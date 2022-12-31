Hogan administration agrees to new contract with largest state workers’ union; union calls wage increases ‘insufficient’

Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Maryland Gov. Hogan, largest state employee union reach deal on worker pay increase
Maryland's largest union representing state employees announced they've reached an agreement with Gov. Larry Hogan's administration for a wage increase. AFSCME Maryland Council 3 announced they've reached an agreement with the outgoing Hogan administration on a wage increase package for its members. The agreement guaranteed a step increase in the upcoming fiscal year beginning on July 1.
WTOP
Meet the Maryland family holding office at the local, state and federal levels
Maryland’s newest congressman is also the newest member of his family to hold elected office, though politics wasn’t quite supposed to be the family business — it just turned out that way. Cheverly’s Glenn Ivey is beginning his first term representing Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. His wife,...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
WTOP
Md. new AG Anthony Brown seeks more authority to investigate civil rights violations, police misconduct
Former representative and lieutenant governor Anthony Brown was sworn in Tuesday as Maryland’s first Black attorney general, saying he plans to seek greater authority to investigate civil rights violations and police misconduct. “Make no mistake — my agenda is ambitious,” Brown said during an address from the floor of...
foxbaltimore.com
Hidden perks drives compensation higher for public school superintendents
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Public school superintendents across Maryland have one of the most important jobs in the state - educating our youth. That responsibility leads them to be some of the highest-paid public employees. However, in many cases, their compensation goes far beyond the salary listed by the Maryland State Board of Education.
USDA funding aids rural Maryland low-income residents
(The Center Square) – Rehabilitating homes for low-income rural Maryland residents is the focus of a new federal investment. Ten Maryland communities will use their portions of $102 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant funds to rehabilitate homes for underserved rural people in an effort to develop or improve essential public services and facilities. Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced the grant funding to 263 projects that...
wnav.com
Maryland's New Attorney General Anthony Brown Lays Out His Priorities
Tomorrow will be a busy day at the State House as newly elected public officials take their oaths of office. Amongst them is Anthony Brown, who becomes Maryland's first black Attorney General after serving in Congress, and as Lt. Governor. Mr. Brown tells The Baltimore Sun that one of his...
wypr.org
Maryland General Assembly to consider ways to entice you — and your neighbor — to buy electric cars
Baltimore County officials expect to encourage installation of more all-electric vehicle charging stations in the coming years. Editor’s note: This is part of WYPR’s ongoing coverage of the environment in Maryland known as Climate Change In Your Backyard. If you’ve been thinking about buying an electric car but...
Opinion: Repeal the Prisoner Litigation Act
To initiate a grievance, inmates have to go to the very correctional officers that harmed them in order to obtain forms for filing their complaint. The post Opinion: Repeal the Prisoner Litigation Act appeared first on Maryland Matters.
halethorpe.com
Witness intimidation, other Baltimore crime issues among Maryland priorities in new Congress
Witness intimidation and other Baltimore crime issues are among the priorities of Maryland’s Capitol Hill delegation priorities as the 2023-2024 Congress convenes.
Small businesses weigh in on the minimum wage increase in Maryland
Minimum wage has increased in Maryland. Small businesses weighed in on the impacts that has on their business costs and more.
aminerdetail.com
A Republican State Senator’s Plan To Revive A ‘Demoralized and Defeated’ MDGOP
Maryland Republican State Senator Chris West of Baltimore County released a seven-point plan to revive the MDGOP after state Republicans suffered stinging election losses in 2022. Senator West‘s letter below. As we begin the new year, I want to reflect on the future of the Maryland Republican Party. My...
Wbaltv.com
Lutherville Station redevelopment plan, transit expansion meets resistance
LUTHERVILLE, Md. — A new redevelopment plan for a Lutherville-Timonium shopping center is meeting resistance from thousands of residents. | PDF: Lutherville Station development application. Lutherville Station LLC, which owns the 13-acre property on Ridgely Road, wants to build 400 apartments in addition to 200,000 square feet of office...
These are the Maryland state laws that will change in 2023
BALTIMORE -- The new year comes with new laws.The year 2023 comes with changes that center around marijuana and the minimum wage in Maryland.This includes the amount of pot a person can legally possess, the recreational use of marijuana, and expunging certain cases from one's record.State lawmakers will be in charge of setting up the state's recreational marijuana industry.Retail sales will fall under rules and regulations when the law goes into effect in July.But for now, certain penalties for possession are being reduced."I think it's about time," Baltimore resident Theresa Brown said.In this case, the time was midnight. On Jan....
Ocean City Today
Counties in Maryland with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Maryland using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WV resort’s maintenance director sentenced to prison for moving more than $300,000 in stolen money
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A maintenance director at a resort in Southern West Virginia was sentenced to prison this past weekend for embezzling and transporting $300,000 from West Virginia to Maryland. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Saturday, December 31, 2022, followed by three […]
Human trafficking real issue in Maryland, here's how to spot signs
Human trafficking is a scary occurrence that involves trading a person for forced labor, sexual slavery and exploitation and anyone can be a victim.
wypr.org
New Year, new rules. Maryland diabetics won’t have to break the bank for insulin in 2023
Hundreds of thousands of Maryland residents with diabetes will have one less thing to stress about in the New Year: the volatile cost of insulin, a lifesaving medication that enables chronically ill people with diabetes to keep their blood sugar in a safe range. That’s because new laws at the state and federal level cap the price of insulin for patients who are covered by Medicare and those with commercial insurance policies. In August, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a wide-ranging law that mandates all individuals covered by Medicare won't pay more than $35 for a month’s supply of insulin, or $420 each year.
Wbaltv.com
With hospitals at 90% capacity, officials worried about new COVID-19 surge
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Maryland are at their highest level in months. The state health department hasn't reported new numbers since late last week, but health officials expect those numbers to go up in the coming weeks. It's not just COVID-19 causing concern right now, with about 11% of...
This Small Maryland Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State?
