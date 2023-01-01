ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

January in NYC brings a winter wonderland of ambitious arts events

By Steve Smith
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDLlm_0k0JRV5x00
Kaneza Schaal evokes the ghost of King Leopold II in "KLII" for the Under the Radar festival.

Once upon a time, not so very long ago, January felt like a dull, dark break in the performing arts calendar, a null zone between fall and spring offerings as the echoes of holiday programming faded into memory. But within the last two decades, New York impresarios have filled that annual gap with some of the most ambitious events of any given year – ideally timed to coincide with the annual Association of Performing Arts Professionals conference, where presenters from across the country come to New York City to talk shop and shore up their own future seasons.

As a result, New York City in January is now a peak arts destination, flush with major annual showcases that evolved to take advantage of the lull among mainstream presenters. One could even argue that tent-pole productions like Under the Radar and globalFEST raised the stakes for the rest of the scene, judging by the extra-strong lineup this month at the New York Philharmonic and one-off events like Studio Rivbea Revisited at the Gene Frankel Theater.

So if you’re in the mood for aesthetic adventure in January, these events are ready to punch your ticket.

Catch wide-ranging theater from around the world

Founded in 2005 by Mark Russell, the longtime artistic director of the East Village venue then known as P.S. 122, Under the Radar brings to town adventurous theater and performance-art companies from all over the world. After two years of inactivity prompted by the pandemic, the festival returns to in-person performances this year at the Public Theater and a fistful of partner venues. Some of the hottest buzz surrounds an acclaimed Royal Court Theatre production of Jasmine Lee-Jones’s provocatively titled “seven methods of killing kylie jenner.” But in a conversation with Gothamist in November, Russell urged would-be audience members not to miss “Are we not drawn onward to new erA,” a palindromic paean to a challenged planet, and “Moby Dick,” a condensation of the Melville novel populated by puppet actors and an oversize whale. The festival runs Jan. 4–22; check out the complete schedule here .

Get your groove on with a global slate of music makers

From its relatively modest beginnings in 2003 as a one-night, three-stage celebration of musical artists and traditions spanning the entire planet, globalFEST has grown into a major force in cultural diplomacy, with a related conference, Wavelengths , focusing explicitly on the intersections of arts, culture, politics and social justice. The leadership team is now flung far and wide: Bill Bragin is the founding executive artistic director of the Arts Center at New York University Abu Dhabi, while Shanta Thake is Chief Artistic Officer at Lincoln Center. Now, together with co-founder Isabel Soffer, they’re taking over David Geffen Hall for their 20th-anniversary live event on Jan. 15, to be followed with a “Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST” video series with NPR Music. Acts this year hail from Haiti, Morocco, Spain, Algeria and points beyond; buy your tickets here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49TmYW_0k0JRV5x00

Preview the future of opera, now

If you still think of opera as a fusty old art form mired in oversize stages populated with singers in horned helmets, you probably haven't seen an opera recently, and you definitely haven't experienced Prototype. The youngest of New York City’s cutting-edge affairs, this movable feast was established jointly by Beth Morrison Projects and downtown arts center HERE in 2013. In no time at all, the upstart fest cemented a reputation for brave, audacious operas and music theater works spanning the broadest conceivable range of subject matter: history, mystery, Grand Guignol, camp horror, the Book of Revelation and so on. This year’s hot ticket is “In Our Daughter’s Eyes,” a one-man vehicle for baritone Nathan Gunn composed by Du Yun (whose Pulitzer Prize-winning “Angel’s Bone” was a Prototype affair), but don’t overlook promising offerings by Gelsey Bell, Silvana Estrada and Emma O’Halloran. The festival runs Jan. 5–15; learn more here .

