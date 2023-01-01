NEW YORK -- The search is on for the man who police say punched a beloved Chelsea bar bouncer who died from his injuries.The NYPD has released video of the suspect, and CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to the victim's grieving wife.Melissa Buchholz and Duane Patterson, of Inwood, were married 27 years."Never will he lay beside me ever again or talk to me, my best friend," Buchholz said.She says the 61-year-old father and Air Force veteran worked as a bouncer at Billymark's West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street for the last eight years.It's outside of the bar at...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO