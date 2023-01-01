In addition to the funding that City Council allocates each year for a variety of capital improvement projects, City staff also pursues a number of grant opportunities each year to leverage the investment the City has made on a number of projects. This year, the City was awarded over $15 million dollars in grants to invest in projects across our community such as electric buses, road improvements, and creative placemaking.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO