Time Out Global
Why is there so little snow in the Alps this year?
As anyone who’s already gone skiing in the Alps this season will no doubt already have noticed, some of the slopes at the mo are looking a little... bare. In some places there’s been so little snow that ski resorts have even been caused to close, looking more muddy and brown than powdery and white.
French Mountaineer Discovers Treasure Trove of Jewels Buried in Snow on Mount Blanc, Returns Valuables and is Rewarded
A French mountaineer came upon something buried under the snow in 2013 as he was scaling a glacier off Mont Blanc in France. He discovered more than 100 emeralds, rubies, sapphires, and other priceless jewels inside an old metal box that was inscribed with the words "Made in India."
travelawaits.com
14 Beautiful U.S. Train Trips To Experience In 2023
When it comes to travel, getting there is supposed to be half the fun. But what if getting there is the whole point? In 2023 it can be, with our curated list of the most beautiful train trips in the United States. Whether you’re going near or far, prefer a quick trip or a long journey, or just want to see some jaw-dropping American landscapes — we’ve got you covered below, in no specific order. All aboard.
Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter
The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
This $22 Million Ski-In/Ski-Out Retreat in Colorado Gives You Direct Access to Legendary Mountain Trails
A ski-in, ski-out mountain manse is a dream for any alpine adventurer. For those especially eager to hit the slopes, one newly listed Colorado home has direct access to a set of renowned trails. The four-acre property is located within the exclusive Bachelor Gulch community and offers up epic, eye-catching views of Rocky Mountain National Park’s Gore Range. Spanning an impressive 10,500 square feet and nestled amongst local evergreen and aspen trees, the timber-framed residence is asking its next buyer to cough up a cool $22 million. But hey, that hefty price tag gets you a newly renovated pad, all its...
US rider Sean Bennett begins 2023 without a team but 'not done with the sport'
Former WorldTour rider sad to see 'career slip away' at age 26 after final season with Chinese Continental programme
'Feels like summer': warm winter breaks temperature records in Europe
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Record-high winter temperatures swept across parts of Europe over the new year, bringing calls from activists for faster action against climate change while offering short-term respite to governments struggling with high gas prices.
Pinkbike.com
Details Announced for the 2023 DVO Winter Gravity Series
The 2023 DVO Winter Gravity Series at Bootleg Canyon, in Boulder City, Nevada starts off with a big change for the 1st event of the series. On January 20-22, 2023 the long-standing Nevada State Championships has been promoted to the Southwest Regional Championships. The winners of DH and Enduro will be champions of the Southwest United States for the states of Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and California. Not only will racers be awarded the coveted USA Cycling Regional Championship medals, but they will also have a jump start on valuable USA Cycling points compared to the rest of the country that may be buried in snow. Not a bad way to start off the new year if you are a gravity mountain bike racer.
petguide.com
Best Horses for Trail Riding
For avid horse riders, it is not all about competing and shuffling through different equestrian competitions. Sure, you can excel at barrel riding, obstacle courses, racing, and even dressage – but there is also a less competitive, calmer side of horse riding to explore. When you want to feel one with nature and deepen the bond between you and your horse, trail riding is the thing to do. Just brave the wilds, explore the trails, and see what your mount is truly capable of. Trail riding is a popular equine activity, and can last from just a few hours up to several days and weeks. Of course, trail riding can have a competitive side as well – if that’s your cup of tea. Either way, you will need a special mount in order to succeed: a horse that is sure-footed, hardy, and able to tackle any type of terrain. This list of the 10 best horses for trail riding will certainly help you in your selection – read on to find a perfect match!
northernarchitecture.us
Bizarre Indoor Camping at the Basecamp Bonn Young Hostel
Basecamp Bonn Young Hostel was opened by hotelier Michael Schloesser in a former warehouse in Bonn, Germany. The indoor campsite occupies 1600 square meters and consists of 15 vintage camping caravans, two night sleepers, and two Airstreams. Each RV was playfully renovated and has its own theme. Due to size...
gripped.com
130 Years of Climbing Adventures on Christmas Day
While Christmas Day has never been a big sending day, here are a few events that happened on Dec. 25 over the past 125 years. In the mid-1880s, while the northern hemisphere was experiencing a cold winter, New Zealand’s summer season was starting. The race to summit the country’s highest mountain, Mount Cook, had generated a small rivalry. American Edward Fitzgerald and Swiss/Italian climber Matthias Zurbriggen were travelling to to New Zealand for the first ascent when climbers Tom Fyfe, George Graham and Jack Clarke heard of the plans.
Beat the heat, cold and crowds with a flip flop thru-hike
A flip flop thru-hike offers a non-traditional approach to long-distance walking that allows hikers to avoid weather extremes and beat the crowds
gripped.com
Climber is First to Jump off South America’s Highest Peak
Tim Howell has become the first climber to jump from Argentina’s Aconcagua (6,962 m) and to fly to the valley using a wingsuit. Due to conditions, Howell could not jump from the summit instead launching from near the second camp. Howell said the jump was a big deal because...
Maxim
These Floating Camping Pods Are Suspended Between Two Mountains
A one-of-a-kind travel experience at this proposed property in the Middle East. Your next camping getaway just got quite a bit more interesting: Ardh Architects’ Floating Retreat concept offers up a good, long look at an otherworldly chance to sleep in camping pods suspended between two mountains. The exotic...
