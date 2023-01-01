Read full article on original website
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Cardi B and Bruno Mars Release ‘Finesse (Remix)’ – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 4, 2018: Cardi B continued her meteoric rise in the rap game with a guest verse on Bruno Mars' New Jack Swing-influenced jam "Finesse (Remix)," which dropped on this day in 2018. The song, co-written and co-produced by The Stereotypes,...
Here’s Hip-Hop Album Cover Art Fans Hated Over the Last Few Years
Cover art is the opening statement to an album. Just like the music behind it, artwork has the potential to live on forever. Now, whether that's in good or questionable favor among fans isn’t as certain. That's no disrespect to the creators, but over the last few years, there’s been several pieces of hip-hop cover art that have leaned more towards the latter.
Freddie Gibbs Responds to Uncle Murda’s ‘Rap Up 2022′ Diss
Freddie Gibbs has responded to being dissed by Uncle Murda again on the latest version of the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper's "Rap Up 2022" track. On Monday (Jan. 2), Freddie Gibbs hopped on Twitter and addressed being name dropped on UM's annual run through of the year's big happenings in hip-hop.
Lil Uzi Vert Confirms When His New Music Is Dropping
New Lil Uzi Vert music is coming soon. On Monday (Jan. 2), Lil Uzi Vert was making their rounds on Reddit when someone commented with disbelief about the Philly rapper dropping new music. "Shit ain't dropping," the person posted, along with four crying laughing emojis. "Waiting too [long]." Uzi clearly...
French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly Trend on Twitter After ‘Rappers We Need to Leave in 2022′ Tweet Goes Viral
French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly and other rappers were trending on Twitter, but not for their music. On Thursday (Dec. 29), Twitter user @kiracantmizz tweeted out a list of "Rappers We Need to Leave in 2022." His tally featured rappers French, MGK, Yeat and Jack Harlow. The user's tweet has since gone viral and sparked a multitude of reactions.
Grimes Explains Why New Album ‘Book 1′ Is Delayed: ‘Fame Is a Unique Hell’
Grimes explained why her next album, Book 1, has been delayed on Twitter on Jan. 4. "I know BOOK 1 is so late reason is minor legal stuff, but moreso… fame and notoriety is a unique hell," the singer tweeted. "Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time[s] better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect)."
When Is De La Soul’s Music Catalog Coming to Streaming Services?
After decades of legal battles and delays, De La Soul has announced that their music catalog will be available on streaming services in March. On Tuesday (Jan. 3), De La Soul announced that their back catalog—including their classic 1989 debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising, 1991's De La Soul Is Dead, 1993's Buhloone Mindstate and 1996's Stakes Is High—will be hitting Spotify, Apple Music and other digital streaming platforms on March 3.
Roddy Ricch Confronts Paparazzo for Filming Him – Watch
Roddy Ricch recently confronted a paparazzo for filming him in Los Angeles. On Thursday (Dec. 29), The Hollywood Fix shared video of Roddy Ricch outside of Couture Kids on Robertson in West Hollywood, Calif. In the clip, Roddy and his security guard are putting boxes in the back of the rapper's Mercedes SUV with the help of a store employee. The paparazzo filming the scene from across the street then attempts to get closer and tries to spark a conversation with the Compton, Calif. rapper. That's when his security intervenes.
’90s Icons Matthew Lawrence and Chilli From TLC Are Dating!
Icons of the '90s Matthew Lawrence and TLC 's Chilli, real name Rozonda Thomas, are officially dating!. The Boy Meets World alum and the R&B-pop singer made things adorably Instagram official on New Year's Eve 2023. The duo shared a joint Instagram post showing them wearing matching pajamas while dancing...
X-Ray Photos Surface of Megan Thee Stallion’s Foot After Tory Lanez Shooting
More evidence from the Tory Lanez trial has surfaced online. This time, X-ray photos of Megan Thee Stallion's feet and the bloody aftermath following the Tory Lanez shooting have come to light. On Sunday (Jan. 1), YouTube personality Nique at Nite shared a series of photo exhibits from the Tory...
‘X Factor’ Boy Band Emblem3 Announces Surprise Comeback Through Cryptic Mystery Twitter Account
Since Dec. 16, 2022, a Twitter account called @theboys_areback has kept fans guessing with cryptic clues and a tantalizing, "Guess who?" Turns out, the band behind the account was Emblem3 all along, and their surprise comeback includes a new album, Songs from the Couch, Vol. 2, due February 8. The...
Blackpink’s Jennie and Lisa Are Mentors for Upcoming Girl Group BABYMONSTER
A new girl group from YG Entertainment is coming this year, and Blackpink's Jennie and Lisa have served as mentors for the seven-member group. According to a YouTube video announcement, the group is set to debut in 2023. Jennie assisted the group with performance and rap expertise, while Lisa lended...
Fans React: Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Broke The Internet With Their NYE ‘Midnight Sky’ Performance
On Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Dec. 31, Miley Cyrus and "Becky's So Hot" singer Fletcher teamed up for a duet of Cyrus' hit "Midnight Sky." Turns out it was a great idea because the steamy performance was a highlight of the night. Not only did the two artists' fans love the collaboration, but it opened up a whole new world for Fletcher, who released her debut album this year.
Video Shows Meek Mill Fighting to Get Out of Crowd in Ghana
Some wild video footage has surfaced showing Meek Mill fighting to get out of a crowd in Ghana. On Friday (Dec. 30), Meek Mill hit up his Instagram account to post a series of intense video clips that were filmed while the Philadelphia rapper forced his way through a rabid crowd as he headlined the Afro Nation concert in Ghana on Thursday night (Dec. 29). Meek can be seen practically fighting off people as he and what appears to be a team of security guards battle through the chaotic mob scene before climbing their way out of the sea of people and eventually making a grand exit on dirt bikes.
Soulja Boy Opposes YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s ‘Stop the Violence’ Message, Says He’s Promoting Violence
In one strange showing of braggadocio, Soulja Boy is appearing to oppose YoungBoy Never Broke Again's recent "stop the violence" message and is countering it by saying he is instead promoting violence. On Thursday (Dec. 29), Soulja Boy hopped on social media in a Livestream that devolved into him going...
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Make Dating Relationship Official
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have ushered into 2023 in a big way—as a couple. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons made their relationship official on Instagram. The two celebrities scrubbed all their previous 2022 IG photos and posted content of themselves celebrating the new year together.
Video Leaks of Megan Thee Stallion Crying in the Ambulance After Getting Shot
More evidence that was shown to jurors in the Tory Lanez trial for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion has leaked online including video of Megan crying in the back of the ambulance following the incident. On Friday morning (Dec. 30), YouTuber Nique at Nite shared more exclusive video from...
Mel B’s Daughter Phoenix Recreates Some of Her Mom’s Most Ionic Spice Girls Looks
Mel B's daughter, Phoenix, is spicing up her life by transforming into her mother and recreating some of her most iconic looks. The 23-year-old took to TikTok to share several videos, where she is dressed as Scary Spice. In one of the videos, Phoenix copied her mom's look from her "Say You Will Be There" music video. In the clip, she can be seen wearing leopard-print and a black miniskirt.
Tory Lanez Alleged Jail Call to Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Leaks
Tory Lanez's jail call to Kelsey Harris has now leaked online. Tonight (Dec. 29), YouTuber Nique at Nite leaked audio of Tory Lanez's jail call to Megan Thee Stallion's ex-best friend Kelsey Harris, which took place after the shooting and Lanez had initially been taken into custody. The call begins...
