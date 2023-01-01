ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year's Eve disturbance, police said.

Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.

When officers arrived, a 27-year-old man inside the home pulled out the weapon and moved toward the officers, Yeldell said.

Officers tried to use a stun gun on the man but he continued moving toward them. One Olathe officer shot the man, and he died at the scene, Yeldell said.

No officers were injured.

A Johnson County multijurisdictional team will investigate the shooting.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

johnny bagels
3d ago

Why do these headlines vilify the police and make them seem like they are all on a rampage killing innocents? He approached with a weapon. He's at fault. Do they wait until he uses that weapon on them?

Mikhail Braggs
3d ago

I don't think that the vast majority of policeman knowadays are bad. But when someone does something that threatens the life of them with an object, they have to act in a few seconds to protect their own life.

Shepard
3d ago

Nevertheless, this is sad, a life was lost. Prayers for his loved ones, the community and the officer who shot him.

