Nick Cannon opened up on his late son Zen's battle with cancer and how he and Alyssa Scott made the heart wrenching decision not to pursue chemotherapy. On the Tuesday, December 13, episode of "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus", Cannon admitted he knew chemo would "suck everything out" of his baby boy and he wanted to give him the best "quality of life" possible before his passing."Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines — and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time — even in that...

19 DAYS AGO