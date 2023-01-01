Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified
The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
WRAL
'It's like a constant gamble:' Ukrainian couple await birth of twins in wartime Kyiv
CNN — Kateryna and her husband Oleg endure what every citizen of Kyiv must -- long blackouts, hours without any internet connection and constant apprehension about the next missile barrage. But as they begin 2023, they are also preparing for the arrival of twin boys. Kateryna, who is 34,...
WRAL
Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian troops killed in strike; Moscow says 63 died
CNN — An apparent Ukrainian strike in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine appears to have killed a large number of Russian troops, according to the Ukrainian military and pro-Russian military bloggers and former officials. The strike took place just after midnight on Sunday, New Year's Day, on a vocational school housing...
Vladimir Putin Critic Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Mysterious Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Complex On NYE
An outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin was rushed to the hospital with severe burns over the weekend after his New York apartment mysteriously went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned.Dmitry Krymov, 68, and his wife were hospitalized on Saturday in New York City following a fire at their home as they prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.Krymov reportedly suffered severe burns on at least 50% of his body and remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. His wife has since been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries from the incident.According to Daily Star, Krymov and his wife...
Russia says their troops were killed in a devastating HIMARS strike because some soldiers were using cell phones and gave their location away
The Russian Defense Ministry said the use of cell phones allowed Ukrainian forces to "track and determine the coordinates" of Russian soldiers.
WRAL
Russian blame game breaks out after Moscow says its own troops' cell phone use caused Makiivka strike
CNN — A rare public blame game has broken out between the Russian government and some pro-Kremlin leaders and military experts, after Moscow appeared to blame its own soldiers' use of cell phones for a Ukrainian strike that killed at least 89 troops on New Year's Day. The Russian...
WRAL
Four things to watch out for in the Middle East in 2023
CNN — The event that dominated the world's news agenda in 2022 was the Ukraine war and its far-reaching repercussions. Its impact was felt deeply in the Middle East, with the region's energy supplies, strategic waterways, and even weapons industries playing a key role in the war. Last year...
WRAL
'Uncharted territory': January heat records smashed across Europe
CNN — The year has only just started but already Europe has broken an alarming number of weather records as extreme heat spread across the continent. On New Year's Day, at least eight European countries recorded their warmest January day ever: Liechtenstein, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands, Belarus, Lithuania, Denmark and Latvia, according to the climatologist Maximiliano Herrera, who tracks extreme temperatures across the globe.
Comments / 0