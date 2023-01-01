ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Black Enterprise

Rebuilding: Bruce Family to Sell Black-Owned Seaside Property Back to L.A. County for $20M

There has been a new development in the historic transaction between Los Angeles County and the Black heirs of Charles and Willa Bruce. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Bruce family will be selling two parcels of their Manhattan Beach property back to the county for nearly $20 million, Daily Breeze reported. An act of property-based reparations, this move comes fewer than six months after the county acknowledged that the land had been stolen from the family’s ancestors.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
CNBC

Millennials bought an abandoned high school for $100,000 and turned it into a 31-unit apartment building—take a look inside

When an abandoned high school in Homestead, Pennsylvania, was listed for sale in 2019, Jesse Wig saw an opportunity. The sellers were asking for just $100,000. The 34-year-old real estate agent bought the school and then reached out to a friend who connected him to Adam Colucci, a 35-year-old real estate investor and owner of an audio-video business.
HOMESTEAD, PA
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
The Independent

Meta employee buys 12-year-lease on cruise ship studio for $300,000 to work from home around world

A Meta employee has bought a 12-year lease on a studio on a cruise ship for $300,000 (£249,000) to see the world while working from home.Austin Wells, from San Diego, purchased a lease on a 237-square-foot apartment aboard the MV Narrative which is due to launch in 2025.The 28-year-old, who works for Facebook’s parent company, says he wants to live there for at least three years while the ship sails across the globe.“It’s just like owning a condo. You can sell it, you can rent it,” Wells told CNBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise thanks fans for Top Gun: Maverick success by jumping out of helicopterHot water turns into ice cloud as Missoula hit by extreme coldLucky Labrador rescued from rocky sea ledge in Dublin
SAN DIEGO, CA
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stock Up At The Grocery Store In Miami After He Files For Divorce: Photos

After they were spotted making their way through an Atlanta airport, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach seemed to arrive at their final destination: a grocery store in Miami, Florida. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, T.J., 45, and Amy, 49, went shopping for supplies at a Publix after arriving in Miami on Monday (Dec. 26). The two picked up what appeared to be the essentials for the New Year’s Eve weekend, including a case of Stella Artois, a dozen eggs, and more supplies. The two loaded their groceries into the back of a truck before driving off.
MIAMI, FL
Black Enterprise

Usher Celebrates Grandmother Who Passed on Christmas Eve

The loss of life has taken its toll on R&B singer Usher. After a recent death, the entertainer posted a tribute and loving words for his grandmother. According to the New York Post, Usher’s grandmother, Ernestine Carter, passed away on Christmas Eve. She died at her home in Chattanooga, Tennessee, at 87. She died one month after celebrating her birthday on Nov. 24.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RadarOnline

‘Classic PR Move’: Amy Robach & TJ Holmes’ Cozy Holiday Photos Criticized By Insiders As ABC Investigation Moves Forward

Disgraced Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted arm-in-arm after a lunch date in New York and again at the airport over the Christmas weekend —and insiders believe the two are simply trying to keep up appearances as their careers hang in the balance, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that ever since Amy, 49, and TJ, 45, were suspended from their high-profile gigs — and their respective 12-year marriages to spouses Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig went bust — the flirty cohosts have soured on each other. “It’s sunk in that at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Remembering The Rappers We Lost In 2022

The number of rappers that died in 2022—particularly those who had yet to fully flourish before meeting untimely fates—was nothing short of soul-crushing. With so many young lives lost, some as young as 15, Hip Hop continued to feel like, in the words of GZA, a deadly video game with just one man. With ambitions of success and social media clout seemingly overriding a desire to use platforms to better their situations, rapping remained one of the most dangerous professions in America this year.
LOUISIANA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Launches Death Row Cannabis Brand

Death Row Records is entering the legal marijuana industry under Snoop Dogg’s sativa-fueled stewardship. The legendary gangsta rap label, which Snoop has been steadily working to revive after becoming its new owner earlier this year, announced on Thursday (December 29) the launch of its very own weed brand, Death Row Cannabis.
COLORADO STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