Experience NYC as the jazz capital of the world

Winter Jazzfest was born in 2005 as a one-venue celebration of emerging jazz talent, but quickly exploded into a city-spanning affair showcasing not only artists but also communities and collaboratives. The festival’s signature element is its two evening-length marathons – one in Manhattan, the other in Brooklyn – each of which provides access to multiple sets at seven venues apiece. Gender parity and social justice are championed in multiple events, including an opening-night celebration of drummer Terri Lyne Carrington’s “New Standards Songbook. And events commemorating two groundbreaking figures who passed in 2022 – impresario Meghan Stabile and trumpeter/bandleader Jaimie Branch – promise homage and catharsis. Winter Jazzfest runs Jan. 12–18 at venues all over town; plot your itinerary here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist

A fabled downtown NYC epicenter of Black creative music returns to life in a new concert series

Saxophonist Sam Rivers, seen performing with drummer Barry Altschul and bassist Dave Holland, created a focal point for a new jazz scene at Studio Rivbea. The history and legacy of Studio Rivbea, a downtown loft operated during the 1970s by Sam and Beatrice Rivers, is the focus of a concert series featuring artists who played there alongside their spiritual heirs. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Indoor amusement park now open in Brooklyn

Coney Island’s Luna Park has some air-conditioned competition. A giant new playground for kids has cut the ribbon in Brooklyn. National chain Urban Air Adventure Park opened its first New York City location on New Year’s Eve, and the 40,000-square-foot venue was an immediate hit. (New Jersey, meanwhile, currently has six locations.)
BROOKLYN, NY
BronxVoice

Christmas Doll House Still Dark but Hopes to Return Next Year

The deck outside the Garabedian home on Pelham Parkway is being torn-up and redone in preparation for a big return next year in this photo fPhoto byDavid Greene. BRONX - For more than four decades residents from across the city have trekked to the Garabedian "Holiday House" located at the corner of Pelham Parkway North and Westervelt Avenue in Pelham Gardens to see the annual holiday lights, decorations and the nearly 200 characters of world history, fairy tales, and pop culture—celebrated in the form of mannequins wearing handmade created outfits. Visitors this year were once again disappointed that the lights outside the home were dark for at least the third year in a row and most of the mannequins are now gone.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Concerns about Broadway as 10 shows set to close

NEW YORK - Tourism is not back to pre-pandemic levels and some experts say, as a result, Broadway is continuing to take a hit. Michael Riedel is a Theater Critic and Radio Host with 710 WOR. "The tourist audience is not back in a big way in the way Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter

More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
MANHATTAN, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Shop at Columbus Circle | Shopping mall in New York City

The Shop at Columbus Circle is located on the street of the same name, located in the heart of Manhattan, New York, and inside the Time Warner Center, a set of skyscrapers that houses several hotels, bars, and restaurants. In this shopping center you will find stores of the most prestigious and expensive brands such as Swarovski, Armani or Thomas Pink.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Raj guleria

Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.

Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

NYC Was Ranked The 3rd Best City In The World For 2023

International consultant group Resonance recently released their ranking of the best cities in the world–an annual tradition that our very own city finds itself a part of time and time again. And this year, NYC found itself as #3 on the list! Though of course in our hearts NYC should’ve been #1, the third spot is still pretty good when you’re looking at 100 different cities all over the world! Resonance bases their ranking on six core categories–place, programming, prosperity, product, people, and promotion. Factors such as weather and safety, attractions and nightlife, restaurants, education, income equality, and culture are considered, and only cities of metropolitan areas with populations of more than one million are looked at.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act

BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found. That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who...
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

This New Branch of a Historic Pizzeria Is as Good as Naples if You Keep It Simple

By all means, go to L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele and try the margherita ($20). Located at the corner of Greenwich Avenue at 2 Bank Street in the West Village, da Michele is an offshoot of a venerable Naples pizza parlor founded in 1870 (the same destination featured in Elizabeth Gilbert’s Eat Pray Love). The pizza that sat before me in our newly opened branch seemed nearly identical to the one I’d eaten years before in Italy at the original da Michele. And it came closer to replicating the taste and appearance of true Neapolitan pizza than anything yet in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Winter outlook 2023: What’s the latest forecast for NYC from January through March?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A warm start to the new year in New York may serve as a precursor to above-average temperatures through the end of winter. The National Weather Service’s seasonal outlook for January to March gives New York City between a 40% and 50% chance to see warmer-than-normal conditions, while northern and western parts of the state have a slightly smaller likelihood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy