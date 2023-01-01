ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Emily Guerin

California's Forests Continue To Die After Years Of Drought. California's record drought is officially over. But trees are still dying across the state because they were so badly weakened by years without water. North Dakota Residents Weather Downturn In Commodity Prices. North Dakota's fortunes have taken an abrupt turn for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFAE

NC getting $110M for replacement bridge on US 64

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina government leaders said on Tuesday the state will receive $110 million in federal funds toward construction of a replacement bridge on U.S. Highway 64 that helps link eastern North Carolina to the Outer Banks. Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced separately...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WFAE

San Francisco museum unveils a century-old device that plays piano and violin duets

San Francisco's Musée Mécanique has just unveiled its "Mills Bow-Front Violano Virtuoso," a century-old self-playing device which performs duets on piano and violin. Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WFAE

SC state senator cited for intoxication while in parked car

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A South Carolina state senator said he was cited for public intoxication early New Year's Day while sitting in his parked car after realizing he drank too much and shouldn't be driving. Republican Sen. Tom Davis said he had been sitting in his parked car for...
LEXINGTON, SC
WFAE

Police officer charged with murder in Gaston County

An off-duty police officer in the Gaston County town of Ranlo was charged with first-degree murder, after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing and a shooting, town officials said. Police were called to Burlington Avenue, a mostly residential street, at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. They said that Officer...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WFAE

WFAE

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy