California holds its breath as an atmospheric river and bomb cyclone approach
As California is poised to absorb its third hit from an atmospheric river since Dec. 26, the National Weather Service is warning people to prepare for a major storm with high winds, snow, and "heavy to excessive rainfall, flooding with debris flows and landslides." "We anticipate that this may be...
Dire warnings of flooding, power outages and mudslides as storms hit California
Eric Westervelt is a San Francisco-based correspondent for NPR's National Desk. He has reported on major events for the network from wars and revolutions in the Middle East and North Africa to historic wildfires and terrorist attacks in the U.S.
Emily Guerin
California's Forests Continue To Die After Years Of Drought. California's record drought is officially over. But trees are still dying across the state because they were so badly weakened by years without water. North Dakota Residents Weather Downturn In Commodity Prices. North Dakota's fortunes have taken an abrupt turn for...
NC getting $110M for replacement bridge on US 64
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina government leaders said on Tuesday the state will receive $110 million in federal funds toward construction of a replacement bridge on U.S. Highway 64 that helps link eastern North Carolina to the Outer Banks. Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced separately...
San Francisco museum unveils a century-old device that plays piano and violin duets
San Francisco's Musée Mécanique has just unveiled its "Mills Bow-Front Violano Virtuoso," a century-old self-playing device which performs duets on piano and violin. Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Encore: When someone turns 100, these volunteers are there to be sure they're honored
There are nearly 100,000 centenarians in the U.S. In Oklahoma, a group of volunteers wants to make sure everyone in the state who lives to be 100 is properly honored.
Once a boarding school, a college now aims to reclaim education for Native people
A college in Colorado that was once a boarding school offers perspectives on opportunities and obstacles for Native American scholars now.
The vote for House speaker will extend to a 2nd day — as will McCarthy's fight to win
California GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy is in a fight to secure the needed votes to become speaker of the House.
SC state senator cited for intoxication while in parked car
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A South Carolina state senator said he was cited for public intoxication early New Year's Day while sitting in his parked car after realizing he drank too much and shouldn't be driving. Republican Sen. Tom Davis said he had been sitting in his parked car for...
Is TikTok a threat to state government security? These NC lawmakers are concerned.
Two state lawmakers are asking North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to consider prohibiting state employees from downloading TikTok on government-issued devices. This is part of a larger movement based on political concerns that the Chinese-owned company could pose a threat to national security by sharing user data with China's government.
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
Coinbase, a publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange, will pay $100 million in fees because of "significant failures in its compliance program" that violated New York state laws. Wednesday's announcement of the settlement between Coinbase and the New York State Department on Financial Services comes on the heels of other actions by...
State employees will have new health insurance coverage in 2025
For decades, Blue Cross of North Carolina has been the insurance provider for state employees. State Treasurer Dale Folwell says that will change in two years when Aetna replaces Blue Cross NC. The new contract with Aetna will run through 2027, with an option to renew. Folwell, who has made...
Police officer charged with murder in Gaston County
An off-duty police officer in the Gaston County town of Ranlo was charged with first-degree murder, after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing and a shooting, town officials said. Police were called to Burlington Avenue, a mostly residential street, at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. They said that Officer...
