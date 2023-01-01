Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
FWP closes mountain lion hunting in various districts
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mountain lion hunting will close or has closed in various hunting districts, as quotas have been met, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, the hunting of mountain lions will close or have closed in:. Hunting districts...
Nearly 1,000 acres of Northwest Montana farmland remains permanently protected
Close to 1000 acres of pristine farm and wildlife land in the Flathead and Mission valleys will be permanently protected thanks to conservation easements.
NBCMontana
4 Montana communities will see boost for affordable housing
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana will see a boost for affordable housing with more than $3.3 million in federal housing trust funds going into four communities. The Montana Department of Commerce said the funds will help build and rehabilitate 66 affordable homes in Belgrade, Butte, Bigfork and Helena. The Montana...
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
Flathead Beacon
A Legacy of Land and Lumber
When Ron Buentemeier started working in the woods in the early 1960s, there were at least nine lumber mills running in the Flathead Valley. There was American Timber out in Olney, C&C Plywood in Evergreen, and Plum Creek in Columbia Falls, to name a few. And of course, there was F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Co., where Buentemeier was hired as a forester in 1962.
NBCMontana
MDT seeks public input on wildlife exclusion fence near Drummond
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal that would build wildlife exclusion fencing along 10 miles of Interstate 90 near the Helmville Cut Off. The proposal includes building wildlife exclusion fencing, wildlife jump-outs, fence gates, double cattleguards at on- and off-ramps,...
NBCMontana
New details released on how federal COVID dollars are used in Montana schools
Bozeman, Mont — In Helena, officials released new details on how federal COVID-19 relief dollars are being used in Montana schools. The Office of Public Instruction and school districts across the Treasure State provided updates on Tuesday. “One of the first things we did is we had to figure...
Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws
Getting a bloody Mary or Montana microbrew before your next flight out of the Treasure State could get easier if one of several proposed bills heard Tuesday moves forward. The House Business and Labor Committee heard testimony Tuesday morning on proposed amendments to Montana law that involve alcohol: Expanding opportunities for bars within Montana’s airports. […] The post Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Flathead Lake, Lone Pine State Park compete in Battle of the Boots this January
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Lake State Park and Lone Pine State Park are inviting people to kick off the New Year by enjoying some fresh air and adventuring in the outdoors through Battle of the Boots. This month, people can log activities like hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, sledding and...
Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You
People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
Smartwatches causing issues at Montana ski resort
Falling isn't unusual on the ski hill, and the county's small 911 dispatch center is being overwhelmed by emergency calls that people did not intend to make.
NBCMontana
Panel discussion to be held Tuesday on how Montana schools can spend $365 million
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's superintendent of schools is holding a panel discussion Tuesday on how to use the remaining $365 million of U.S. coronavirus relief money the state has. Montana has to spend it before September 2024. Presenters, including superintendents from Eureka and Target Range will showcase the unique...
Does Montana Need A Location Of This Popular Chain Store?
One of the best parts about going on a road trip is stopping for a potty break, a leg stretch, and snacks at one of the many convenience stores or truck stop along the way. Here in Montana, we have hundreds of miles of highways and interstates, and they're dotted with several different places to stop for gas or a quick bite or drink. There are the chain locations such as Love's and Flying J's. Personally, I'm a fan of Town Pump, but that's me.
The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes
Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
Population influx in northwestern Montana causing sewage issues
It’s kind of a thing for septic pumpers and haulers to have puns on their trucks. One time, Conrad Eckert had one that said “Caution: Hauling political promises.”. Eckert took over his dad’s pumping and hauling business in 2012. Eckert senior started Eckert’s Septic Services in 1969, and his son has since renamed the business Eckert’s Patriot Pumpers.
enewschannels.com
The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions
(BOZEMAN, Mont.) — NEWS: The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
police1.com
Montana Highway Patrol Dispatcher
We are currently recruiting for *Dispatcher* positions. The Montana Highway Patrol Communications Center provides law enforcement communications services for the Highway Patrol Division troopers, Department of Justice employees, and numerous other state agencies. Communication system operators (dispatchers) staff the centers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and provide...
NBCMontana
Montana's legislative session officially underway
HELENA, Mont. — The 68th legislative session for the state of Montana officially kicked off on Monday, as the House and Senate held simultaneous swearing-in ceremonies. The ceremonies included singing the national anthem and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, as well as invocations and the introduction of newly elected legislators who took the oath of office.
MSU MSU Extension Updates Legal and Financial Information for Caregivers of Those with Memory Loss
BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension has partnered with the Montana Alzheimer’s Work Group, the Department of Public Health and Human Services, Alzheimer’s Association-Montana Chapter and AARP Montana to offer Montana-specific information for caregivers and others concerned about memory loss. The Work Group has a revised website...
NBCMontana
Lawmakers deadlock on political practices commissioner
HELENA, Mont. — A panel of four state legislators last week reached an impasse over who should become Montana’s next commissioner of political practices. Now, the task of narrowing the field to a single candidate falls squarely on Gov. Greg Gianforte, whose office has yet to provide a glimpse of any frontrunner.
