ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

🚗 Drive a military tank, crush cars at this Orlando attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many people associate Orlando with theme parks and roller coasters, but there’s a new thrilling attraction in Central Florida. Tank America will get you in the driver’s seat of a 17-ton military tank. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos spent some time in the hatch...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Volusia County, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County EMS. Volusia first responders, along with Daytona Beach Fire and Rescue IAFF Local 1162 personnel, were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Strickland Range Road and North Williamson Boulevard, according to the county’s Facebook post about the crash.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
lacademie.com

13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023

It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
TITUSVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say

Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Stolen tag tied to gun store burglary in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Melbourne Police Department on Wednesday announced it was investigating a burglary at a gun store. Officers responded to Sicarios Gun Shop — located at 5325 N. Wickham Rd. — when the business’ intrusion alarm sounded at 3:15 a.m., according to a news release. An investigation revealed the rear door of the business had been forcibly opened by an unknown man who smashed display cases and stole several firearms before driving away, police said.
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

1 dead after vehicle hits tree in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree Friday in Melbourne, according to police. Melbourne police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. along Post Road, west of Wickham Road. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve | What...
MELBOURNE, FL
villages-news.com

Intruder fatally shot by Lady Lake homeowner

A Lady Lake homeowner fatally shot an intruder during an apparent break-in. Lake County sheriff’s deputies received a call at about 5:30 p.m. Monday about the shooting at a home on Lakeview Street, which is located off Rolling Acres Road, not far from the Rolling Acres Apartments. The intruder,...
LADY LAKE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man arrested after shooting at police and boats in Sebastian, Florida

A 53-year-old man is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after he fired gunshots at police and other vessels from his anchored sailboat in the Indian River Lagoon in Sebastian, Florida. The incident happened last Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Sebastian Police Department received calls about someone in...
SEBASTIAN, FL
click orlando

Florida man arrested after 80-year-old mother found dead in filthy home, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa man was arrested Sunday after his mother was found dead in their shared home, police said. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to 2111 Otterbein Ave. on Sunday for a welfare check after the victim’s granddaughter reported she hadn’t seen or heard from 80-year-old Kathleen Ruhlander. The granddaughter told officers that the victim’s son, 53 year-old Robert Ruhlander, would not allow her to see her grandmother, the affidavit shows.
COCOA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy