Jason Kidd Admits That The Dallas Mavericks Are Too Reliant On Luka Doncic To Win Games

Kidd didn't mince his words when he said the team was demanding too much from the 23-year-old.

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks may have won a close contest against the San Antonio Spurs thanks to Luka Doncic's masterclass, but head coach Jason Kidd is still a worried man.

Doncic notched up 51 points, his third 50+ point-performance in the last five games, and despite his efforts, Dallas managed to squeak home by a point rather than a comprehensive win.

Speaking to the press after the win, Kidd didn't mince his words when he said the team was demanding too much from the 23-year-old. Per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News:

“We’ve got to get healthy here soon. We’re asking too much of Luka."

Doncic has been on a record run, and he has been shouldering a massive load in the absence of Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, JaVale McGee, and Maxi Kleber. However, Kidd's worry comes as a valid cause of concern, especially when he's the one carrying the team short of resources.

Jason Kidd Had Spoken About Luka Doncic's Production Rate Earlier In The Season

It wasn't the first time that Kidd was vocal about the stress placed on the Mavericks star. Doncic has been producing at a high rate playing an average of 36.9 minutes per game.

While he's putting up the numbers, his usage rate can blow up in Dallas' face should he get injured, and that will surely hamper their chances of making it to the postseason. Earlier, Kidd had spoken about Doncic hitting a wall before Christmas.

Speaking to David Aldridge, the head coach opined that Doncic's age was regardless of how he fared on the court, and fatigue would catch up.

Asked Jason Kidd about Luka's insane usage rate to start the season. It's a concern. "People will say he's 23," Kidd said. "But, he's human." At this rate, Kidd said, Dončić may hit a physical/mental wall around Christmas.

The Mavericks are currently placed fourth in the West with a 21-16 record. They play the Houston Rockets next, and can possibly look at the option of resting the Slovenian, so he could gear up for their blockbuster clash against the Boston Celtics soon after.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.