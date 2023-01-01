Read full article on original website
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
Man found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man was found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day, the Roanoke Police Department said. On Sunday at 4:56 a.m., RPD was alerted by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. When officers...
wfirnews.com
Two people injured during New Years shooting in Roanoke
On December 31, 2022 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of 2 people with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Melrose Ave NW. Responding Officers located 2 juvenile victims outside and inside of a business in the area. The injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the juveniles for treatment at a local hospital.
wakg.com
Two Danville Residents Arrested in Halifax Following Police Chase and Crash
Two Danville residents were arrested in Halifax after a police chase that ended in a crash on Thursday night. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Marcus Patterson and Shannon Long were accuse of shoplifting from the Tractor Supply Company store at the Halifax Square Shopping Center. When officers attempted to stop Patterson...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville police investigate a murder suicide
New Year’s Eve in Danville also included an apparent murder-suicide. The Danville police is investigating a murder-suicide that occurred Saturday, Dec. 31, after responding to a request for a well being check. The police were called to Glen Oak Drive, near the intersection of Lanier Avenue at 9:23 pm....
WSLS
Roanoke Mayor considering curfew for teens after weekend of gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. – A weekend of violence in the Star City has prompted Mayor Sherman Lea to think of new ways to protect the community. Over the holiday weekend, police said two teenagers were injured by a shooting along Melrose Avenue and another man was injured during a shooting on Williamson Road.
wfxrtv.com
Shooting injures 2 juveniles in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that they say seriously injured 2 juveniles. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the shooting happened on New Years’ Eve at approximately 11:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Melrose Ave. NW. Responding officers say they found the two juveniles outside and inside of a business in that area with gunshot wounds.
WDBJ7.com
“It’s just sickening.’ Roanoke Mayor reacts to shootings over holiday weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There have been two shootings in Roanoke City in less than 24 hours. Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two teenagers injured Saturday night and another that left one man injured Sunday morning. WDBJ7 talked exclusively with Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea about...
WDBJ7.com
Shooter sought for wounding of man in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever shot a man early Sunday. Police were called at 4:56 a.m. January 1 regarding a man with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Officers found the man with a wound they said was serious, but didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Police said he was alert and able to talk, but has not cooperated with the investigation. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are dead in what Danville Police are calling a murder-suicide. Police were called at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to Glen Oak Drive for an urgent well-being check. Officers forced their way into the home and found a woman, Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A man, Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears, 33, was then found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
WSLS
Radford man in custody following five-hour police standoff
RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Police were called to a home on 2nd street for a reported disturbance on Sunday morning after 10 a.m. Police say they were told that a man there was threatening to shoot law enforcement and himself if police were called to the residence. Once...
WSLS
One person injured in early morning Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police say they received a 911 call of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. Officers say when they arrived on scene, they found an man with a gunshot wound. They say the injury was serious but doesn’t...
WDBJ7.com
Woman in custody after escaping from Campbell County deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who escaped custody Monday has been recaptured. Crystal Torrence, who also sometimes uses her maiden name Crystal Meyers, was captured after an attempted traffic stop and police chase in Altavista. Investigators say Torrence was driving a stolen vehicle. A man also in that vehicle ran off and is being sought, but the sheriff’s office has no name or description to release, according to CCSO Lt. Jeff Rater.
wfxrtv.com
Fire Marshal investigating home fire in Rocky Mount
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A house fire is under investigation after crews responded to Taylor Tree Road in Rocky Mount. The Franklin County Department of Public Safety says on Dec. 29 around 9 p.m. a call came in for a house fire. Firefighters say when crews got there they found a one-story home fully covered in flames.
WSET
Person displaced after escaping house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A person in a home in Danville was able to safely escape a house when a fire broke out in an office/yoga room, but the person is displaced after the damage to the home, the Danville Fire Department said. A total of nineteen firefighters were...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved shooting
A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police on a chase and crashed into another vehicle. Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved …. A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police...
WBTM
Collinsville Death and Fire Under Investigation
A death and fire that occurred in Collinsville on Friday are under investigation. The incident occurred at 216 Ridge Road. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke to be identified and to determine the cause of the death. There was a fire in the yard when authorities arrived on the scene.
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with attempted capital murder after alleged shootout with police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting of a suspect by police Saturday night. Jonathan D. Poe, 29 of Lynchburg, is in critical but stable condition at Lynchburg General Hospital, according to Lynchburg Police. At 11:19 p.m. December 31, 2022, Lynchburg PD officers...
WDBJ7.com
Henry County K-9 retires after six years of service
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A furry member of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is retiring. Melo, a seven-year-old K-9, has been with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office since 2017. Melo is certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association in obedience, narcotics detection, aggression control, building/area...
WDBJ7.com
Recovery efforts for missing boaters after fatal accident extend into third day
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The search for the bodies of two missing boaters has gone on since Monday. Crews wrapped up recovery efforts around 6 p.m. Tuesday after searching for 10 hours. While crews were out on the water Tuesday, the family gathered in the parking lot at the...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. deputies search for man who violated probation
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in finding Billy Adams Jr. who is suspected of violating his felony probation. Details at this time are limited. Anyone with additional information or details about Adam’s location is asked to contact...
