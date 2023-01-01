Sewer work affects Muscatine traffic

Lucas Street in Muscatine will be closed to traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood starting Tuesday, January 3. The closure is expected to last one week. The closure is necessary to install sewer and water connections for the Muscatine Community School District Centralized Kitchen that is currently under construction.

Westbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured north on Houser and then west on Cedar. Eastbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured south on the U.S. 61 Bypass to Hershey, then east to Houser.

