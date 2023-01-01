Read full article on original website
PWMania
Major WWE Star Possibly Returning on RAW Tonight
Tonight’s WWE RAW is expected to be very newsworthy. Backstage, there are rumors that Cody Rhodes may return tonight on RAW. Furthermore, his sister Teil Margaret posted the following on Twitter:. “Monday’s generally not my vibe but i’m excited to watch #MondayNightRAW”. Rhodes is expected to return...
PWMania
Bianca Belair Gets Stitches After WWE RAW, Issues a Warning to Alexa Bliss
Following her victory over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut. During the fight, Bliss launched Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then DDT-ed Belair onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair began to bleed from her mouth at that point, but the blood continued to flow throughout the match. Bliss walked away from the match after another DDT into the steps. As medics brought out a stretcher, a referee checked on Bliss, and RAW went to commercial. Backstage, Belair was being examined by a doctor, according to the commentary. For those who missed it, you can view the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match by clicking here.
PWMania
Naomi Reportedly Returning to WWE
It’s unlikely that Naomi will be going to NJPW with Sasha Banks. Instead, it looks like she’ll be staying with WWE. Since leaving WWE Raw in May, Naomi and Banks have been absent from the professional wrestling scene. When Banks debuts for NJPW on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, that will change. Bayley and Naomi are visiting Japan to support their close friend.
PWMania
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) Thanks WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Others
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) appears to be announcing her departure from WWE…at least for the time being. The former WWE star thanked the company and some of the key people who worked with her while he was there in a series of tweets. Banks expressed gratitude to WWE, Vince McMahon, the fans, her Krew, Triple H, and William Regal. She also expressed gratitude to the Sasha Banks character she has played for the past decade.
PWMania
Naomi Expected to Be in Japan With Sasha Banks
Trinity Fatu AKA Naomi is expected to be in Japan ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17, according to PWInsider. There has been no confirmation by New Japan Pro-Wrestling that Naomi will be making an appearance at their biggest event of the year which is scheduled for January 4th. Her former WWE...
Larry McReynolds Speaks Up for Frustrated Fans in Calling Out NBC and Its Unexpected Snub of NASCAR to Start 2023
Larry McReynolds spoke up for most NASCAR fans this week on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show when he criticized NBC for an unexpected NASCAR snub to start off 2023. The post Larry McReynolds Speaks Up for Frustrated Fans in Calling Out NBC and Its Unexpected Snub of NASCAR to Start 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PWMania
Doudrop: “I Was Very Sick, but I Am Healing”
We send our best wishes to WWE star Doudrop, who hasn’t appeared on TV in months. In response to a fan who pointed out that she had disappeared from television, she tweeted, “I was very sick, but I am healing. 🧠💪🏻”. She last wrestled on...
PWMania
Eric Bischoff on Awesome Kong: “She Was Difficult to Work With”
Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA’s move to Monday night to compete with WWE RAW on the latest “83 Weeks” podcast. Awesome Kong, who was considered one of the best female workers in the company after her matches with Gail Kim, was one of the many names working in the promotion at the time.
PWMania
Photos: Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With Former WWE Star
KAIRI (formerly known as Kairi Sane) had recently spoken about Nakamura’s match in Japan, and they met on January 1st. KAIRI shared photos of the event on her official Twitter account. She also shared photos from 2018. The tweet’s text translates as follows:. “2023 ⇆ 2018. Thank you...
PWMania
Producers for the First WWE RAW of 2023 Revealed (1/2/23)
The WWE Producers for the first RAW of 2023 from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. * The Bloodline promo was produced by WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James. * Alexa Bliss...
PWMania
William Regal Officially Returns to WWE
William Regal has reportedly returned to WWE this week. Regal has officially returned to WWE as of this morning, according to PWInsider. His official title has yet to be announced, but he previously served as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. Regal’s 20-year career with...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Reaches Significant WWE Milestone
Charlotte Flair’s recent WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship victory has extended her impressive streak. Since her WWE debut in 2013, she has dominated every WWE brand she has competed on by winning gold. Last week on Friday’s SmackDown, the Queen pinned Ronda Rousey to become the last SmackDown Women’s...
PWMania
AEW Women’s Referee Aubrey Edwards Talks About Her Chemistry With Chris Jericho
Aubrey Edwards recently spoke with Kiro 7 News for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the women’s AEW referee spoke about her chemistry with fellow All Elite Wrestling performer Chris Jericho. Featured below are some of the highlights. On watching Bryan Danielson retire...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Discussions for Major Change to Bobby Lashley’s Character
Bobby Lashley appears to be on the verge of turning heel. WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business in recent weeks (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin). On Monday’s Raw, Damage CTRL was getting ready to enter the ring, and MVP could be seen in the...
PWMania
AEW Dark Results – January 3, 2023
Match begins with a lock up before they exchange submissions before Brian Pillman Jr delivers a bodyslam. Christopher Daniels fires back with a dropkick, then delivers a right hand. Pillman delivers a kick to his spine, then sends him face first into the top turnbuckle. Daniels delivers a kick to his midsection, but Pillman delivers a crossbody.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE NXT Vengeance Day
WWE NXT Vengeance Day will take place on Saturday, 4 February from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, marking the first major NXT event to be held in North Carolina and the second Vengeance event held at this venue after the 2006 event, when it was formerly known as Charlotte Bobcats Arena.
PWMania
Video: AEW Road To Seattle Preview For 1/4/2023 Episode Of Dynamite
The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week’s stacked show from Seattle, WA. Ahead of this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest “Road To” documentary preview.
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments For WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Promo by The Bloodline. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair on Her WWE Return: “I Was Sincerely Touched by the Fan Reaction”
Charlotte Flair made her WWE TV return last week on SmackDown, pinning Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion. The Queen had been out of the WWE since last May, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash and took a break. Flair’s recent title win has extended her streak.
PWMania
Bruce Prichard Reflects On WWE Trying To Get NFL Legend John Madden To Work WrestleMania As Commentator
John Madden would have made for an interest special commentator on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”. During the latest installment of his Something To Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard reflected on WWE trying to get the NFL legend to work a WrestleMania event. Featured below is an excerpt...
