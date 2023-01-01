ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The White Lotus’ Co-Stars Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy Got Lost Together in Italy While on Mushrooms: ‘It Was Terrifying’

By Katie Rook
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

While filming The White Lotus season two in Sicily, co-stars Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy had some Italian adventures of their own. Like once, when Fahy was “technically” in charge of a leisurely hike the two actors took together, they ended up lost and walking on the side of a highway.

Fahy initially shared the story, recalling Plaza was standoffish with some strangers and calling it a “very Daphne/Harper moment.”

However, Plaza revisited it and said her hiking companion left out a crucial detail, revealing they were on mushrooms when it all went down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUsU4_0k0JYPY800
(L) Aubrey Plaza | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (R) Meghann Fahy | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Meghann Fahy said she had a ‘very Daphne/Harper’ moment with Aubrey Plaza in Italy, but didn’t mention mushrooms

In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers , Fahy shared a story of getting lost in Italy with Plaza. Though she had an “amazing” and “incredible” time while shooting for The White Lotus season two in Sicily, she led Plaza astray on a hike.

Fahy told Meyers she was “technically” in charge and confidently told Plaza to follow her, as she’d been hiking there already “several times,” she noted. “And then we got so lost that we ended up sort of walking down the side of the highway,” The Bold Type star recalled.

As they walked, a “biker gang” drove by and said hello to them. “It was a very Daphne/Harper moment,” Fahy explained, referring to their characters. She warmly greeted the bikers while Plaza, according to her, “was like, ‘Don’t look at me!’”

“She had a bucket hat on,” Fahy noted. “She was trying to be low-key. And I was like, ‘I love it here!’”

Aubrey Plaza said she was ‘tripping’ on mushrooms during her Italian hike with Meghann Fahy

When Plaza visited Late Night with Seth Meyers after Fahy, she had a detail to add to the story. “Yeah, I saw her on your show because I watch your show,” she told Meyers. “And she left out the most important part, which is that we were on mushrooms.”

“I was tripping. It was terrifying,” the Parks and Recreation star explained. “We were lost on a highway, and there were Italian men going, ‘Vroom, vroom,’ like coming at me.”

She added, “I thought they were taking me to the dark side. Like, I was going to transfer over.”

Meghann Fahy sparked romance rumors with another co-star from ‘The White Lotus’

Related

‘The White Lotus’: Jennifer Coolidge Was ‘Bummed’ the Moment She Learned About the Season 2 Finale: ‘I Didn’t Have Any Say in It’

Rumors have lingered that Fahy might have spent time in Sicily getting to know another co-star from The White Lotus . Fans spotted some arguably flirty Instagram exchanges between Fahy and Leo Woodall , who played Jack.

For one telling example, Woodall posted a picture of himself rowing a boat with the caption, “Row, row. Row your boat,” and Fahy replied, “Yes, please [and] thank you.”

And when Woodall posted some shots of the season two cast , seemingly in their downtime, Fahy wrote, “I love you! I love these! I love you!”

In response, he told her, “Love you right back.”

So, these interactions, and others like them, sparked speculation that the two co-stars could be dating. But their alleged romance is still otherwise unconfirmed.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos

Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
hypebeast.com

Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained

Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Looper

NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show

"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

255K+
Followers
124K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy