developers, a New Jersey real estate developer, hopes to present its updated plan for the...
