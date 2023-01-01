ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Happy New Year' written on Iranian-made drone in Ukraine's Kyiv

By Allen Cone
 3 days ago

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- 'Happy New Year' was written on Iranian-made drone was found in Ukraine 's capital Kyiv on Sunday.

Remains of an Iranian drone taken down during New Year's night in Kyiv region contained the words "Happy New Year," according to a Twitter posted by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs.

On Saturday, multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine amid the 10-month-old war with Russia.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted an image of the drone on Twitter . Police said it was among 32 destroyed by Ukrainian forces on New Year's Eve.

"Remains of an Iranian drone taken down during New Year's night in Kyiv region," Gerashchenko wrote. "The writing says 'Happy New Year.' "

Andrii Nebytov, head of the Kyiv regional police, originally posted the images on Telegram.

On Telegram , he wrote there were 140 reports of enemy drones flying over Kyiv region on New Year's Eve. "The wreckage of the drones has already been found in three districts of the region. Police continue to search for the remains of drones and record war crimes of aggressors."

Nebytov said the fragments were found in an area frequented by children.

"These fragments are not at the front, where there are fierce battles, they are here, on the sports ground, where children play. This is all you need to know about the terrorist state and its army."

He added: "We thank the air defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the excellent result. Without your professional work, the morning would not be good."

On Saturday, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russian President Vladimir Putin was celebratign the New Year by launching a new round of missile attacks targeting residential areas of Ukraine.

"This time, Russia's mass missile attack is deliberately targeting residential areas, not even our energy infrastructure," Kuleba wrote in a tweet. "War criminal Putin 'celebrates' New Year by killing people. Russia must be kicked out of its UN Security Council seat which it has always occupied illegally."

During his annual New Year's Eve address, Putin accused the West of lying about peace and leveraging the invasion of Ukraine to sow discord. He made the speech from a military headquarters with soldiers pictured in the background instead of traditional address in front of the Kremlin.

"It was a year of difficult, necessary decisions, the most important steps toward gaining full sovereignty of Russia and powerful consolidation of our society," he said, repeating his oft-stated contention that Moscow had no choice but to send troops into Ukraine because it threatened Russia's security.

"The West lied about peace, but was preparing for aggression, and today it admits it openly, no longer embarrassed. And they cynically use Ukraine and its people to weaken and split Russia," Putin said.

During his New Year's Eve speech , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is waging war on his country so Putin can remain in power for the rest of his life

"This war that you are waging, Russia, it is not the war with NATO, as your propagandists lie," he said in his speec. "It is not for something historical. It's for one person to remain in power until the end of his life.

"And what will be with all of you, citizens of Russia, does not concern him."

Zelensky switched to speaking Russian during his remarks Saturday night instead of Ukrainian.

At least one person was killed and 20 others were injured in Kyiv on Saturday, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Blair Boyd
3d ago

Only the people of Ukraine is feeling the heat of the war, and the president don't want to end the war. Because he is collecting billion of dollars in the name of the war, for himself,ok.

Buddy The Elf
3d ago

MERRY NEW YEAR!! Nenge Mboko? It is me, Lionel Joseph! From the African Education Conference! Yah, mon, I was Director of Cultural Activities at the Haile Selassie Pavilion. I remember the pavilion! we had big fun there!Boo boo yah, boo-boo yah, boo-boo yah, hah! Boo-boo yah, boo-boo yah, boo-boo yah, hah!

Oregon Mike
2d ago

Russian corruption is so bad their pathetic military has to buy weapons from heavily sanctioned Iran and North Korea, sad this is the effects of a authoritarian regime that is so corrupt that their military is a joke.

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
CNN

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Allegedly Being Kept Alive With Western Cancer Medicine As War In Ukraine Rages On

Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been taking dosages of Western cancer treatment drugs to stay alive as his invasion in Ukraine rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been the subject of rumors that surround his alleged deteriorating health condition, as well as heightened paranoia — over potential assassination attempts — due to the Russian military's epic failures on the front line. According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey, the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict....
DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
The Independent

CCTV captures chilling footage of Putin’s soldiers raiding Ukrainian orphanage to take children

Russian soldiers and agents have been caught on CCTV stalking the premises of a Ukrainian orphanage, apparently seeking children to take.Throughout the 10-month invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have repeatedly been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories. The video footage shows men from Russia’s secret police, FSB, with armed soldiers carrying rifles entering the building. The armed Russian can be seen entering rooms on the premises according to the footage, gathered by Sky News. Authorities in charge of the orphanage said that they had evacuated the children ahead of time. Volodymyr Sahaidak, the director of...
DOPE Quick Reads

Russian Soldier Says He Is Forced To Use Defective Tanks That Stall Every 150 Ft- Also Can't Collect Bodies of Comrades

A recording of a call from a soldier stationed in Donetsk has revealed the continued subpar state of Russian armaments. In a recorded conversation, the soldier claims that the Russian armed forces are being forced to go to the very frontline to begin advances with tanks that do not work. It is alleged that the tanks used to send forces to the frontline are in poor working condition. [i]
Daily Beast

Russian Officials Fear Deserter on the Run Just Went Full Rambo With a Machine Gun

A suspected Russian deserter dressed in full camouflage and a ski mask opened fire on police officers in Russia’s Rostov region on Tuesday, sparking frantic calls for residents to take cover indoors as a manhunt was underway. The incident—just the latest evidence of Vladimir Putin’s flailing war beginning to...
