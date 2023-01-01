SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The battle for the streets of Sioux Falls began this morning after the heavy snow started falling, and early on, it looked like mother nature was the winner. Plows couldn’t keep up and even emergency snow routes became clogged with snow and stuck cars, like the section of East 10th Street and Cliff Avenue. Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen says the outskirts of town have been the worst. Portions of Marion Road and Arrowhead Parkway have been almost impassable at times. The amount of snow falling is the biggest challenge.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 22 HOURS AGO