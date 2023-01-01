‘The White Lotus’ Co-Stars Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy Got Lost Together in Italy While on Mushrooms: ‘It Was Terrifying’

While filming The White Lotus season two in Sicily, co-stars Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy had some Italian adventures of their own. Like once, when Fahy was “technically” in charge of a leisurely hike the two actors took together, they ended up lost and walking on the side of a highway.

Fahy initially shared the story, recalling Plaza was standoffish with some strangers and calling it a “very Daphne/Harper moment.”

However, Plaza revisited it and said her hiking companion left out a crucial detail, revealing they were on mushrooms when it all went down.

Meghann Fahy said she had a ‘very Daphne/Harper’ moment with Aubrey Plaza in Italy, but didn’t mention mushrooms

In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers , Fahy shared a story of getting lost in Italy with Plaza. Though she had an “amazing” and “incredible” time while shooting for The White Lotus season two in Sicily, she led Plaza astray on a hike.

Fahy told Meyers she was “technically” in charge and confidently told Plaza to follow her, as she’d been hiking there already “several times,” she noted. “And then we got so lost that we ended up sort of walking down the side of the highway,” The Bold Type star recalled.

As they walked, a “biker gang” drove by and said hello to them. “It was a very Daphne/Harper moment,” Fahy explained, referring to their characters. She warmly greeted the bikers while Plaza, according to her, “was like, ‘Don’t look at me!’”

“She had a bucket hat on,” Fahy noted. “She was trying to be low-key. And I was like, ‘I love it here!’”

Aubrey Plaza said she was ‘tripping’ on mushrooms during her Italian hike with Meghann Fahy

When Plaza visited Late Night with Seth Meyers after Fahy, she had a detail to add to the story. “Yeah, I saw her on your show because I watch your show,” she told Meyers. “And she left out the most important part, which is that we were on mushrooms.”

“I was tripping. It was terrifying,” the Parks and Recreation star explained. “We were lost on a highway, and there were Italian men going, ‘Vroom, vroom,’ like coming at me.”

She added, “I thought they were taking me to the dark side. Like, I was going to transfer over.”

Meghann Fahy sparked romance rumors with another co-star from ‘The White Lotus’

Rumors have lingered that Fahy might have spent time in Sicily getting to know another co-star from The White Lotus . Fans spotted some arguably flirty Instagram exchanges between Fahy and Leo Woodall , who played Jack.

For one telling example, Woodall posted a picture of himself rowing a boat with the caption, “Row, row. Row your boat,” and Fahy replied, “Yes, please [and] thank you.”

And when Woodall posted some shots of the season two cast , seemingly in their downtime, Fahy wrote, “I love you! I love these! I love you!”

In response, he told her, “Love you right back.”

So, these interactions, and others like them, sparked speculation that the two co-stars could be dating. But their alleged romance is still otherwise unconfirmed.