Tulane storms back from 15-point deficit to stun USC in Cotton Bowl, 46-45
Resiliency. It’s a word that has come to define the Tulane Green Wave football program captained by seventh-year head coach Willie Fritz. The thought of Tulane playing in a major bowl game seemed unfathomable at times, especially one year after posting a 2-10 record. But with a culture built...
Tulane's breakthrough season was impacted by an unseen upgrade, and an unknown coach
When he arrived in January, new Tulane strength and conditioning coordinator Kurt Hester told his players to give him two weeks and they would start believing in what he was preaching. The reality is, he had them at hello. Coach Willie Fritz allowed four senior co-captains to sit in on...
WATCH: Tulane pulls off an 87-yard TD pass vs. USC to send the Green Wave fans into a frenzy
It looked like USC was going to extend their 14-7 lead in the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl, but that's when the Tulane defense and offense provided a pair of momentum-changing plays Monday in Arlington, Texas. USC quarterback Caleb Williams' pass was intercepted by Jarius Monroe at the Green...
LSU, Tulane fans have reason to cheer after both programs win bowl games
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane and LSU posted big wins in major bowl games on Monday. New Orleans sports bars were packed with folks cheering on their teams. “It’s been 80 years since we’ve been in a major bowl, it’s about time,” said Tulane alum Geoff Rose, who watched the game with Green Wave fans at Bruno’s in Uptown.
What they're saying nationally about Tulane's Cotton Bowl win
NEW ORLEANS — No. 16 Tulane erased a 15-point deficit in less than five minutes to pull off an incredible comeback victory over no. 10 USC to win the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl 46-45 on Monday. Here's what they're saying nationally about the win:. USC collapse as Tulane pulls...
LSU fans gather in Metairie to watch Citrus Bowl
LSU fans gathered at Walk-On’s in Metairie to cheer on their team and even sat alongside those rooting for Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.
Edna Karr’s first Catholic League basketball season will be ‘different’
Edna Karr’s Taurus Howard has coached enough basketball games against Jesuit to know what he should expect when the teams begin district play Tuesday. What he will soon find out is what it is like to play a bunch of teams twice in a season. Karr (7-6) and Jesuit...
Class 4A all-state football team includes 2 each from Easton, De La Salle
Two players each from De La Salle and Warren Easton, and one from McDonogh 35, were selected by a statewide panel of sportswriters to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 4A all-state football team. Senior running back P.J. Martin and senior offensive lineman Caden Jones were the De La Salle...
Metairie Park Country Day basketball player Phillip Antis is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Dec. 19-25)
By Buck Ringgold In one of the most thrilling basketball games of the year, Phillip Antis came through in the clutch. Antis, a junior guard for Metairie Park Country Day, scored 12 points for the Cajuns as they outlasted St. Thomas More, 66-62, in four overtimes to win the Country Day ...
Positive things happening for N.O. East in 2023
A new development site along Chef Menteur Highway exhibited some of the positive things happening in the area.
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56
NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
Rebecca Pratt, New Orleans radio personality known as Ozone, dies at 55
Rebecca Pratt, a former New Orleans radio personality known for an outspoken on-air style and deep connection to listeners, has died at age 55. Pratt was found dead in her apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street by building managers on Thursday, according to a police log and WWL-AM. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
NOLA.com
These nine New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
LSU nursing student shot and killed in Belize while visiting family
SAN PEDRO, Belize — An LSU nursing student was shot and killed outside a nightclub while visiting family in San Pedro, Belize on Friday, according to our partners at NOLA.com. 23-year-old J'Bria Bowens and her family were sitting on the back of a golf cart in front of the...
Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure
Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
2023 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Here is the 2023 New Orleans Parade Schedule.
