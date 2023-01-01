ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Larry Brown Sports

Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury

Cam Rising was knocked out of the Rose Bowl Game between his Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday after suffering a leg injury. Utah had a 3rd-and-7 at their 28 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter. Rising was under pressure and scrambled to his left, getting a... The post Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Utah fans gather in Pasadena for Rose Bowl game

PASADENA, Calif. (KUTV) — The 109th edition of the Rose Bowl will feature the two-time Pac-12 champion Utah Utes and ninth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. Our 2News team is in Pasadena to talk with fans and cover the big game. This story will continue to be updated leading up...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
mountainexpressmagazine.com

Queen of the Hill – Lindsey Vonn

Utah holds a special place in the heart of legendary ski racer Lindsey Vonn. At age 17, she made her Olympic debut here at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, competing in two events including the slalom at Deer Valley, and notching a top-10 finish in the combined. Twenty years later, at age 38, Vonn is having a full-circle moment as she helps spearhead the efforts to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City in 2030 or possibly 2034.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Post Register

Snowpack is looking great...for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Becker Brewing descendants sue Ogden brewery for using their name and brand

OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Man dies at Utah ski resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and noon Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die of...
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Park City Mountain Resort employee killed after tree falls on chairlift line

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An employee at Park City Mountain Resort has died after officials said he fell from a chairlift when a tree fell onto the line. They said a tree fell on the Short Cut chairlift line at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Monday. An on-duty employee was riding the lift and became unseated before falling at least 25 feet.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash at Provo Airport

PROVO — A small airplane crashed immediately after taking off from the Provo Airport Monday, killing one person and critically injuring another. Provo officials have now closed the Provo Airport until at least noon on Tuesday. An aircraft based at the Provo Airport took off about 11:35 a.m. and...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Alexia Reddish, Oquirrh Hills Middle School

“Mrs. Reddish is an AMAZING teacher! She is always willing to help you and she is so kind to everyone! She is sooooo good at teaching! She always teaches in a fun way that is easy for students to understand. She is always doing such a great job making sure students are doing okay both at school and at home! She is the best teacher ever! She always gives us fun learning activities! Thank you for always being such an amazing teacher Mrs. Reddish!”
RIVERTON, UT
kjzz.com

Provo Airport closed after deadly small plane crash

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Provo Municipal Airport was closed Monday after a small plane crashed, killing one person and injuring three more. According to Brian Torgersen, Provo airport director, the airport was expected to remain closed until noon Tuesday as officials investigated the incident. Torgersen said a Provo-based...
PROVO, UT

