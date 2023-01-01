Read full article on original website
NY machete attack: Man arrested on attempted murder charges
NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve was arrested on charges of attempting to murder police officers, authorities said Monday as they continued to investigate whether he was motivated by Islamic extremism.
WGME
'It's just such a tragedy:' Police look for answers after Wells teen charged in NYC attack
PORTLAND (WGME) – A man from Wells charged in the New Year's Eve machete attack on New York City police officers remains hospitalized and under guard Tuesday. The arraignment for 19-year-old Trevor Bickford was postponed Tuesday, as he remains in Bellview Hospital in New York City. A hospital arraignment...
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without Paying
A video that has been circulated online seems to show New York police officers giving the far-right Proud Boys free subway rides after they disrupted a drag show in Queens. The Proud Boys are seen in the video passing through an open emergency door in front of NYPD cops at the Jackson Heights subway station in Queens. Brenna Lip, a TikTok user who claims to be a journalist, shared the video.
themainewire.com
Mainer Accused of Islam-Inspired NYE Terror Attack
Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, is the man accused of wielding a machete in a New Years Eve terror attack that wounded three New York City police officers Saturday night. The attack occurred around 10pm on Dec. 31 outside of the security zone around Times Square. Bickford allegedly struck three...
NYC bar bouncer dies after being punched, knocked to ground
NEW YORK -- The search is on for the man who police say punched a beloved Chelsea bar bouncer who died from his injuries.The NYPD has released video of the suspect, and CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to the victim's grieving wife.Melissa Buchholz and Duane Patterson, of Inwood, were married 27 years."Never will he lay beside me ever again or talk to me, my best friend," Buchholz said.She says the 61-year-old father and Air Force veteran worked as a bouncer at Billymark's West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street for the last eight years.It's outside of the bar at...
Death of Teen Shot by Gilford, New Hampshire, Cop Ruled a Homicide
The death of a teen armed with a knife shot dead by a Gilford police officer the night of New Year's Day has been ruled a homicide by the state Attorney General's office. Police were called to a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. and encountered a teen identified as Mischa Fay, 17. One officer fired an electroshock weapon and the other shot his firearm. Fay was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Crew Turned Boston Logan Airport, Others Into Personal Piggy Banks: DA
A New Jersey man accused of being the driver for a crew of thieves who swiped passenger's luggage filled with cash and jewels from Logan International Airport returns to court this week. Luis Arellano-Corrales, 30, of Paterson, is accused of working with a trio of thieves to steal a woman's ba…
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack near Times Square
NEW YORK — Three officers from the New York Police Department were injured Saturday when they were attacked by a man with a machete, blocks away from crowds celebrating New Year’s Eve at Times Square, authorities said. The attack happened around 10:11 p.m. EST in Manhattan on 8th...
WSB Radio
State seeks long prison term for accused NYC subway gunman
NEW YORK — (AP) — Prosecutors plan to seek a decades-long prison sentence for a man who is expected to plead guilty this week to opening fire in a subway car and wounding 10 riders in an attack that shocked New York City. Frank James, 63, is scheduled...
WGME
Teen reportedly armed with knife dies after being shot by police in New Hampshire
GILFORD, NH (WGME) -- A 17-year-old boy, who was reportedly armed with a knife, died after being shot by police in New Hampshire on Sunday. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday that officers arrived at a home on Varney Point Road in Gilford after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife.
Pregnant woman shot in the Bronx: NYPD
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pregnant woman was shot in the Bronx on Monday, an NYPD spokesman said. The 35-year-old woman was on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 7:40 p.m. when she was shot once in the left calf, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A man […]
Woman, 19, repeatedly stabbed, beaten with bat in Queens: police
NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat in Queens on Monday evening, police said. She was rushed from 108th Street near Roosevelt Avenue to the hospital around 6:20 p.m., officials said. Police said early Tuesday that she was in critical but stable condition. Police took […]
AG: Knife-wielding person dies after being shot by police inside New Hampshire home
GILFORD, N.H. — A knife-wielding person died after they were shot by police inside a home in New Hampshire on Sunday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of an armed person at 5 Varney Point Road in Gilford shortly before 10 p.m. encountered a resident inside with a knife in hand, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.
Bouncer dies after knockout punch at NYC bar on Christmas Eve
A bouncer died after being punched into a coma by an enraged man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. Duane Patterson, 61, was working at Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street when he and a man inside began brawling around 3 a.m. Dec. 24, cops said. The fight spilled outside, where the suspect slugged Patterson in the face, knocking him to the ground, where he hit his head. A bartender found him unconscious and called 911. Patterson, of Fort George, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition with a...
Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded
A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
JILTED AND JAILED: Ridgefield Man Charged With Trashing Little Ferry Home, Assaulting Ex-GF
A 19-year-old Ridgefield man was jailed after Little Ferry police said he broke into an ex-girlfriend's apartment, attacked her and a visitor and then trashed the place. Michael Chung broke the locks to get into the 18-year-old victim's River Street home, a Little Ferry police report says. He then grabbed...
NYPD posts surveillance video of Coney Island Avenue shooting suspect
They say two 19-year-olds were approached by the two suspects. They tell News 12 both of them pulled out guns and shot those victims before getting away.
pix11.com
Armed suspects steal over $40,000 in New York City robbery pattern: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects are being sought by the police in connection with a citywide armed robbery pattern, one of which $40,000 cash was stolen, police said on Saturday. In each of the robberies, a group of suspects jump out of a vehicle wearing ski masks and...
Police shoot, kill man during exchange of gunfire at N.J. motel, authorities say
A man being sought on an attempted murder charge was shot and killed by police during an exchange of gunfire at a New Jersey motel on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday. The man’s name was not released by the Attorney General’s Office, which investigates all fatalities involving encounters...
