NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Storm: Widespread Flooding, Outages, High Wind Expected
The series of storms slamming the Bay Area will feature what is being called a "brutal" system expected to bring widespread flooding, outages, heavy gusts and other storm-related problems across the region. This next wave of rain from an atmospheric river begins Wednesday and will continue through Thursday. The entire...
pioneerpublishers.com
More flooding expected this Wed. and Thursday in Contra Costa County
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 3, 2023) — Crews around the Bay Area continue to clear roads and clean up debris after this weekend’s record rainfall. Another atmospheric river storm will hit starting early tomorrow morning. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area, “A strong storm system...
NBC Bay Area
Tree Trimmers Provide Tips Ahead of Another Strong Bay Area Storm
The Bay Area is bracing for another atmospheric river expected to bring widespread flooding, outages and other storm-related problems. NBC Bay Area's Jodi Hernandez in the video report shows what tree specialists are urging residents to do ahead of this next wave of wet weather. Visit nbcbayarea.com/weather for the latest...
Paradise Post
‘Common sense’ could prevent storm chaos, officials say
With what looks to be an ominous and potentially deadly storm approaching, Bay Area agencies were issuing warnings to residents about the dangerous weather that’s expected to strike Wednesday — and the serious threats to life that it will bring. In a forceful and striking bulletin posted Monday...
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
Timeline: Tomorrow's very strong storm upgraded to Level 5; NWS says could cause 'loss of life'
Wednesday's incoming strong atmospheric river is the first Level 5 in the history of the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. The NWS is saying this system will cause widespread flooding, damage, and will "likely" cause loss of life.
SFGate
Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm
As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Activates Emergency Operations Center Ahead of Storm
After residents called out San Francisco for being unprepared for last Saturday's storm, city officials on Tuesday said they will be ready for the next round of heavy rain later this week. Mayor London Breed was joined by city officials to announce the activation of the city's emergency operations center...
North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't. One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Residents Prepare for More Rain
San Francisco is already preparing for the upcoming storm, just days removed from the atmospheric river that caused massive flooding around the city. “Knowing it had already been raining for 12 hours, I thought they (storm barriers) would be out there,” said business owner Cleto Gonzalez. Gonzalez runs a...
townoffairfax.org
Avoid unnecessary travel during this week’s storm
Another storm front is headed to the Bay Area that will bring substantial rainfall on Wednesday and continuing Thursday, not tapering off until Thursday afternoon. National Weather Service has issued the following advisories:. Flood Watch in effect from 4:00AM Wednesday, January 4 through 4:00PM January 5. High Wind Watch in...
NBC Bay Area
Peninsula Residents Bracing for Another Big Hit From Bay Area Storms
Dozens of homeowners in Redwood City who faced flooding over the weekend are now rushing to prepare for another strong storm. Marianne Favro has more in the video report above. Visit nbcbayarea.com/weather for the latest storm updates.
KTVU FOX 2
More rain on the way after historic storm
San Francisco had its second wettest day on record in the most recent storm which dropped more than 5 inches of rain on the city. Other Bay Area cities saw huge accumulations. As much as 2 to 4 more inches of rain may fall around the Bay Area this week.
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area braces for another storm
Monday will see light rain and another strong atmospheric river is headed to the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson expressed concern over this week's forecast.
KTVU FOX 2
Fresh snow falls in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
NBC Bay Area
‘The Problem Is Too Much, Too Fast': Officials Keep Eye on Rising Reservoirs
Recent storms have filled up reservoirs across the drought-stricken Bay Area and California, but that may be a cause for concern with more wet weather on the way. As NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall points out, a reservoir at 100% capacity now means the rain in the forecast will have nowhere to go except downstream.
palyvoice.com
Heavy rain brings flooding; new storms pending
Editor’s Note: This story was updated Jan. 2 at 4:42 p.m. to include additional information about sandbag locations. Residents along the San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto, East Palo Alto and Menlo Park are drying out – but nervously watching the weather forecast – after heavy rain yesterday caused a flood that breached the bank of Pope-Chaucer Bridge.
Large storm prompts school closures
(KRON) — The winter storm battering the Bay Area this week has prompted some school districts to cancel classes Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday, Dec. 4 The Sonoma County Office of Education announced that the Horicon School in Annapolis, Calif., would be closed Wednesday because the road to the school is blocked. Athenian School in Danville, […]
