ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Hallmark Movie Schedule: Ring in the New Year With Five New Movies in January 2023

By Megan Elliott
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

New year, new movies. Hallmark Channel is kicking off 2023 with a bang. Five all-new movies are set to premiere in January 2023, including the three-movie follow-up to last year’s hit Wedding Veil trilogy . Plus, a brand-new original series will also premiere next month. Here are the new movies and shows on the Hallmark Channel schedule for January 2023.

‘The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating’ premieres on New Year’s Day on Hallmark Channel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44C5Au_0k0JYM9B00
Rebecca Dalton in ‘The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating’ | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Courtesy of Johnson Production Group

The new movies on Hallmark Channel begin airing Sunday, Jan. 1, with the premiere of The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating. It stars Rebecca Dalton as a professional dog trainer named Alex who definitely prefers her canine clients to their owners. Alex is understandably skeptical when Simon (Cory Sevier) hires her to teach him how to win over his girlfriend’s beloved pug. But as Simon and Alex spend more time together, he begins to realize he’s falling for the standoffish dog expert. But will she open her heart and let him into her life?

The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating airs Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

A new ‘Wedding Veil’ trilogy is also on the Hallmark movie schedule in January 2023

Hallmark struck gold with last year’s Wedding Veil trilogy, which starred Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney as a trio of friends whose lives are changed by a magical wedding veil. The new movies pick up with each woman a year later. Emma (Reeser), Avery (Chabert), and Tracy (Sweeney) are all facing new challenges. Could the magic of the veil help them once again?

Here’s when each new movie airs:

  • The Wedding Veil Expectations airs Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.
  • The Wedding Veil Inspiration airs Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.
  • The Wedding Veil Journey airs Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance’ premieres Jan. 28

Take a trip to one of America’s most iconic national parks with Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance. It’s about an avalanche forecasting expert named Hannah who brings her new technology to Montana’s Glacier National Park. But the park’s director of mountain rescue isn’t impressed with her new way of doing things, preferring to rely on intuition and common sense. Will their different approaches to forecasting keep them apart, or can they come together in a perfect match? Ashley Newbrough and Stephen Huszar star in the movie, which premieres Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

A new Hallmark series, ‘The Way Home,’ premieres Jan. 15

Related

Hallmark Channel Sets January 2023 Premiere Date for New Series, ‘The Way Home’

Hallmark Channel has canceled a couple of fan-favorite shows in recent years, including Good Witch and Chesapeake Shores. But viewers will have the chance to fall in love with a new series when The Way Home premieres this month. It follows three generations of women – Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Sadie LaFlamme-Snow), and Kat’s mother Del (Andie MacDowell) – who come together and begin to heal old divides. As they work to find their new footing as a family, they embark on a surprising journey that none of them could have predicted.

The Way Home premieres Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Comments / 2

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Disliked Christmas Movies Ever Made

There’s an argument to be made that it’s better to put on the worst holiday movies than the best ones as you celebrate the Christmas season. After all, the holidays are a time to gather the family and catch up with loved ones, not sit down and watch TV. Put on something too good and […]
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers Speculation: Ridge Choses This Woman

B&B spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester has his hands full in deciding what to do about his future. He recently found out that he blew up his marriage to Brooke Logan due to a lie, and he didn’t end up going through with his wedding to Taylor Hayes. Now Ridge is left without either woman, and he has a big decision to make. We’re pretty sure that we know what he’ll do in the end.
Looper

Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Shook After Olivia's Shocking Bensler Confession In Season 24 Episode 9

"Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 9 has a lot of ground to cover. Titled "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," the episode marks Kelli Giddish's farewell from the show, as her character of Amanda Rollins finally ties the knot with partner Sonny Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and decides to put her days with the SVU team behind her. However, that's not before Rollins takes one last ride with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to protect her adopted son, who's potentially been caught in a dangerous situation. What's more, the episode sees Benson make an unexpectedly forward confession about her ex-partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
Popculture

'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend

The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
HAWAII STATE
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Looper

Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
TEXAS STATE
ETOnline.com

Jonathan Bennett Says Hallmark 'Created a Safe Place for Queer Artists' to Tell Their Stories (Exclusive)

Jonathan Bennett leads The Holiday Sitter, Hallmark Channel's first Christmas romantic comedy that focuses on a queer love story. The actor previously co-starred in two Christmas House movies in 2020 and 2021 for the network, where he played one-half of a gay couple in love who were seeking to adopt a baby. But The Holiday Sitter, which Bennett executive produces, puts him firmly in the spotlight.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

255K+
Followers
124K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy