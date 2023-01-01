ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jason Kidd Admits That The Dallas Mavericks Are Too Reliant On Luka Doncic To Win Games

By Aaron Abhishek
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0Ie0_0k0JYXbw00

Kidd didn't mince his words when he said the team was demanding too much from the 23-year-old.

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks may have won a close contest against the San Antonio Spurs thanks to Luka Doncic's masterclass, but head coach Jason Kidd is still a worried man.

Doncic notched up 51 points, his third 50+ point-performance in the last five games, and despite his efforts, Dallas managed to squeak home by a point rather than a comprehensive win.

Speaking to the press after the win, Kidd didn't mince his words when he said the team was demanding too much from the 23-year-old. Per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News:

“We’ve got to get healthy here soon. We’re asking too much of Luka."

Doncic has been on a record run, and he has been shouldering a massive load in the absence of Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, JaVale McGee, and Maxi Kleber. However, Kidd's worry comes as a valid cause of concern, especially when he's the one carrying the team short of resources.

Jason Kidd Had Spoken About Luka Doncic's Production Rate Earlier In The Season

It wasn't the first time that Kidd was vocal about the stress placed on the Mavericks star. Doncic has been producing at a high rate playing an average of 36.9 minutes per game.

While he's putting up the numbers, his usage rate can blow up in Dallas' face should he get injured, and that will surely hamper their chances of making it to the postseason. Earlier, Kidd had spoken about Doncic hitting a wall before Christmas.

Speaking to David Aldridge, the head coach opined that Doncic's age was regardless of how he fared on the court, and fatigue would catch up.

Asked Jason Kidd about Luka's insane usage rate to start the season. It's a concern. "People will say he's 23," Kidd said. "But, he's human." At this rate, Kidd said, Dončić may hit a physical/mental wall around Christmas.

The Mavericks are currently placed fourth in the West with a 21-16 record. They play the Houston Rockets next, and can possibly look at the option of resting the Slovenian, so he could gear up for their blockbuster clash against the Boston Celtics soon after.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy