Some wild video footage has surfaced showing Meek Mill fighting to get out of a crowd in Ghana. On Friday (Dec. 30), Meek Mill hit up his Instagram account to post a series of intense video clips that were filmed while the Philadelphia rapper forced his way through a rabid crowd as he headlined the Afro Nation concert in Ghana on Thursday night (Dec. 29). Meek can be seen practically fighting off people as he and what appears to be a team of security guards battle through the chaotic mob scene before climbing their way out of the sea of people and eventually making a grand exit on dirt bikes.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO