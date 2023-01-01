ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, OH

Springboro High School students to go remote as crews clean up busted pipe

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Springboro High School students will learn remotely when they return from winter break due to a busted sprinkler pipe in the school.

The district announced on its website that cleanup efforts are still underway at the school after the sprinkler pipe burst last weekend.

“In working with the local cleanup company, we had hoped to be able to have SHS open in time for a return to school next week. Unfortunately, this projected timeline was unable to be met, since crews are currently still working on over 10,000 claims statewide, as a result of last week’s extreme winter storm that impacted numerous schools, businesses, and homes across the area,” the school wrote on their website.

High school students will have remote learning days from Jan. 4 until Jan. 6, according to the district.

They will return in person on Monday, Jan. 9.

Chromebook pick-up will be available for students on Jan. 2 from 7 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Springfield High School Commons and on Jan. 3 at the Central Office from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

The high school building is safe to enter, however, the SHS Library, LGI, Rotunda/Atrium, offices and portions of the academic wing are closed, because of the ongoing restoration, the district said.

Read the full post by the district here.

