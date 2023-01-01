In a recent tweet, Elon Musk referenced the Matrix movie in support of Andrew Tate. As some of you may know, Andrew Tate’s villa was raided yesterday. Although the Tate brothers were free just 45 minutes after the arrest, the occurrence caught the attention of the media. What makes this arrest interesting is Andrew Tate’s level of expression. The “masculine guru” has achieved a massive following in the past few months. While some of his opinions are controversial, some others are seen as “empowering” and “motivational.” In the past weeks, Tate is continuously referring to the world we live in as The Matrix. Just recently, he stated that he is one of the few influential individuals who is working against the so-called Establishment. Shortly after, he tweeted something that had most people fearing for his life.

5 DAYS AGO