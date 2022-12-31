ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why is there so little snow in the Alps this year?

As anyone who’s already gone skiing in the Alps this season will no doubt already have noticed, some of the slopes at the mo are looking a little... bare. In some places there’s been so little snow that ski resorts have even been caused to close, looking more muddy and brown than powdery and white.
travelawaits.com

14 Beautiful U.S. Train Trips To Experience In 2023

When it comes to travel, getting there is supposed to be half the fun. But what if getting there is the whole point? In 2023 it can be, with our curated list of the most beautiful train trips in the United States. Whether you’re going near or far, prefer a quick trip or a long journey, or just want to see some jaw-dropping American landscapes — we’ve got you covered below, in no specific order. All aboard.
COLORADO STATE
Outside Nomad

Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter

The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
Robb Report

This $22 Million Ski-In/Ski-Out Retreat in Colorado Gives You Direct Access to Legendary Mountain Trails

A ski-in, ski-out mountain manse is a dream for any alpine adventurer. For those especially eager to hit the slopes, one newly listed Colorado home has direct access to a set of renowned trails.  The four-acre property is located within the exclusive Bachelor Gulch community and offers up epic, eye-catching views of Rocky Mountain National Park’s Gore Range. Spanning an impressive 10,500 square feet and nestled amongst local evergreen and aspen trees, the timber-framed residence is asking its next buyer to cough up a cool $22 million. But hey, that hefty price tag gets you a newly renovated pad, all its...
COLORADO STATE
Pinkbike.com

Details Announced for the 2023 DVO Winter Gravity Series

The 2023 DVO Winter Gravity Series at Bootleg Canyon, in Boulder City, Nevada starts off with a big change for the 1st event of the series. On January 20-22, 2023 the long-standing Nevada State Championships has been promoted to the Southwest Regional Championships. The winners of DH and Enduro will be champions of the Southwest United States for the states of Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and California. Not only will racers be awarded the coveted USA Cycling Regional Championship medals, but they will also have a jump start on valuable USA Cycling points compared to the rest of the country that may be buried in snow. Not a bad way to start off the new year if you are a gravity mountain bike racer.
BOULDER CITY, NV
petguide.com

Best Horses for Trail Riding

For avid horse riders, it is not all about competing and shuffling through different equestrian competitions. Sure, you can excel at barrel riding, obstacle courses, racing, and even dressage – but there is also a less competitive, calmer side of horse riding to explore. When you want to feel one with nature and deepen the bond between you and your horse, trail riding is the thing to do. Just brave the wilds, explore the trails, and see what your mount is truly capable of. Trail riding is a popular equine activity, and can last from just a few hours up to several days and weeks. Of course, trail riding can have a competitive side as well – if that’s your cup of tea. Either way, you will need a special mount in order to succeed: a horse that is sure-footed, hardy, and able to tackle any type of terrain. This list of the 10 best horses for trail riding will certainly help you in your selection – read on to find a perfect match!
TENNESSEE STATE
northernarchitecture.us

Bizarre Indoor Camping at the Basecamp Bonn Young Hostel

Basecamp Bonn Young Hostel was opened by hotelier Michael Schloesser in a former warehouse in Bonn, Germany. The indoor campsite occupies 1600 square meters and consists of 15 vintage camping caravans, two night sleepers, and two Airstreams. Each RV was playfully renovated and has its own theme. Due to size...
gripped.com

130 Years of Climbing Adventures on Christmas Day

While Christmas Day has never been a big sending day, here are a few events that happened on Dec. 25 over the past 125 years. In the mid-1880s, while the northern hemisphere was experiencing a cold winter, New Zealand’s summer season was starting. The race to summit the country’s highest mountain, Mount Cook, had generated a small rivalry. American Edward Fitzgerald and Swiss/Italian climber Matthias Zurbriggen were travelling to to New Zealand for the first ascent when climbers Tom Fyfe, George Graham and Jack Clarke heard of the plans.
gripped.com

Climber is First to Jump off South America’s Highest Peak

Tim Howell has become the first climber to jump from Argentina’s Aconcagua (6,962 m) and to fly to the valley using a wingsuit. Due to conditions, Howell could not jump from the summit instead launching from near the second camp. Howell said the jump was a big deal because...
Maxim

These Floating Camping Pods Are Suspended Between Two Mountains

A one-of-a-kind travel experience at this proposed property in the Middle East. Your next camping getaway just got quite a bit more interesting: Ardh Architects’ Floating Retreat concept offers up a good, long look at an otherworldly chance to sleep in camping pods suspended between two mountains. The exotic...

