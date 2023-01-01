Read full article on original website
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were unable to finish their game on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. It is unclear how the NFL plans to proceed, but multiple options are reportedly being considered. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter and quickly got to... The post NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
Davante Adams just made one of the most incredible catches in his entire life. In more ways than one, too!. Adams was acquired by the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade this off-season. It took just one try for the stud wide receiver to break the single-season record for receiving yards in team history. Adams didn’t just break the record with an ordinary catch. No, the former Fresno State star just wowed the entire NFL world with an absolutely amazing catch.
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Next weekend's schedule could allow New England an advantage in its do-or-die game against the Buffalo Bills.
Davante Adams was a standout performer in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 17 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With the Raiders’ call to bench Derek Carr, Adams spent plenty of time in practice this past week working to build chemistry with Jarrett Stidham. Their work paid off against the current NFC West leaders, as the veteran wide receiver orchestrated one of the best performances of his season.
Will Justin Jefferson cap his amazing season with another WR1 performance?
The NFL disputed what announcer Joe Buck said on Monday night about plans to resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game after Damar Hamlin collapsed, but ESPN is standing by the on-air report. Fans and the media were highly critical of the NFL for not suspending the game until more than an hour after Hamlin’s life-threatening... The post ESPN stands behind Joe Buck’s report despite NFL denial appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
It is all hands on deck for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their pivotal Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Jaguars have signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, best known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton will be joining Jacksonville’s practice squad. The 28-year-old... The post Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Chicago Bears announced a move on Wednesday that should bring them closer to the No. 1 draft pick in 2023. The Bears said that Justin Fields is out with a sore hip and won’t be playing in the team’s Week 18 game at home against the Minnesota Vikings. An MRI apparently revealed that Fields... The post Chicago Bears making serious run at No. 1 draft pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle in Monday night's game against the Bengals, prompting the NFL to indefinitely suspend and postpone the matchup. The 24-year-old Pittsburgh product was administered CPR and had his heartbeat restored before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He has been sedated and stabilized in the hospital's intensive care unit since late Monday, the Bills announced, while listed in critical condition.
Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Dismantling Bears
NFL World Not Happy With Week 18 Schedule Rumor
