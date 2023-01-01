ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

This Bucs hype video will have you ready to run through a wall

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLfOP_0k0JVLel00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have bragging rights and another banner on the line Sunday in their regular-season home finale, as they host the Carolina Panthers with a chance to clinch the division title and a third straight trip to the playoffs.

A win would give the Bucs back-to-back NFC South championships for the first time since the league realigned to eight divisions back in 2002.

If you need to get hyped for Sunday’s game, watch the video above, and good luck to the nearest wall.>

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB makes classy donation to Damar Hamlin's toy drive

Last night, the NFL experienced a shock as the whole world surrounded safety Damar Hamlin with positive vibes. After the safety collapsed on the field for the Buffalo Bills, his fundraising toy drive link spread like wildfire across social media. This has led to donations exceeding $3 million, and even his NFL colleagues got involved. One of those players is a former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Hoyer.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles-Giants injury reports: Jalen Hurts listed as limited, Josh Sweat among 4 to not practice

The Eagles released their Wednesday injury report ahead of Sunday’s critical matchup against the Giants, and Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts participated in a walkthrough. Miles Sanders was among two others listed as limited, while Lane Johnson (groin), Avonte Maddox (toe), Zech McPhearson (illness), and Josh Sweat (neck) were all non-participants.
BRADLEY, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamaal Williams wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors

Jamaal Williams will have even more reasons to smile. Not that the Detroit Lions running back didn’t have a grin already, but now he’s got some new hardware. Williams won the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his outstanding Week 17 performance in the Lions win over the Chicago Bears. Williams led the league with a career-high 144 rushing yards and scored a touchdown. He also had the longest run of his career at 56 yards.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 17 Power Rankings: Bills and Bengals tie for first place

This week’s power rankings are a little different, because Week 17 concluded differently than any other slate of games in 2022. With 6:12 to go in the first quarter, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after getting up from tackling Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin needed CPR and had to leave the game in an ambulance. Ultimately, after an hour of deliberation from the NFL, the game was postponed.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy