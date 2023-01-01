Read full article on original website
KDVR.com
New opioid addiction center opens in Aurora
Greg Nieto is talking with those at a new opioid addiction treatment center in Aurora. Greg Nieto is talking with those at a new opioid addiction treatment center in Aurora. After meth residue was found in restrooms and seating areas, the main branch is partially reopening Wednesday. Lisa D'Souza reports.
1 person hospitalized after apartment fire in Denver
The Denver Fire Department says one person was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire on Wednesday.
Retrial in Westminster road rage shooting case delayed
The retrial set for Friday in the case against the deadly Westminster road rage shooting suspect, Jeremy Webster, was delayed Wednesday after the Judge granted the defense’s request for a continuance.
Family of missing Lakota man pleads with him to come home
For the past five days, Jennifer Black Elk has been searching for her nephew Wanbli Oyate Vigil. The 27-year-old Lakota man has been missing since Dec. 29. He was last seen near West 13th Avenue and Knox Court in Denver. On Tuesday, Vigil's family and community members held a search party to try to find Vigil."It feels surreal," Black Elk told CBS News Colorado. "We've checked hospitals, jails, whatever leads we can think of… friends, relatives. We've been putting the word out."Surveillance video shared with CBS News Colorado shows the last time Vigil was seen at his apartment building off...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Seasonal temperatures to return
Tuesday will be another cool night before warmer weather arrives. Dave Fraser forecasts. Tuesday will be another cool night before warmer weather arrives. Dave Fraser forecasts. Boulder Public Library partially reopens. After meth residue was found in restrooms and seating areas, the main branch is partially reopening Wednesday. Lisa D'Souza...
Suspect wanted in Aurora tattoo shop shooting
Police have named a suspect in a shooting late December at an Aurora tattoo shop. A reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
KKTV
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday. At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.
KDVR.com
Rare condition prompts teen's transplant removal
A Colorado high school freshman recently had to have a transplant kidney removed after a rare condition, GPA, caused complications with her new organ. Gabby Easterwood breaks down the impact on the family. Rare condition prompts teen’s transplant removal. A Colorado high school freshman recently had to have a...
KDVR.com
Opioid addiction treatment center offers hope
Greg Nieto reports on Community Medical Services, an addiction treatment center in Denver, about dealing with opioid addiction. Greg Nieto reports on Community Medical Services, an addiction treatment center in Denver, about dealing with opioid addiction. BREAKING: Denver officer charged in LoDo shooting. A grand jury has indicted the officer....
Westword
Denver Violent Crimes: The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in 2022
More than 7,000 violent crimes took place in Denver during 2022, with a large percentage concentrated in the central city. These are among the takeaways from newly updated statistics from the FBI's National Incident Based Reporting System and the Denver Crime Map, an online tool maintained by the Denver Police Department that provides information about offenses in all 78 official city neighborhoods plus Union Station, an area targeted for extra enforcement by the DPD.
KDVR.com
Arapahoe County starts health department after Tri-County Health dissolves
In 2023, Arapahoe County will open the doors to its own single-county public health department serving residents and businesses in the state’s third-largest county. Carly Moore reports. Arapahoe County starts health department after Tri-County …. In 2023, Arapahoe County will open the doors to its own single-county public health...
Loveland police arrest suspect in fentanyl death involving 15-year-old
Police in Loveland have made an arrest in connection with the July 2022 death of a 15-year-old from fentanyl poisoning. Officers have arrested a 30-year-old male in the overdose death. On July 21, 2022, shortly before 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street in Loveland. When officers arrived, they were given information that the teenaged male was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where he later died. The suspect, identified as Samuel Strait, was arrested Dec. 29, 2022 and faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, both felonies.
Police seek suspect in hit-and-run crash, reward offered
Denver police are asking for information on a driver and their vehicle, which were involved in a hit-and-run collision.
KDVR.com
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment
The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the story. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the...
Colorado Semi-Truck Driver Ran Over Locksmith After Payment Dispute, Killing Him, Police Say
Colorado semi-truck driver Erick Mejia allegedly ran over locksmith Guillermo Duran-Mejia, killing him, then continued making scheduled deliveries on Dec. 28, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department. A Colorado semi-truck driver was arrested this week for allegedly running over a locksmith over a payment dispute, causing fatal injuries, then...
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Aurora
Three people were hospitalized after an altercation broke out in Aurora, leading to an officer discharging his weapon.
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-25
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 early Tuesday morning.
KDVR.com
How the Suncor closure impacts gas prices
The recent shutdown of the Suncor refinery is expected to impact gas prices. DJ Summers breaks it down. The recent shutdown of the Suncor refinery is expected to impact gas prices. DJ Summers breaks it down. Aurora seeks public input on fire chief finalists. The search for the chief of...
Colorado parents caught off guard by surprise arrival of 2023's first baby
The presumed first baby born in 2023 in Colorado was not expected to be a part of the race.Jimena, the daughter of Jessica Alvarez and Eduardo Jimenez from Aurora, came into the world more than a month early. "We never thought she would be born in January, let alone right at the beginning of 2023. It was a big surprise," said Jessica Alvarez. The 4 pound, 4 ounce baby was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. She is the couple's first child and was delivered at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.CBS4 has not been made aware of a baby born...
