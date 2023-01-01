Read full article on original website
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
Idaho murder suspect’s former student says behavior changed after slayings: ‘He seemed preoccupied'
Bryan Kohberger, a PhD student in Washington State University’s criminal justice program, was arrested for allegedly murdering four University of Idaho students.
House speaker battle: Profanities fly as Republican factions get heated over McCarthy speakership bid
Profanities flew during a House GOP Conference meeting Tuesday regarding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakership.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he wouldn't care if speaker stalemate ends with Democrat leading the House
Kevin McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he would not mind if Democrat Hakeem Jeffries were to win the speakership in a plurality vote due to the stalemate over McCarthy's bid.
Chilling video of Damar Hamlin talking about Bills teammate Dane Jackson surfaces
A video of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin talking about his teammate Dane Jackson went viral on Monday night after his scary ordeal.
NFL legend Michael Irvin on Damar Hamlin: 'You may lose a limb, but you never thought you would lose a life'
NFL great Michael Irvin talked about the Damar Hamlin medical emergency on Tuesday in a radio interview and offered his own perspective on the ordeal.
China's new foreign minister praises Americans, strikes friendly tone
The Chinese Communist Party has promoted its ambassador to the U.S., Qin Gang, to the position of foreign minister, striking a surprisingly friendly tone.
Bengals' Tee Higgins' family slams suggestion wide receiver was at fault for Damar Hamlin situation
The family of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins slammed any notion that their son was to blame for what happened to Damar Hamlin.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s family issues statement after his arrest: 'Presumption of innocence'
The family of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the suspect in the Nov. 13 Idaho murder of four university students, has released a statement.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger seen on body camera footage during traffic stop in Indiana
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger could be seen on body camera footage during a traffic stop on Dec. 15 in Hancock County, Indiana, about one month after four University of Idaho students were murdered.
America’s new B-21 Raider has 4 big secrets China wants to steal
America’s new B-21 Raider has 4 big secrets that China’s military is desperate to steal, including whether the stealth bomber is capable of unmanned flight.
Idaho murders: PA police say 'force was used' when search warrant was executed at Kohberger home
Pennsylvania police say "force was used" when law enforcement executed a search warrant in the arrest of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger on Dec. 30.
Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger's family believes police arrested the wrong suspect for the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students, according to a report.
Dollar Tree Employee murdered with machete
A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio store on New Year’s Day.
Married couple arrested on I-10 in Arizona after man found shot dead in roadway, police say
Heath Daniel, 33, and his 37-year-old wife Vanessa Daniel were located and arrested Friday while driving on I-10 in connection with the murder of a man in Mesa, Arizona.
NYC millionaire pharma executive convicted of killing autistic son found dead after Supreme Court revokes bail
New York City pharmaceutical executive Gigi Jordan, convicted of killing her 7-year-old autistic son, was found dead after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revoked bail.
Pete Rose, recipient of lifetime MLB ban for betting, places first legal sports bet in Ohio
Pete Rose, who received a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball for betting on sports as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, placed the first legal sports bet in Ohio history.
George Soros' son becomes kingmaker with top Dems as he makes multiple Biden WH visits, meets with lawmakers
Alex Soros, son of liberal billionaire George Soros, has quietly had a pipeline to President Biden's White House as he openly meets with other Democratic politicians.
Damar Hamlin 'didn't expect' Tee Higgins to 'launch his body' into him, ESPN's Bart Scott says
ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott believes Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin wasn't expecting the Bengals' Tee Higgins to "launch" himself into his body before his collapse.
