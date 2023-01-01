ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 2

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Dry Through Saturday With A Cooling Trend

SUNNY, MILD AFTERNOON: We are enjoying a sunny January afternoon across Alabama with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Tonight will be clear and colder with a low in the 38-44 degree range. TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Look for mostly sunny days and fair nights tomorrow through Saturday with a...
ALABAMA STATE
thisisalabama.org

Inside the Alabama Museum of Natural History

So much has happened on Alabama land, but for 112 years, the Alabama Museum of Natural History has shared the story of the land itself. “The museum’s primary focus is the geology and paleontology of the state, with new exhibits on more contemporary biodiversity, species unique to Alabama, and the modern threats they face,” says Director Dr. John Friel. As you browse the exhibits in Smith Hall at UA, you can also trace interactions where human history weaves into the land’s natural history.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama

Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

See new designs for 9 Alabama license plates

The nine newly redesigned Alabama license plates are now available. The plates were available starting Jan. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles. The redesigned plates include:. Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund. Retired Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Radar Update at 9:30 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are increasing across Alabama and Mississippi tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. The front is located near the Mississippi River at this hour. There are a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings along the line of storms in Mississippi, but no warnings in Alabama at this hour....
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Rain On The Way Out, Clearing Later Today

RADAR CHECK: A large mass of rain and thunderstorms continues early this morning over East and South Alabama… a tornado watch is in effect for a few counties near the Georgia and Florida state lines. But, the rain will be moving out of the state soon, and we expect a clearing sky today with a high in the 67-71 degree range, well above the average high of 54 for January 4. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 40s.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Catching cabin fever? Here are 100 things to do around north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the holidays are over, the cold dark month of January always seems to drag on. If you’re catching cabin fever or looking for something to do during the colder months, Connie Pearson has a lifetime of experiences around Alabama. She’s sharing all of her favorites in her book, “100 Things to do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama

An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says

Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Swearing in, gang violence, great singers: Down in Alabama

A couple of new lawmakers representing Alabama are being sworn in today on Capitol Hill. Mobile police are pointing toward neighborhood gang violence as a possible link between a deadly downtown New Year’s Eve shooting and another shooting at a Walmart on Dec. 27. Rolling Stone released its list...
ALABAMA STATE
majorleaguefishing.com

Jacob Wall’s simple setup for fishing rocky banks

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Mercury Marine Pro Team member Jacob Wall is preparing for his rookie season on the Bass Pro Tour after making a big move from Oregon to Alabama to fish professionally in 2019. Over the last several years, he’s found that a small swimbait can come in handy in most places across the country. Watch Wall explain which conditions are ideal for throwing a soft plastic swimbait, and take a look at his favorite way to rig the bait.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

A Quick Look At Our Weather Situation Before 6 pm

At 5:40 pm, radar continues to show the first round of rain and storms exiting out of the east and southeastern parts of the area, while another wave of storms is forming out to our west in central and southern parts of Mississippi and back into Louisiana. We also have a few scattered cluster of showers and storms over portions of Central Alabama and up into the Tennessee Valley.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Tornado Watch Likely to Be Issued Within the Next Couple of Hours

We will most likely have a Tornado Watch issued for portions of North/Central Alabama issued within the next couple of hours, east of the current Tornado Watch that stretches from Central Kentucky down to northeastern Louisiana. Here i the text from the latest Mesoscale Discussion from the SPC…. SUMMARY… A...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy