Lloyd Leo Haak, who worked in car sales and would ‘take care of customers like family,’ dies
Lloyd Leo Haak, a Chevrolet dealership general manager who made lasting relationships with his customers, died Wednesday at his home in the Phoenix community of Baltimore County. He was 72. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
The Rev. P. Kingsley Smith, longtime Trinity Episcopal Church rector and Towson community leader, dies
The Rev. P. Kingsley Smith, the former Trinity Episcopal Church rector who spent 49 years with his congregation and was a Towson community leader, died of pneumonia Dec. 27 at Greater Baltimore Medical Center. He was 93 and lived in Riderwood. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
Howard County Times boys and girls athletes of the week (Dec. 26-31): Atholton’s Amir Shaheed and Howard’s Meghan Yarnevich
Atholton junior Amir Shaheed and Howard sophomore Meghan Yarnevich earned the Howard County Times boys and girls Athlete of the Week honors for the week of Dec. 26-31.
The world’s top pickleball player is from Maryland. Now the state has its first sport-specific club, with another on the way.
Maryland native Ben Johns is the top pickleball player in the world and made between $200,000 and $300,000 in 2022 tournament earnings.
