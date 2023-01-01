Woman dead after being hit by car near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue

Phoenix police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.

Officers say a woman was crossing the street at the designated crosswalk on the north side of the intersection when a car traveling northbound hit her.

Fire officials aided the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officers, the driver stayed at the scene and there were no signs of impairment.

The driver reported to authorities that he had a green light and the woman was crossing against the light.

An investigation is underway.