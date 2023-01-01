Hallmark Movie Schedule: Ring in the New Year With Five New Movies in January 2023

New year, new movies. Hallmark Channel is kicking off 2023 with a bang. Five all-new movies are set to premiere in January 2023, including the three-movie follow-up to last year’s hit Wedding Veil trilogy . Plus, a brand-new original series will also premiere next month. Here are the new movies and shows on the Hallmark Channel schedule for January 2023.

‘The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating’ premieres on New Year’s Day on Hallmark Channel

Rebecca Dalton in ‘The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating’ | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Courtesy of Johnson Production Group

The new movies on Hallmark Channel begin airing Sunday, Jan. 1, with the premiere of The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating. It stars Rebecca Dalton as a professional dog trainer named Alex who definitely prefers her canine clients to their owners. Alex is understandably skeptical when Simon (Cory Sevier) hires her to teach him how to win over his girlfriend’s beloved pug. But as Simon and Alex spend more time together, he begins to realize he’s falling for the standoffish dog expert. But will she open her heart and let him into her life?

The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating airs Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

A new ‘Wedding Veil’ trilogy is also on the Hallmark movie schedule in January 2023

Hallmark struck gold with last year’s Wedding Veil trilogy, which starred Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney as a trio of friends whose lives are changed by a magical wedding veil. The new movies pick up with each woman a year later. Emma (Reeser), Avery (Chabert), and Tracy (Sweeney) are all facing new challenges. Could the magic of the veil help them once again?

Here’s when each new movie airs:

The Wedding Veil Expectations airs Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Wedding Veil Inspiration airs Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Wedding Veil Journey airs Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance’ premieres Jan. 28

Take a trip to one of America’s most iconic national parks with Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance. It’s about an avalanche forecasting expert named Hannah who brings her new technology to Montana’s Glacier National Park. But the park’s director of mountain rescue isn’t impressed with her new way of doing things, preferring to rely on intuition and common sense. Will their different approaches to forecasting keep them apart, or can they come together in a perfect match? Ashley Newbrough and Stephen Huszar star in the movie, which premieres Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

A new Hallmark series, ‘The Way Home,’ premieres Jan. 15

Related

Hallmark Channel Sets January 2023 Premiere Date for New Series, ‘The Way Home’

Hallmark Channel has canceled a couple of fan-favorite shows in recent years, including Good Witch and Chesapeake Shores. But viewers will have the chance to fall in love with a new series when The Way Home premieres this month. It follows three generations of women – Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Sadie LaFlamme-Snow), and Kat’s mother Del (Andie MacDowell) – who come together and begin to heal old divides. As they work to find their new footing as a family, they embark on a surprising journey that none of them could have predicted.

The Way Home premieres Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .