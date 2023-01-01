ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Evil Dead Rise Trailer Teaser Released by Bruce Campbell

After years of waiting and anticipation building, which includes the release of photos, the first footage from Evil Dead Rise has been released by none other than longtime franchise star Bruce Campbell, who also confirmed that a full-length trailer is right around the corner. The trailer teaser itself doesn't offer much insight into the experience, as it primarily consists of highlights from previous films and Campbell reminding audiences that he doesn't star in this new film, but the brief glimpses at the new sequel offer plenty to be excited about. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Fans call on Brie Larson to end an MCU losing streak as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ gets accused of war crimes

2023 is almost upon us, and as always, the next 12 months will bring a slew of brand new Marvel Cinematic Universe content to both the big screen and Disney Plus. However, fans have been calling on Brie Larson to save the franchise from what could potentially be its longest losing streak ever, while the Thor: Love and Thunder discourse has proven that it’s not ready to quietly slink off into the night as the year draws to a close.
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Admit They Made Major Correction Due to Fan Backlash

Star Wars: The Bad Batch's producers admit they have made a major correction to the characters after fan backlash. Anyone who has been online and following the clones since The Clone Wars has noticed that something is amiss with The Bad Batch in Season 1. Temuera Morrison famously serves as the inspiration and visage of the clones in most Star Wars media since the prequel trilogy. However, in the first season of the Disney+ series, the characters are noticeably lighter than the actor is. Morrison is a Māori actor and is browner than the Bad Batch in the series.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy Creators Look Back at the Show's Earliest Episodes and Tease How Season 2 Will Be Different

Star Trek: Prodigy recently wrapped its first season on Paramount+ with the finale episode "Supernova, Part 2," but now the show's first 10 episodes have arrived on Blu-ray and DVD. Making up the first half of Prodigy's first season, these episodes saw the ragtag Protostar crew -- Dal, Gwyn, Rok-Tak, Jankom Pog, Zero, and Murf -- first come together to escape the prison planet Tars Lamora and begin their journey toward Federation space under the tutelage of Hologram Janeway, concluding with the 10th episodes that reveal that the flesh-and-blood Vice Adm. Janeway in hot pursuit with the Dauntless. And, of course, they had some wild adventures along the way, from discovering how to turn the ship to their first contact mission and learning how to use the holodeck.
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Hugh Jackman Dropping Wolverine and Deadpool Title

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are starting 2023 by teasing fans with some Deadpool 3 content... and by content, we mean a potential title. While 2016's Deadpool and 2018's Deadpool 2 kept their more simple naming conventions, the announcement that Hugh Jackman was returning to his iconic role of Wolverine in a team-up with Ryan Reynolds came with the title card of Deadpool 3. Since the Deadpool franchise is now under Marvel Studios, there is a chance the sequel gets a flashier title. After Hugh Jackman referred to Deadpool 3 as "Wolverine and Deadpool," Ryan Reynolds shared his own response.
ComicBook

Boston Strangler Movie Reveals First Look at Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon as Journalists

One of the most famous serial killers in American history is the "Boston Strangler," who killed more than a dozen women in the '60s, with the upcoming film Boston Strangler recreating the unsettling true-life story for a new generation, which just got first-look photos. The film stars Carrie Coon and Keira Knightley as journalists attempting to uncover the figure behind the brutal crimes, and who were also the ones to realize the crimes were likely connected and committed by one figure as opposed to being a random string of gruesome encounters. Boston Strangler is set to premiere on Hulu on March 17th.
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans

Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Yellowstone Star Makes Surprising Return in Midseason Finale

Yellowstone stunned fans with its midseason finale with the reappearance of a fan-favorite character, as watchers have been waiting eight episodes for the return of Jimmy Hurdstram. The former meth-head turned Dutton loyalist turned ladies man left toward the end of Season 4 of Yellowstone, joining the real-life 6666 Ranch after John Dutton lost faith in his ability as a cowboy. The show felt Jimmy's absence all season, providing comic relief and a different view at the lifestyle on the Yellowstone that felt unique to the series. And now that he's back, we get a glimpse of what's to come in the Sixes' own spinoff series in the works, 6666.
ComicBook

Christian Bale's The Pale Blue Eye Clip Released

Christian Bale's new film, The Pale Blue Eye, debuts on Netflix on Friday, January 6th and now the streamer has released a new clip from the film. Shared via IGN online, the clip features Bale's detective Augustus Landor's introduction to a young Edgar Allen Poe as Landor investigates murders at West Point military academy in 1830. The meeting that happens in the clip is important as Poe will end up being very important to cracking the case. You can check out the clip for yourself below.
ComicBook

The Witcher Art Shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt

Following Season 3, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's monster-slaying protagonist. Rather, the iconic character will be portrayed by Liam Hemsworth. Cavill is not only the best part of the show, but he's loved by fans who not only appreciate his talent but his commitment to the role. As you may know, Cavill is a big of the fan series. And as you would expect, this love of the series and character shows every time he's on the screen. We currently don't know if Hemsworth is familiar with the series. Where Cavill's admiration for the game series and the source material for it, the books, is well documented, there's no such insight into what Hemsworth thinks of the series, which likely means he's not very familiar with it. Of course, being a fan of the source material isn't required in acting. In fact, being familiar with it isn't even required. It would certainly help Hemsworth fill the big shoes Cavill is leaving behind though.
TVLine

House of the Dragon: The Real Reason Behind That Surprise Exit (Report)

Queen Alicent’s maid Talya — or, at least, the woman who portrayed her — turns out to be a more important House of the Dragon figure than we might have realized. Dragon co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik left HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff ahead of Season 2 “after a protracted standoff over his wife and her involvement in the show,” Puck reports. Sapochnik’s wife? Alexis Raben, who played the queen’s lady-in-waiting in several Season 1 episodes and who also was one of the show’s producers. Per the report, Thrones vet Sapochnik wanted Raben to join his and co-showrunner Ryan Condal’s producing team...
ComicBook

Star Trek: Janeway Brings up Bashir, Chakotay, and the Temporal Prime Directive in New Log

Star Trek has revealed a new log record by Vice Adm. Janeway following the events of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season finale, "Supernova, Part 2." The log makes mention of Dr. Julian Bashir from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Janeway's former first officer Chakotay, and the Temporal Prime Directive. (SPOILERS for the episode follow). Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew) records the log about a week after the Protostar crew arrives on Earth. In the season finale, Janeway is seen fighting for their place in Starfleet, eventually getting Starfleet to agree to have her oversee their training as non-commissioned warrant officers:
ComicBook

James Gunn's DCU Reportedly Has No Plans for Major DC Hero

James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios while it was in a pretty fractured state and they're beginning to put the pieces back together. Gunn revealed that he's writing a Superman movie that will focus on the characters early years and will not feature Henry Cavill in the titular role. It was also revealed that Patty Jenkins had exited the directors chair for Wonder Woman 3, but it was pretty messy. Jenkins took to Twitter a few days later to explain the situation and thank fans for supporting her run. Now, it seems that Gunn and Safran will not include Wonder Woman in their upcoming slate of DC Studios films. In a new report from Variety, it was revealed that not only will the slate not feature Cavill as Superman, the Amazonian Princess will not be involved with the slate.
Gizmodo

Leslie Grace Reveals the Final Batgirl Costume That Could've Been

2022 is behind us, but it seems like the mystery of just what the hell went down with Warner Bros.’ scrapping of the Batgirl movie will be with us for a while yet—especially while star Leslie Grace is still teasing tidbits of what the allegedly near-completed movie could’ve done for Barbara Gordon.
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Pitched Black Adam vs. Superman Directly to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO

As we await word on the three-year DC Studios plan, more reports continue to surface about the tumultuous time at DC Films before James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped into their new roles. As the now-defunct DC Extended Universe began to sputter, Dwayne Johnson reportedly went directly to Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav to try building a superhero universe of his own. In a new report from Variety, it's said the Black Adam star was lobbying for a plan that led to a showdown Black Adam vs. Superman film.

Comments / 0

Community Policy