Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Related
shepherdexpress.com
Best of Milwaukee 2022: Locally Owned Food - Retail
This popular café and cheese shop, with its impressive variety of artisan cheese and meats, again wins the nod for Best Cheese Selection. The café menu features more than a dozen signature sandwiches (several, of course, with cheese!) and creative daily specials. The build-your-own sandwich option lets customers choose from a variety of breads, cheeses, meats and toppings. (Sheila Julson)
WISN
Ice bar to open at The Corners of Brookfield Jan. 12
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Being outside in cold weather is just part of being a Wisconsinite, but hanging out at an ice bar might make it more fun. BelAir Cantina's ice bar will open on Jan. 12 from 4 to 9 p.m. in The Corners of Brookfield. The 20-foot, 10,000-pound...
radiomilwaukee.org
Dog Haus Biergarten makes its opening official this weekend
Hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. Now, you don’t have to wait for warm weather to see if that old theory is true. California-based Dog Haus will make its very first appearance in Wisconsin when it officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ballpark Commons in Franklin following an unofficial opening a few weeks ago. The “craft-casual concept” runs the gamut when it comes to handheld eats, including the titular hot dogs, sausages, burgers, chicken, sliders, breakfast burritos and plant-based options. Its menu also includes kids’ items, ice cream, craft beer (more than 20 on tap) and cocktails.
On Milwaukee
Dog Haus has officially swung open its doors at Ballpark Commons
California-based Dog Haus has officially opened its first Wisconsin location this weekend in Franklin. The acclaimed craft-casual concept, which specializes in signature all beef dogs, hand-crafted sausages and burgers, will officially celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7055 S. Ballpark Dr. next to the newly-opened Luxe Golf Bays, at Ballpark Commons.
On Milwaukee
Gallery Night MKE announces 2023 dates
Gallery Night MKE offers the chance to gallery hop, shop, drink and eat in numerous Milwaukee neighborhoods: Historic Third Ward, Walker’s Point, East Town and other Downtown neighborhoods. Gallery Night MKE events showcase art from photography to sculpture to drawing, painting and everything in between. Admission to the galleries...
On Milwaukee
Stone Creek makes return to Whitefish Bay, as City Market begins new chapter
After serving the community for 12 years, The City Market Cafe & Bakery at 527 E. Silver Spring Dr. will be serving up a last round of creative dishes, housemade breads and pastries on Friday, Jan. 6 from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. But the longtime community gathering space won’t...
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 1): C-Viche
$$-$$$ As the cold winds blow, there’s nothing like a trip to C-Viche, which will transport you to more tropical climes with its menu of Ibero-American fare. Even better, there’s now more C-Viche to love since the restaurant has expanded to include a second location in Shorewood. Start...
On Milwaukee
Black Shoe Hospitality announces chef changes for Buttermint and Story Hill BKC
Black Shoe Hospitality, the restaurant group behind Maxie’s, Blue’s Egg, Buttermint Finer Dining and Cocktails and Story Hill BKC, has announced two internal promotions for two executive chef positions. Eric Holcomb, who served previously as executive chef at Story Hill BKC, has been promoted to the role of...
kenosha.com
7 best bloody marys in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. In honor of National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1), Kenosha.com embarked on a county-wide tour in search of the...
On Milwaukee
Dominic the Food Reviewer: Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen
At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and using our platform to support others’ dreams. And that's what we hope to do for Dominic the Food Reviewer. When I first met Dominic almost two years ago, I was impressed by his passion, his curiosity and his interest in improving his writing. Over time, I’ve not only enjoyed getting to know him better, but he has taught me as much as I have him. My hope is that you’ll not only enjoy reading Dominic’s reviews, but also glean understanding and joy from seeing the world of food through his eyes. -- Lori Fredrich, Dining Editor.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sign of the times: ‘Help wanted’
WAUKESHA — It was a little more than six months ago that Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha reopened. This week, the popular Waukesha barbecue joint announced another change in operations. According to a post on its Facebook page, “Due to consistent staffing problems, Pat’s Waukesha will ONLY be available for catering orders until further notice.”
Tug boat sinks 26 feet into Port of Milwaukee
The towing vessel 'Michigan' sank in the waters of the Port of Milwaukee in the Kinnickinnic River on Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
WISN
Body of missing New Berlin man found in Wisconsin River
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The body of a New Berlin man who was last seen about midnight Jan. 1 was found Tuesday morning in the Wisconsin River. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department said it was called about 4 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check request for Matthew Haas, 37.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Let Milwaukee Rise – American Rivers
Part of our ethos is building a multiracial, multicultural environmental movement on behalf of the water. And we’re looking to do that regionally. We’re looking to do that within our own organization and within our city. Brenda Coley, co-executive director, Milwaukee Water Commons. Brenda Coley and Kirsten Shead...
CBS 58
Pick 'n Save donates $37,000 worth of food to Feeding America after truck mishap
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday morning was busy at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, for a very good reason. An unexpected event led to a major donation that will help our communities. "It's normal that Pick 'n Save donates food to us, but it's not normal how it came to us,"...
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.
Company workers have protested outside of at least one restaurant while taking to the media to publicly decry poor working conditions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS58.com.
31-hour freeway closure on I-41 Jan. 6-8
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement they are planning to close I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street from 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 until 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Explore Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking...
seehafernews.com
Missing New Berlin Man Found Dead
The search for a missing New Berlin man has ended on a sad note. Police in Wisconsin Dells say they found 37-year-old Matthew Haas’ body in the Wisconsin River. He’d been missing since New Year’s Eve. Police say they found him near an area deep in the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Delay in opening new location for Michaleno’s Pizzeria in West Bend, WI
January 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Michaleno’s Pizzeria is opening in a new location at 235 S. Main Street in West Bend, WI however, there is a delay. Originally the locally owned pizza place was slated to open Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Some delays with equipment and remodeling have pushed the opening out another week. More details will be posted when information becomes available.
Comments / 0