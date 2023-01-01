Read full article on original website
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.Mark StoneCape Canaveral, FL
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to itEvie M.Titusville, FL
Florida's "Surfing Santas" May Be in For a Tough Ride This Christmas EveL. CaneCocoa Beach, FL
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansionAndrei TapalagaFlorida State
Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closedAmarie M.Brevard County, FL
2 injured after septic truck overturns on I-95 in Cocoa crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured in a crash involving an overturned septic truck on Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 10:06 a.m. at mile marker 208 when a sedan driven by a Titusville...
🚗 Drive a military tank, crush cars at this Orlando attraction
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many people associate Orlando with theme parks and roller coasters, but there’s a new thrilling attraction in Central Florida. Tank America will get you in the driver’s seat of a 17-ton military tank. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos spent some time in the hatch...
Crime scene investigation underway at gun shop in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Melbourne were seen investigating an incident at a gun shop early Wednesday morning. Officers and crime scene technicians were seen inside of Sicarios Gun Shop on Wickham Road. Debris was seen inside and outside of the business as police conducted their investigation. Though it...
Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Volusia County, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County EMS. Volusia first responders, along with Daytona Beach Fire and Rescue IAFF Local 1162 personnel, were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Strickland Range Road and North Williamson Boulevard, according to the county’s Facebook post about the crash.
Volusia landlord fought deputy after locking tenants in garage, sheriff’s office says
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A man who fought with a deputy after locking three people in a garage he was renting was arrested Tuesday at his home near Orange City, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:41 p.m., deputies called to the home of Lawrence Cohen,...
13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023
It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say
Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
Titusville man arrested after throwing fireworks at officers New Years Day, police say
COCOA, Fla. – A Titusville man was arrested on New Year’s Day after police say he threw fireworks at Cocoa police vehicle. Titusville police arrested Epi Lee Valdez, 38, early Sunday morning after the incident, which happened in the area of Pine Street and South Washington Avenue. [TRENDING:...
Stolen tag tied to gun store burglary in Melbourne, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Melbourne Police Department on Wednesday announced it was investigating a burglary at a gun store. Officers responded to Sicarios Gun Shop — located at 5325 N. Wickham Rd. — when the business’ intrusion alarm sounded at 3:15 a.m., according to a news release. An investigation revealed the rear door of the business had been forcibly opened by an unknown man who smashed display cases and stole several firearms before driving away, police said.
1 dead after vehicle hits tree in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree Friday in Melbourne, according to police. Melbourne police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. along Post Road, west of Wickham Road. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve | What...
Deputies search for missing man last seen Friday in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County deputies are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since last week. Officials said Jesus Daniel Bernal was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Friday near Tierra Vista in Kissimmee. Watch: 2023 housing market forecast: when will homes become affordable again?. Bernal was...
Pods clear, 62 people evacuate from The Wheel at ICON Park after loss of power
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update 10:48 p.m. Orange County Fire Rescue said all the pods are now empty and the units have been cleared. Rescue climbers are on duty to assist as needed. 62 people have been evacuated from the Wheel at ICON Park. Rescue climbers are still conducting rescues.
1 person injured, suspect in custody after Daytona Beach shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police quickly tracked down the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 200 block of South Lincoln Street shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired. See a map of the area below:. One person on scene was treated...
villages-news.com
Intruder fatally shot by Lady Lake homeowner
A Lady Lake homeowner fatally shot an intruder during an apparent break-in. Lake County sheriff’s deputies received a call at about 5:30 p.m. Monday about the shooting at a home on Lakeview Street, which is located off Rolling Acres Road, not far from the Rolling Acres Apartments. The intruder,...
Playalinda Beach to reopen after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County beach will reopen next week after a destructive hurricane season. Hurricanes Ian and Nicole forced the beach to close because of the heavy winds and rain damaging the dunes. Since then, workers have been cleaning up the mess for people to visit.
sebastiandaily.com
Man arrested after shooting at police and boats in Sebastian, Florida
A 53-year-old man is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after he fired gunshots at police and other vessels from his anchored sailboat in the Indian River Lagoon in Sebastian, Florida. The incident happened last Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Sebastian Police Department received calls about someone in...
Riders rescued after 400-foot tall wheel loses power at Orlando amusement park
Guests were evacuated from The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando after it lost power Saturday evening.
WESH
World War II tugboat built in Volusia County to return from Europe
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A World War II era tugboat built in DeLand is due back in DeLand later this month, and it's been no easy feat getting the 150-ton tug from Europe to Florida. The president of the DeLand Historic Trust had a dream and is seeing it...
click orlando
Florida man arrested after 80-year-old mother found dead in filthy home, police say
COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa man was arrested Sunday after his mother was found dead in their shared home, police said. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to 2111 Otterbein Ave. on Sunday for a welfare check after the victim’s granddaughter reported she hadn’t seen or heard from 80-year-old Kathleen Ruhlander. The granddaughter told officers that the victim’s son, 53 year-old Robert Ruhlander, would not allow her to see her grandmother, the affidavit shows.
