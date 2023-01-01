Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls truck stops filled with stuck semis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With I-90 and I-29 both closed early Tuesday starting at Sioux Falls, truck stops all over town were filled with Truck Drivers waiting out the storm. But finding a safe place to park or even just getting off the interstate safely was a challenge...
Digging out; death investigation; garage fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Jan. 4. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. Residents tried to stay ahead of the big snowfall by clearing sidewalks and driveways of snow. Plow drivers are working around the clock to...
Blanket of snow covers Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The conditions an hour south of Sioux Falls are not much better. While Vermillion hasn’t gotten as much snow, there is still a blanket over everything. People are trying to stay ahead of the snow with shoveling.
City plows working 24 hours a day to clear Sioux Falls streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The battle for the streets of Sioux Falls began this morning after the heavy snow started falling, and early on, it looked like mother nature was the winner. Plows couldn’t keep up and even emergency snow routes became clogged with snow and stuck cars, like the section of East 10th Street and Cliff Avenue. Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen says the outskirts of town have been the worst. Portions of Marion Road and Arrowhead Parkway have been almost impassable at times. The amount of snow falling is the biggest challenge.
Police: No travel advised in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is advising no travel in Sioux Falls until the snowfall and wind subside. Visibility is currently poor with blowing snow, scattered slippery spots and heavy accumulations making travel dangerous. Follow City Sioux Falls and Sioux Falls PD on...
Shooting investigating underway in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is looking into reports of a possible New Year’s Day shooting. Gunshots were heard just before 3:00 Sunday morning in the 2000 block of South Lake Avenue. There are unconfirmed reports that a 25-year-old man was taken to the...
SFPD: Officers respond to 47 crashes, 35 stranded motorists
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow has kept police in Sioux Falls busy. Nearly 12 inches of snow has fallen in many areas of the city since Monday and city and police officials have issued no-travel advisories throughout the city as the snow continues to fall. Sioux...
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office announces plow driver death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow storm has become deadly. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said a county highway department employee was helping a deputy clear a roadway for travel, suffered a medical emergency and later died. The deputy sheriff helped render aid and the plow...
Interstate 29 reopened from Sioux Falls to Brookings, Closures of I-90 remain in place overnight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to Brookings on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 will remain closed overnight from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. Crews say that clean-up has been slow due...
Remove snow from fire hydrants
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reminds residents to clear snow away from fire hydrants. Snow should be removed from three feet in each direction around the hydrant. A snowstorm from Monday night through Tuesday dumped at least 12 inches of snow in Sioux Falls and...
Residents shoveling to stay ahead of falling snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The snow started falling Monday afternoon and it hasn’t let up since. Many people have had to bring out their snow blowers and shovels multiple times to stay ahead of the storm. It’s day two of the latest winter storm that is dumping...
No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
Tuesday’s storm through pictures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a crazy day packed full of snow pictures. This car is buried in southwest Sioux Falls. A familiar sight all around eastern KELOLAND. Nobody is going to be sitting outside on this deck enjoying a beverage anytime soon. Here’s one from Avera McKennan Hospital. Someone will probably need to check in and see the doctor with a sore back after they shovel this clean.
Students help with storm cleanup
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s already been a busy winter for snow removal companies. Lately, a lot of them have struggled to find enough workers to clear sidewalks and parking lots. That wasn’t the case today. With school canceled, Arctic Winter Management was able to hire...
Sioux Area Metro shut down Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Area Metro announced Tuesday all routes are suspended due to weather. The city said the routes will be suspended until further notice.
Roads still rough, I-90 opens eastbound from Mitchell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are not good yet as of noon in parts of KELOLAND. But, parts of Interstate 90 have opened. The latest opening is the eastbound lane of I-90 from Mitchell to Sioux Falls, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said. The SDDOT said this eastbound section opened at about 11:45 a.m.
Shots fired outside Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police responded to several shots-fired calls across the city this New Year’s. That included one call outside of Tommy Jack’s Pub in downtown. Police say an argument between two people just before 2 a.m. Saturday led to one of them...
1 killed in New Year’s Eve crash; Snow, ice to strike KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 2, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead Saturday night. Police are investigating...
UPDATE: Parts of I-90 reopen
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the I-90 route from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls has reopened. Interstate 90 has been reopened from Mitchell to Sioux Falls as of 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Travelers should be aware that many on and off-ramps, along with the local crossroads at interchanges, remain impassable due to deep snow drifts. Crews continue to work to clear and open these locations.
Minnehaha County Plow Operator Dies While Clearing Roads Tuesday
Tragic news out of the winter storm that swept over southeast South Dakota Tuesday (1/3). While working to clear snow from county roads, a Minnehaha snow plow operator suffered a medical emergency and died. The Minnehaha Country Sheriff's Office says that the operator was helping a deputy sheriff clear a...
