8 injured in 2-vehicle crash overnight in south Austin

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders arrived at a vehicle rescue call at approximately 1:16 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Alameda Drive and reported a two-vehicle collision with a person pinned inside one of the vehicles.

Austin-Travis County EMS originally said there were five patients involved in the crash, but later tweeted the number was increased to eight.

ATCEMS said the person pinned inside the vehicle was freed. Two adults were initially taken to the hospital — one with critical, life-threatening injuries and the other with potentially serious injuries.

In another update, ATCEMS said two additional adults were taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The other four patients involved in the crash had minor injuries and refused EMS transport to the hospital, according to ATCEMS.

