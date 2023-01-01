Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season
The following are the NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research. Please note that the scenarios below exclude ones involving ties. Explore NFL.com's 2022 Playoff Picture for a complete overview of the NFC field, including the most updated standings and seeding. Teams...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffers scary injury vs. Bengals on 'Monday Night Football'
An scary scene unfolded during the first quarter of Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals. With 6:12 remaining in the opening quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was injured after tackling Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. Hamlin initially stood up after making the tackle but quickly fell back to the ground.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Fantasy Football Week 18 Quarterback Preview: Projections, waiver adds, DFS plays and more
We do not advise playing your Fantasy Football championship in Week 18. That's largely because so many starters will sit out if the game is meaningless to their team. But the starters that sit are almost easier than the starters who get pulled mid-game. The two quarterbacks we're most worried...
Processing emotional impact of Damar Hamlin injury, plus Prisco's Week 18 NFL picks, latest QB Power Rankings
Hello, everyone, and happy Wednesday. All eyes in the NFL remain on the Damar Hamlin situation, as the Bills safety remains in critical condition while recovering from cardiac arrest suffered in Monday's game (more on that below). In the meantime, with John Breech taking the day off, Cody Benjamin is here to deliver you all the latest from around the league.
Bills' Stefon Diggs pushes to visit Damar Hamlin at Cincinnati hospital: 'This is my teammate'
Bills safety Damar Hamlin is hospitalized in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old, whose heartbeat was restored before an ambulance transported him off the field, is currently sedated. Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, meanwhile, fought to visit with Hamlin at the hospital late Monday, according to ESPN, after staying in Cincinnati while other Bills players and staff flew back to Buffalo.
Damar Hamlin injury: NFL cardiologist offers insight into what may have happened to Bills safety, what's next
Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle in Monday night's game against the Bengals, prompting the NFL to indefinitely suspend and postpone the matchup. The 24-year-old Pittsburgh product was administered CPR and had his heartbeat restored before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He has been sedated and stabilized in the hospital's intensive care unit since late Monday, the Bills announced, while listed in critical condition.
Fantasy Football Week 18 Waiver Wire: Brock Purdy, Zack Moss, Rashid Shaheed can help win your leagues
The only story that matters today in the NFL is the health of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during Monday night's game at Cincinnati. We hope to get a positive update Tuesday, and our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and the Bills organization.
Jets' Greg Zuerlein: Another lengthy miss in Week 17
Zuerlein made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Zuerlein capped consecutive first-half drives with 44-yard field goals, but he failed to convert from 57 yards out on the opening possession of the second half with New York looking to make it a one-score game. The banged-up Jets' offensive struggles have limited Zuerlein's opportunities in recent weeks, and New York has been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.
Texans' Davis Mills: Struggles badly again
Mills completed 22 of 40 passes for 202 yards against Jacksonville on Sunday. It's been a brutal season for Mills, who once again rotated with Jeff Driskel (3 of 4 passing for nine yards, two carries for seven yards). When he took the snaps, Mills just couldn't get the ball downfield. The Texans play the Colts in Week 18, so Mills will look to get on track against the team he threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns against in Week 1.
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
Justin Fields (hip) ruled out for Bears Week 18 versus Vikings
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (hip) has been ruled out for Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Fields has a sore hip and will be replaced by Nathan Peterman in the Bears' final game of the season. He will finish the year with 1,143 rushing yards, coming up 64 yards short of Lamar Jackson's single-season record for a quarterback. The Vikings' defense has been fantasy-friendly this season, but the Bears' offense isn't an appealing option with Peterman under center.
49ers' Dre Greenlaw: Set for MRI on back
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Greenlaw will undergo an MRI on Monday on the back injury he suffered during Sunday's win at Las Vegas, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. At the point of his departure in the second half, Greenlaw had eight tackles, marking his fifth game...
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Catches one pass in win
Jones caught one of two targets for 10 yards and carried the ball once for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers. In his second game back from a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 15, Jones had another quiet day with just two total touches in the contest. The veteran wideout played just 22 of the Buccaneers' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as the No. 4 receiver behind Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Russell Gage. It's clear Tampa Bay has been committed to limiting Jones' snaps in order to manage his lingering knee issues as the regular season comes to a close. If the 33-year-old can manage to see more playing time going forward, he'll look to bounce back in a Week 18 matchup against the Falcons.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18: Model says start Jerick McKinnon, but sit Jamaal Williams
Knowing the advantageous matchups is key in Fantasy football, especially in the championship round, and you can expect to see several members of the Minnesota Vikings high in the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Vikings take on the Chicago Bears, a team that is giving up 27.1 points per game, which ranks dead-last in the NFL. That means players like Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson could be among the top Week 18 Fantasy football picks.
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Won't suit up versus Cincinnati
Hubbard (calf) has been ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game versus the Bengals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hubbard will now miss his second game in a row after going down with a calf injury in the Week 15 win over Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old currently has paced the Bengals' pass rush with 6.5 sacks this season, so his availability moving forward should be considered a significant factor heading into the playoffs. With Hubbard sidelined, expect Cameron Sample and Joseph Ossai to play important roles opposite starting defensive end Trey Hendrickson as this group looks to cause problems for Bills star quarterback Josh Allen.
Colts' Jeff Saturday on Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrating after injuring Nick Foles: 'Tasteless trash'
The Giants rolled over the Colts in Week 17, winning 38-10 to clinch a playoff spot. One of New York's defining early plays, however, came with some controversy. After sacking quarterback Nick Foles to end an Indianapolis drive in the final minute of the second quarter, Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrated while lying on the ground next to Foles, pretending to make snow angels while Foles writhed in pain with a rib injury. Moments later, after Foles was carted off, Thibodeaux was seen celebrating again, this time mimicking Foles "going to sleep."
NFL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice for Week 18, 2023 includes Justin Jefferson
The NFL season concludes with Week 18 and there's still a lot to be decided in the final week of the season looking at the NFL playoff picture. And NFL daily Fantasy players will need to know the scenarios well before they fill out their Week 18 NFL DFS lineups with some teams still highly motivated and others who might be inclined to rest certain players. The Buccaneers have already clinched the NFC South so it will be interesting to see if they choose to rest veteran starters like Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette.
