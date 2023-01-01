ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
WHYY

Is former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter running again?

A familiar name may be joining the crowded field vying to be Philadelphia’s next mayor. Sources close to former Mayor Michael Nutter have confirmed to WHYY News that he’s been asked to consider running for a third term as mayor. The city charter limits mayors to two consecutive...
CBS Philly

Buses of migrants arrive at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another group of asylum seekers arrived in Philadelphia Saturday morning.Multiple buses arrived at 30th Street Station.We received this statement from the City of Philadelphia:"We received one bus at midnight and two buses early this morning with a total of 154 asylum seekers onboard. Of that number, approximately 65 individuals registered at the City's Welcoming Center. Texas officials have still not coordinated with the City, despite a direct request from Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management to do so. We do not know if other buses are planned at this time."  Multiple buses have arrived in the city this...
CBS Philly

Police: At least 9 people shot in Philadelphia since beginning of 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The new year in Philadelphia began with multiple gunshot victims. Officials tell CBS3 there have been at least eight shootings in Philadelphia since midnight on New Year's Day.The year started with an 87-year-old woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder in Port Richmond, police say. This incident happened at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday on the 3400 block of Salmon Street. She was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital where she was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made in this incident.In East Frankford, a 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg and...
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best Cheesesteaks in Philly

Philadelphia's famous cheesesteak sandwich is a classic American food consisting of thin slices of beef, or frozen chip steak served on a sliced roll with cheese and onions. The cheese is usually American, provolone, or melted Cheez Whiz. The meat is grilled to perfection, and the bread is a must. Philadelphia is known for its delicious hoagies and cheesesteaks, the perfect comfort food sandwich.
abc27 News

The best Pennsylvania restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in Pennsylvania was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. (WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The […]
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware

If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
sanatogapost.com

Multiple DUI Offender Punishments Increased in 2022

HARRISBURG PA – Police officers from Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence worked overnight hours at sobriety checks several times during 2022 to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State lawmakers played a role too, in passing new rules to increase punishments against multiple DUI offenders.
