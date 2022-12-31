Four people are in custody and a suspect is still at large after San Antonio police say a carjacking victim was able to find the people that robbed him. KSAT-TV reports the victim used the Apple “Find My” application to track his AirPods to a truck stop off of I-35 Monday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, authorities said four of the suspects tried to run, while a fifth took off in an S-U-V.

