ringsidenews.com
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Injured On WWE RAW, Helped Out After The Show
Seth Rollins needed helped out following RAW. Seth Rollins battled Austin Theory in the main event of RAW. Following the match, after RAW was off the air, fan footage shows that Seth Rollins tried to get out of the ring on his own, but fell. The ref then threw X up signifying an injury. Rollins was then helped out by referee’s and Corey Graves. It seems like Rollins injury is the same knee he injured back in 2015. You can see the video below.
nodq.com
Doudrop addresses report about her absence from WWE television
Doudrop hasn’t competed on WWE television since the September 6th 2022 edition of NXT. In regards to her absence, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained that Doudrop along with other international stars such as Blair Davenport, Tyler Bate, and Gallus have been dealing with visa issues that need to be resolved before they can return to television.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
stillrealtous.com
Two Men In Uncle Howdy Masks Appear On WWE Raw
The Uncle Howdy storyline has kept fans guessing for some time now and last week Uncle Howdy appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and attacked Bray Wyatt. This week on Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, but she got herself disqualified when two men in Uncle Howdy masks appeared.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
TMZ.com
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility”
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey made it to the Dancing with the Stars finale. She and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, came in second place. Their freestyle routine to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago was hot! In the end, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the mirror ball. Val and Gabby became friends […] The post Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility” appeared first on Reality Tea.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Relationship With Triple H
Erick Rowan has not been among the former WWE wrestlers who returned to the company following Vince McMahon's retirement, but he retains a professional respect for Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the company's Chief Content Officer. While speaking on the "Ten Count" podcast, Rowan –- who was released by WWE in...
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
Larry McReynolds Speaks Up for Frustrated Fans in Calling Out NBC and Its Unexpected Snub of NASCAR to Start 2023
Larry McReynolds spoke up for most NASCAR fans this week on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show when he criticized NBC for an unexpected NASCAR snub to start off 2023. The post Larry McReynolds Speaks Up for Frustrated Fans in Calling Out NBC and Its Unexpected Snub of NASCAR to Start 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
MMAmania.com
Big Boy vs Bad Boy? Instagram bodybuilder wants to box Tito Ortiz, ex-UFC champ says ‘Let’s do it’
Move over Jizzy, there’s a new meathead in town. Instagram bodybuilder “Big Boy,” whose real name is ... probably not even worth the trip to Google to look up, appears to be using that old boxing trick of calling someone out by claiming they called him out.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Yardbarker
Eric Bischoff says TNA fired Bobby Lashley in 2010 because of Kristal Marshall: 'She got in the way of Bobby's career'
On the latest "83 Weeks' podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson talked about TNA's move to Monday night to go head to head against WWE Monday Night Raw in 2010. Bobby Lashley was one of the big names on the roster around this time but he exited the company later that year. Bischoff explained why Lashley was let go:
Fightful
