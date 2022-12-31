ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

No charges expected for driver after pedestrian hit on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are not expected to press charges against a driver who hit a pedestrian on the northeast side Monday night. Investigators say a man in his 40s was trying to cross the I-35 access road near Eisenhauer Road around 10:30 p.m. But as he tried to do so, police say he was hit by a car.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kurv.com

Four Arrested After Theft Victim Tracks Suspects

Four people are in custody and a suspect is still at large after San Antonio police say a carjacking victim was able to find the people that robbed him. KSAT-TV reports the victim used the Apple “Find My” application to track his AirPods to a truck stop off of I-35 Monday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, authorities said four of the suspects tried to run, while a fifth took off in an S-U-V.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Police need help finding Buda package thief

BUDA, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a package thief. On December 26, investigators say a man took the package from a Buda home, put it in his car, and drove off. The man and the vehicle were caught on camera. If you have any...
BUDA, TX
KSAT 12

Thieves steal $5K worth of property, use victim’s porch as restroom

SAN ANTONIO – The victims of a garage break-in say they feel violated and disrespected after suspects broke in and used the restroom on their back porch. Security cameras caught the suspects, but authorities still have not. “They’re violating my privacy, my security, and my family’s privacy and security....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio teen follows her dreams, opens barbacoa business

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy holiday season at Sarah’s Barbacoa restaurant off De Zavala Road near Babcock Road on the Northwest side. “For the holidays we are selling tamales and menudo, barbacoa and of course, tortillas as well,” said Sarah Hernandez, CEO of Sarah’s Barbacoa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Fire at Southeast Side home damages second-story, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a home on the city’s Southeast Side damaged the second story of a house and is now currently under investigation, the San Antonio Fire Department said Tuesday. A neighbor called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report the fire at the home...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
960 The Ref

Police: Man shot in head after being followed from San Antonio bar

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man was shot in the head on Saturday after he was followed while driving away from a bar after an argument, authorities said. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the 26-year-old man was shot at about 2:26 a.m. CST, KENS-TV reported. Police were responding to a reported shooting at a martini bar when a call came in about the motorist shot nearby, according to the television station.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

