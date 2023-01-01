Jones caught one of two targets for 10 yards and carried the ball once for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers. In his second game back from a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 15, Jones had another quiet day with just two total touches in the contest. The veteran wideout played just 22 of the Buccaneers' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as the No. 4 receiver behind Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Russell Gage. It's clear Tampa Bay has been committed to limiting Jones' snaps in order to manage his lingering knee issues as the regular season comes to a close. If the 33-year-old can manage to see more playing time going forward, he'll look to bounce back in a Week 18 matchup against the Falcons.

TAMPA, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO