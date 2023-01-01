ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The NBA's Ten Best Shoes of December

By Pat Benson
 3 days ago

Ranking the top ten shoes worn in the NBA during December 2022.

Happy New Year's Day to all of our readers. We spent most of the past week recapping the year in sneakers. But before we officially close the book on 2022, we have one final list. Below are the ten best shoes worn in the NBA throughout the last month.

10. adidas Trae Young 2

A detailed look at Trae Young's shoes.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young

Product: adidas Trae Young 2

How to Buy: Fans can choose between several colorways of Trae Young's second signature shoe on the adidas website for $140.

9. Jordan Luka 1

A detailed look at Luka Doncic's shoes.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic

Product: Jordan Luka 1

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Jordan Luka 1 for $110 on the Nike website .

8. Nike Zoom Freak 4

A detailed look at Giannis Antetokounmpo's shoes.

© Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Product: Nike Zoom Freak 4

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Nike Zoom Freak 4 at a discount in most colorways on the Nike website .

7. Nike Kobe 5

A detailed look at Trey Lyles' shoes.

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles

Product: Nike Kobe 5 'Aston Martin'

How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 5 'Aston Martin' was released in limited quantities in 2016. Fans can try their luck on sneaker resale sites like StockX, eBay, and GOAT.

6. Nike Kobe 2

A detailed look at Naji Marshall's shoes.

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Player: New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall

Product: Nike Kobe 2 'Prelude'

How to Buy: Unfortunately, the Nike Kobe 'Prelude' collection sold out many years ago. Fans willing to pay extreme resale prices can shop at StockX, eBay, and GOAT.

5. Curry Flow 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4IFc_0k0JYaJF00
A detailed look at Stephen Curry's shoes.

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry

Product: Curry Flow 10 'Northern Lights'

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Curry Flow 10 for $160 on the Curry Brand website .

4. Nike Ja 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07bDsk_0k0JYaJF00
A detailed look at Ja Morant's shoes.

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant

Product: Nike Ja 1 'Chimney'

How to Buy: Ja Morant made a splash when he debuted his first signature shoe on Christmas Day. The Nike Ja 1 will officially launch later this spring.

3. Nike KD 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHmUl_0k0JYaJF00
A detailed look at Kevin Durant's shoes.

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

Product: Nike KD 15 'Oregon'

How to Buy: This player-exclusive colorway will never release to the public. The good news is that fans choose between several options of the Nike KD 15 at a discount on the Nike website .

2. New Balance Two WXY v3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8U01_0k0JYaJF00
A detailed look at Jamal Murray's shoes.

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray

Product: New Balance Two WXY v3 'Gingerbread'

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the New Balance Two WXY v3 'Gingerbread' for $120 on the New Balance website .

1. Nike LeBron 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxk3A_0k0JYaJF00
A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

Product: Nike LeBron 20 'Stocking Stuffer'

How to Buy: The Nike LeBron 20 'Stocking Stuffer' is still available in most sizes. Even better, fans can choose from other exciting colorways on the Nike website .

