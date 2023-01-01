MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Melbourne Police Department on Wednesday announced it was investigating a burglary at a gun store. Officers responded to Sicarios Gun Shop — located at 5325 N. Wickham Rd. — when the business’ intrusion alarm sounded at 3:15 a.m., according to a news release. An investigation revealed the rear door of the business had been forcibly opened by an unknown man who smashed display cases and stole several firearms before driving away, police said.

