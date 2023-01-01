Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Trailer Teaser Released by Bruce Campbell
After years of waiting and anticipation building, which includes the release of photos, the first footage from Evil Dead Rise has been released by none other than longtime franchise star Bruce Campbell, who also confirmed that a full-length trailer is right around the corner. The trailer teaser itself doesn't offer much insight into the experience, as it primarily consists of highlights from previous films and Campbell reminding audiences that he doesn't star in this new film, but the brief glimpses at the new sequel offer plenty to be excited about. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Fans call on Brie Larson to end an MCU losing streak as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ gets accused of war crimes
2023 is almost upon us, and as always, the next 12 months will bring a slew of brand new Marvel Cinematic Universe content to both the big screen and Disney Plus. However, fans have been calling on Brie Larson to save the franchise from what could potentially be its longest losing streak ever, while the Thor: Love and Thunder discourse has proven that it’s not ready to quietly slink off into the night as the year draws to a close.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Admit They Made Major Correction Due to Fan Backlash
Star Wars: The Bad Batch's producers admit they have made a major correction to the characters after fan backlash. Anyone who has been online and following the clones since The Clone Wars has noticed that something is amiss with The Bad Batch in Season 1. Temuera Morrison famously serves as the inspiration and visage of the clones in most Star Wars media since the prequel trilogy. However, in the first season of the Disney+ series, the characters are noticeably lighter than the actor is. Morrison is a Māori actor and is browner than the Bad Batch in the series.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Prodigy Creators Look Back at the Show's Earliest Episodes and Tease How Season 2 Will Be Different
Star Trek: Prodigy recently wrapped its first season on Paramount+ with the finale episode "Supernova, Part 2," but now the show's first 10 episodes have arrived on Blu-ray and DVD. Making up the first half of Prodigy's first season, these episodes saw the ragtag Protostar crew -- Dal, Gwyn, Rok-Tak, Jankom Pog, Zero, and Murf -- first come together to escape the prison planet Tars Lamora and begin their journey toward Federation space under the tutelage of Hologram Janeway, concluding with the 10th episodes that reveal that the flesh-and-blood Vice Adm. Janeway in hot pursuit with the Dauntless. And, of course, they had some wild adventures along the way, from discovering how to turn the ship to their first contact mission and learning how to use the holodeck.
wegotthiscovered.com
A colossal fantasy flop that cost its star a decade-long run in the MCU sizes up streaming success
Every time Emily Blunt gets asked a question about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can almost see her dying just a little bit more on the inside. If things had gone according to plan, the actress would have reported for duty in the superhero franchise over a decade ago, but the widely-panned Gulliver’s Travels got in the way.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Responds to Hugh Jackman Dropping Wolverine and Deadpool Title
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are starting 2023 by teasing fans with some Deadpool 3 content... and by content, we mean a potential title. While 2016's Deadpool and 2018's Deadpool 2 kept their more simple naming conventions, the announcement that Hugh Jackman was returning to his iconic role of Wolverine in a team-up with Ryan Reynolds came with the title card of Deadpool 3. Since the Deadpool franchise is now under Marvel Studios, there is a chance the sequel gets a flashier title. After Hugh Jackman referred to Deadpool 3 as "Wolverine and Deadpool," Ryan Reynolds shared his own response.
ComicBook
Boston Strangler Movie Reveals First Look at Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon as Journalists
One of the most famous serial killers in American history is the "Boston Strangler," who killed more than a dozen women in the '60s, with the upcoming film Boston Strangler recreating the unsettling true-life story for a new generation, which just got first-look photos. The film stars Carrie Coon and Keira Knightley as journalists attempting to uncover the figure behind the brutal crimes, and who were also the ones to realize the crimes were likely connected and committed by one figure as opposed to being a random string of gruesome encounters. Boston Strangler is set to premiere on Hulu on March 17th.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Yellowstone Star Makes Surprising Return in Midseason Finale
Yellowstone stunned fans with its midseason finale with the reappearance of a fan-favorite character, as watchers have been waiting eight episodes for the return of Jimmy Hurdstram. The former meth-head turned Dutton loyalist turned ladies man left toward the end of Season 4 of Yellowstone, joining the real-life 6666 Ranch after John Dutton lost faith in his ability as a cowboy. The show felt Jimmy's absence all season, providing comic relief and a different view at the lifestyle on the Yellowstone that felt unique to the series. And now that he's back, we get a glimpse of what's to come in the Sixes' own spinoff series in the works, 6666.
ComicBook
Christian Bale's The Pale Blue Eye Clip Released
Christian Bale's new film, The Pale Blue Eye, debuts on Netflix on Friday, January 6th and now the streamer has released a new clip from the film. Shared via IGN online, the clip features Bale's detective Augustus Landor's introduction to a young Edgar Allen Poe as Landor investigates murders at West Point military academy in 1830. The meeting that happens in the clip is important as Poe will end up being very important to cracking the case. You can check out the clip for yourself below.
wegotthiscovered.com
A clear front-runner for the next James Bond has emerged, but it’s the Q fan-casting that’s a stroke of genius
The dust has just about settled on No Time to Die, but the speculation over the identity of the next James Bond began long before Daniel Craig has even gone out in a literal and figurative blaze of glory. During that period, any British actor worth their salt (and a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ gets compared to a war crime, in case you were wondering if the backlash was over
Even as recently as the week of its release, nobody would have guessed that Thor: Love and Thunder would go down in the history books as one of the most polarizing movies of 2022. There was unbridled excitement in the buildup to the Odinson’s fourth solo outing, which was completely...
ComicBook
The Witcher Art Shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt
Following Season 3, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's monster-slaying protagonist. Rather, the iconic character will be portrayed by Liam Hemsworth. Cavill is not only the best part of the show, but he's loved by fans who not only appreciate his talent but his commitment to the role. As you may know, Cavill is a big of the fan series. And as you would expect, this love of the series and character shows every time he's on the screen. We currently don't know if Hemsworth is familiar with the series. Where Cavill's admiration for the game series and the source material for it, the books, is well documented, there's no such insight into what Hemsworth thinks of the series, which likely means he's not very familiar with it. Of course, being a fan of the source material isn't required in acting. In fact, being familiar with it isn't even required. It would certainly help Hemsworth fill the big shoes Cavill is leaving behind though.
House of the Dragon: The Real Reason Behind That Surprise Exit (Report)
Queen Alicent’s maid Talya — or, at least, the woman who portrayed her — turns out to be a more important House of the Dragon figure than we might have realized. Dragon co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik left HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff ahead of Season 2 “after a protracted standoff over his wife and her involvement in the show,” Puck reports. Sapochnik’s wife? Alexis Raben, who played the queen’s lady-in-waiting in several Season 1 episodes and who also was one of the show’s producers. Per the report, Thrones vet Sapochnik wanted Raben to join his and co-showrunner Ryan Condal’s producing team...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Janeway Brings up Bashir, Chakotay, and the Temporal Prime Directive in New Log
Star Trek has revealed a new log record by Vice Adm. Janeway following the events of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season finale, "Supernova, Part 2." The log makes mention of Dr. Julian Bashir from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Janeway's former first officer Chakotay, and the Temporal Prime Directive. (SPOILERS for the episode follow). Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew) records the log about a week after the Protostar crew arrives on Earth. In the season finale, Janeway is seen fighting for their place in Starfleet, eventually getting Starfleet to agree to have her oversee their training as non-commissioned warrant officers:
wegotthiscovered.com
An intergalactic flop shunned by critics and crowds the first time around holds up as an undisputed cult favorite
If you were to design a guaranteed sci-fi cult classic from the ground up, then there’s a distinct possibility it would look a lot like Tim Burton’s widely-adored Mars Attacks!, for better or worse. Given the enduring popularity of the bonkers intergalactic invasion epic, you’d be forgiven for...
ComicBook
James Gunn's DCU Reportedly Has No Plans for Major DC Hero
James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios while it was in a pretty fractured state and they're beginning to put the pieces back together. Gunn revealed that he's writing a Superman movie that will focus on the characters early years and will not feature Henry Cavill in the titular role. It was also revealed that Patty Jenkins had exited the directors chair for Wonder Woman 3, but it was pretty messy. Jenkins took to Twitter a few days later to explain the situation and thank fans for supporting her run. Now, it seems that Gunn and Safran will not include Wonder Woman in their upcoming slate of DC Studios films. In a new report from Variety, it was revealed that not only will the slate not feature Cavill as Superman, the Amazonian Princess will not be involved with the slate.
wegotthiscovered.com
A $225 million fantasy that lived up to expectations by cratering at the box office returns from streaming exile
At no point during the entire existence of 2013’s 47 Ronin did anyone outwith the production seem convinced in the slightest that it stood any chance of being a success, which leads you to wonder why Universal spent so much money making it in the first place. Hiring a...
Gizmodo
Leslie Grace Reveals the Final Batgirl Costume That Could've Been
2022 is behind us, but it seems like the mystery of just what the hell went down with Warner Bros.’ scrapping of the Batgirl movie will be with us for a while yet—especially while star Leslie Grace is still teasing tidbits of what the allegedly near-completed movie could’ve done for Barbara Gordon.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Pitched Black Adam vs. Superman Directly to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO
As we await word on the three-year DC Studios plan, more reports continue to surface about the tumultuous time at DC Films before James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped into their new roles. As the now-defunct DC Extended Universe began to sputter, Dwayne Johnson reportedly went directly to Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav to try building a superhero universe of his own. In a new report from Variety, it's said the Black Adam star was lobbying for a plan that led to a showdown Black Adam vs. Superman film.
