Abdul Ghani

Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without Paying

A video that has been circulated online seems to show New York police officers giving the far-right Proud Boys free subway rides after they disrupted a drag show in Queens. The Proud Boys are seen in the video passing through an open emergency door in front of NYPD cops at the Jackson Heights subway station in Queens. Brenna Lip, a TikTok user who claims to be a journalist, shared the video.
themainewire.com

Mainer Accused of Islam-Inspired NYE Terror Attack

Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, is the man accused of wielding a machete in a New Years Eve terror attack that wounded three New York City police officers Saturday night. The attack occurred around 10pm on Dec. 31 outside of the security zone around Times Square. Bickford allegedly struck three...
CBS New York

NYC bar bouncer dies after being punched, knocked to ground

NEW YORK -- The search is on for the man who police say punched a beloved Chelsea bar bouncer who died from his injuries.The NYPD has released video of the suspect, and CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to the victim's grieving wife.Melissa Buchholz and Duane Patterson, of Inwood, were married 27 years."Never will he lay beside me ever again or talk to me, my best friend," Buchholz said.She says the 61-year-old father and Air Force veteran worked as a bouncer at Billymark's West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street for the last eight years.It's outside of the bar at...
97.5 WOKQ

Death of Teen Shot by Gilford, New Hampshire, Cop Ruled a Homicide

The death of a teen armed with a knife shot dead by a Gilford police officer the night of New Year's Day has been ruled a homicide by the state Attorney General's office. Police were called to a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. and encountered a teen identified as Mischa Fay, 17. One officer fired an electroshock weapon and the other shot his firearm. Fay was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WGME

Teen reportedly armed with knife dies after being shot by police in New Hampshire

GILFORD, NH (WGME) -- A 17-year-old boy, who was reportedly armed with a knife, died after being shot by police in New Hampshire on Sunday. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday that officers arrived at a home on Varney Point Road in Gilford after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife.
PIX11

Pregnant woman shot in the Bronx: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pregnant woman was shot in the Bronx on Monday, an NYPD spokesman said. The 35-year-old woman was on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 7:40 p.m. when she was shot once in the left calf, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A man […]
PIX11

Woman, 19, repeatedly stabbed, beaten with bat in Queens: police

NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat in Queens on Monday evening, police said. She was rushed from 108th Street near Roosevelt Avenue to the hospital around 6:20 p.m., officials said. Police said early Tuesday that she was in critical but stable condition. Police took […]
New York Post

Bouncer dies after knockout punch at NYC bar on Christmas Eve

A bouncer died after being punched into a coma by an enraged man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. Duane Patterson, 61, was working at Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street when he and a man inside began brawling around 3 a.m. Dec. 24, cops said. The fight spilled outside, where the suspect slugged Patterson in the face, knocking him to the ground, where he hit his head. A bartender found him unconscious and called 911. Patterson, of Fort George, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition with a...
Daily News

Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded

A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
