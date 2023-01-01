ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy