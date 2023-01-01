ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

ourquadcities.com

Public asked to give input on Moline Police

The Moline Police Department will be undergoing an independent assessment in the process of attaining accreditation. The public is invited to provide input on their assessment of the department on Jan. 9, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Trained assessors from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP) will...
QuadCities.com

Davenport Awarded Over $15 Million In Grants For Buses, Road Improvements

In addition to the funding that City Council allocates each year for a variety of capital improvement projects, City staff also pursues a number of grant opportunities each year to leverage the investment the City has made on a number of projects. This year, the City was awarded over $15 million dollars in grants to invest in projects across our community such as electric buses, road improvements, and creative placemaking.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

AT&T works to restore Colona phone service

The Colona Police Department said Wednesday that many AT&T phone customers in Colona are without service. A representative with the Police Department spoke to AT&T today and they confirmed a major outage with an original forecasted fix date of February 2nd, according to the Colona Police Facebook page. “This outage...
COLONA, IL
WQAD

Multiple QCA libraries eliminating and forgiving overdue fines

Starting today, Jan. 3, the 16 libraries of the RiverShare Libraries Consortium are waiving overdue fees, according to posts from the official Facebook accounts of Davenport and Bettendorf's public libraries, and a news release from the City of Muscatine. Additionally, Rock Island Public Library announced a similar update, adopting a...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Case New Holland: ‘Last, best & final offer’ to strikers

After eight months on the picket lines, the end of the strike may be in sight for members of UAW Locals 180 and 807 in their strike against Case New Holland Industrial in Burlington. According to a press release from the United Auto Workers’ website, CNHI has presented “an upgraded last, best and final offer. […]
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Six of Scott County’s forty-five animal facilities had non-compliant inspection reports in 2022. Those include Amber’s Mutt Cutz, Posh Pet Resorts, New Beginnings Pet Rescue, and Pampered Pets Salon and Spa. PetSmart and Teske’s Pet and Garden Center were initially found non-compliant in their 2022 annual inspection but later reinspected and found compliant.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Free Drop-in yoga starting in Moline

The city of Moline on Wednesday announced it’s expanding the partnership with Yoga with Daina Marie to offer Drop-In Yoga this winter. You can relax and de-stress with free, indoor yoga classes at The Cellar, 3400 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Classes are led by Daina Lewis, who has taught yoga for the past 15 years and is creator of Yoga with Daina Marie.
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Bier Stube says H2-WHOA!

More and more Quad City restaurants are finding themselves with unplanned water features filling their buildings instead of diners Bier Stube in Moline is the latest restaurant to fall victim to flakey water pipes and flooding. Broken sprinkler pipes during New Year’s weekend gave the bar an unexpected indoor rainstorm. Cleanup and repairs are underway […]
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Girl Scout earns top award, builds workout room for firefighters

Amaya Versluis from Orion has achieved the Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn, for raising funds to build a new workout room and training area to help local firefighters stay in shape and have a place to practice simulated scenarios, according to a news release. Versluis...
ORION, IL
ourquadcities.com

New year, new performance spaces

Located in Historic Rock Island, Skylark is one of the QCA’s newest performance spaces and Event Coordinator Suzon Robbins sat down with us to tell us all about it.
Local 4 WHBF

Deputies take I-PLEDGE to enforce tobacco laws

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has taken the I-PLEDGE to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of minors in Scott County. The program is a collaboration with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) to educate local retailers and enforce Iowa’s tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor product laws. Since its inception […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Chill out with Icestravaganza coming soon

The ultimate cool Quad Cities event will return Jan. 13-15, 2023, as the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) will host Icestravaganza, presented by Rubberstamps.net at the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport. The free event features beautiful ice carvings on display all three days. This year’s ice sculptures will...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

German-American Center sets open house

The German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will have a community open house with free admission, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8. Visitors are invited to browse current exhibits and help kick off the center’s 29th year in 2023. Hours on Jan. 7...
DAVENPORT, IA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Davenport (Iowa)

Nicknamed the Quad Cities, the area in and around Davenport is filled with marvels of past and modern-day engineering. Davenport and Bettendorf in Iowa, along with Rock Island and Moline in Illinois, are four cities jointly packed together along the Mississippi River. Davenport is the economic and cultural capital of...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Pet of the Week | Zara

It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Zara is an energetic pup and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.

