San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Storm: Widespread Flooding, Outages, High Wind Expected

The series of storms slamming the Bay Area will feature what is being called a "brutal" system expected to bring widespread flooding, outages, heavy gusts and other storm-related problems across the region. This next wave of rain from an atmospheric river begins Wednesday and will continue through Thursday. The entire...
NBC Bay Area

Tree Trimmers Provide Tips Ahead of Another Strong Bay Area Storm

The Bay Area is bracing for another atmospheric river expected to bring widespread flooding, outages and other storm-related problems. NBC Bay Area's Jodi Hernandez in the video report shows what tree specialists are urging residents to do ahead of this next wave of wet weather. Visit nbcbayarea.com/weather for the latest...
Paradise Post

‘Common sense’ could prevent storm chaos, officials say

With what looks to be an ominous and potentially deadly storm approaching, Bay Area agencies were issuing warnings to residents about the dangerous weather that’s expected to strike Wednesday — and the serious threats to life that it will bring. In a forceful and striking bulletin posted Monday...
SFGate

Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm

As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Activates Emergency Operations Center Ahead of Storm

After residents called out San Francisco for being unprepared for last Saturday's storm, city officials on Tuesday said they will be ready for the next round of heavy rain later this week. Mayor London Breed was joined by city officials to announce the activation of the city's emergency operations center...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't.   One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
LARKSPUR, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Residents Prepare for More Rain

San Francisco is already preparing for the upcoming storm, just days removed from the atmospheric river that caused massive flooding around the city. “Knowing it had already been raining for 12 hours, I thought they (storm barriers) would be out there,” said business owner Cleto Gonzalez. Gonzalez runs a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
townoffairfax.org

Avoid unnecessary travel during this week’s storm

Another storm front is headed to the Bay Area that will bring substantial rainfall on Wednesday and continuing Thursday, not tapering off until Thursday afternoon. National Weather Service has issued the following advisories:. Flood Watch in effect from 4:00AM Wednesday, January 4 through 4:00PM January 5. High Wind Watch in...
KTVU FOX 2

More rain on the way after historic storm

San Francisco had its second wettest day on record in the most recent storm which dropped more than 5 inches of rain on the city. Other Bay Area cities saw huge accumulations. As much as 2 to 4 more inches of rain may fall around the Bay Area this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area braces for another storm

Monday will see light rain and another strong atmospheric river is headed to the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson expressed concern over this week's forecast.
KTVU FOX 2

Fresh snow falls in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
palyvoice.com

Heavy rain brings flooding; new storms pending

Editor’s Note: This story was updated Jan. 2 at 4:42 p.m. to include additional information about sandbag locations. Residents along the San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto, East Palo Alto and Menlo Park are drying out – but nervously watching the weather forecast – after heavy rain yesterday caused a flood that breached the bank of Pope-Chaucer Bridge.
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Large storm prompts school closures

(KRON) — The winter storm battering the Bay Area this week has prompted some school districts to cancel classes Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday, Dec. 4 The Sonoma County Office of Education announced that the Horicon School in Annapolis, Calif., would be closed Wednesday because the road to the school is blocked. Athenian School in Danville, […]
BERKELEY, CA

