Galesburg Council approve grants for pair of Knox St. businesses and Discovery Depot
Galesburg City Council approved two grants under the Women and/or Minority-owned business programs on Tuesday night. President of the Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development Ken Springer spoke to the council in support of the applicants; Brittany’s Beautique and All-Star Sports Academy both located on E. Knox St.
Public asked to give input on Moline Police
The Moline Police Department will be undergoing an independent assessment in the process of attaining accreditation. The public is invited to provide input on their assessment of the department on Jan. 9, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Trained assessors from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP) will...
Davenport Awarded Over $15 Million In Grants For Buses, Road Improvements
In addition to the funding that City Council allocates each year for a variety of capital improvement projects, City staff also pursues a number of grant opportunities each year to leverage the investment the City has made on a number of projects. This year, the City was awarded over $15 million dollars in grants to invest in projects across our community such as electric buses, road improvements, and creative placemaking.
AT&T works to restore Colona phone service
The Colona Police Department said Wednesday that many AT&T phone customers in Colona are without service. A representative with the Police Department spoke to AT&T today and they confirmed a major outage with an original forecasted fix date of February 2nd, according to the Colona Police Facebook page. “This outage...
Multiple QCA libraries eliminating and forgiving overdue fines
Starting today, Jan. 3, the 16 libraries of the RiverShare Libraries Consortium are waiving overdue fees, according to posts from the official Facebook accounts of Davenport and Bettendorf's public libraries, and a news release from the City of Muscatine. Additionally, Rock Island Public Library announced a similar update, adopting a...
Utility Services Assistance Available Locally Through the Knox County Health Department
Utility services assistance is available with the Knox County Health Department through their Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), says Director of Wellness Erin Olson:. “LIHEAP is the energy assistance program that not only serves Ameren customers, but we also serve West Central FS if you have propane, Spoon River Electric...
Case New Holland: ‘Last, best & final offer’ to strikers
After eight months on the picket lines, the end of the strike may be in sight for members of UAW Locals 180 and 807 in their strike against Case New Holland Industrial in Burlington. According to a press release from the United Auto Workers’ website, CNHI has presented “an upgraded last, best and final offer. […]
6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Six of Scott County’s forty-five animal facilities had non-compliant inspection reports in 2022. Those include Amber’s Mutt Cutz, Posh Pet Resorts, New Beginnings Pet Rescue, and Pampered Pets Salon and Spa. PetSmart and Teske’s Pet and Garden Center were initially found non-compliant in their 2022 annual inspection but later reinspected and found compliant.
Free Drop-in yoga starting in Moline
The city of Moline on Wednesday announced it’s expanding the partnership with Yoga with Daina Marie to offer Drop-In Yoga this winter. You can relax and de-stress with free, indoor yoga classes at The Cellar, 3400 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Classes are led by Daina Lewis, who has taught yoga for the past 15 years and is creator of Yoga with Daina Marie.
Bier Stube says H2-WHOA!
More and more Quad City restaurants are finding themselves with unplanned water features filling their buildings instead of diners Bier Stube in Moline is the latest restaurant to fall victim to flakey water pipes and flooding. Broken sprinkler pipes during New Year’s weekend gave the bar an unexpected indoor rainstorm. Cleanup and repairs are underway […]
Girl Scout earns top award, builds workout room for firefighters
Amaya Versluis from Orion has achieved the Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn, for raising funds to build a new workout room and training area to help local firefighters stay in shape and have a place to practice simulated scenarios, according to a news release. Versluis...
New year, new performance spaces
Located in Historic Rock Island, Skylark is one of the QCA’s newest performance spaces and Event Coordinator Suzon Robbins sat down with us to tell us all about it.
Deputies take I-PLEDGE to enforce tobacco laws
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has taken the I-PLEDGE to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of minors in Scott County. The program is a collaboration with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) to educate local retailers and enforce Iowa’s tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor product laws. Since its inception […]
Chill out with Icestravaganza coming soon
The ultimate cool Quad Cities event will return Jan. 13-15, 2023, as the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) will host Icestravaganza, presented by Rubberstamps.net at the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport. The free event features beautiful ice carvings on display all three days. This year’s ice sculptures will...
German-American Center sets open house
The German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will have a community open house with free admission, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8. Visitors are invited to browse current exhibits and help kick off the center’s 29th year in 2023. Hours on Jan. 7...
20 Things To Do In Davenport (Iowa)
Nicknamed the Quad Cities, the area in and around Davenport is filled with marvels of past and modern-day engineering. Davenport and Bettendorf in Iowa, along with Rock Island and Moline in Illinois, are four cities jointly packed together along the Mississippi River. Davenport is the economic and cultural capital of...
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 21-28, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 21-28, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
State’s Attorney: Roseville bank robberies appear to be connected
A Missouri man who was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for armed robbery of a Roseville bank in 2021 could also have been involved with a robbery at the same bank in 2017. Federal prosecutors said Brian Cook, 59, of Vandalia, pointed what appeared to be a firearm...
Davenport residents now have to manually pick up recycling and bulky waste calendars
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport will not be mailing its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar starting with the 2023 solid waste season, according to a City news release published on Thursday, Dec. 29. City officials came to the decision to stop mailing the calendar after an evaluation of the...
Pet of the Week | Zara
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Zara is an energetic pup and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
