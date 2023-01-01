ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shepherdexpress.com

Best of Milwaukee 2022: Locally Owned Food - Retail

This popular café and cheese shop, with its impressive variety of artisan cheese and meats, again wins the nod for Best Cheese Selection. The café menu features more than a dozen signature sandwiches (several, of course, with cheese!) and creative daily specials. The build-your-own sandwich option lets customers choose from a variety of breads, cheeses, meats and toppings. (Sheila Julson)
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Ice bar to open at The Corners of Brookfield Jan. 12

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Being outside in cold weather is just part of being a Wisconsinite, but hanging out at an ice bar might make it more fun. BelAir Cantina's ice bar will open on Jan. 12 from 4 to 9 p.m. in The Corners of Brookfield. The 20-foot, 10,000-pound...
BROOKFIELD, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Dog Haus Biergarten makes its opening official this weekend

Hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. Now, you don’t have to wait for warm weather to see if that old theory is true. California-based Dog Haus will make its very first appearance in Wisconsin when it officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ballpark Commons in Franklin following an unofficial opening a few weeks ago. The “craft-casual concept” runs the gamut when it comes to handheld eats, including the titular hot dogs, sausages, burgers, chicken, sliders, breakfast burritos and plant-based options. Its menu also includes kids’ items, ice cream, craft beer (more than 20 on tap) and cocktails.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Dog Haus has officially swung open its doors at Ballpark Commons

California-based Dog Haus has officially opened its first Wisconsin location this weekend in Franklin. The acclaimed craft-casual concept, which specializes in signature all beef dogs, hand-crafted sausages and burgers, will officially celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7055 S. Ballpark Dr. next to the newly-opened Luxe Golf Bays, at Ballpark Commons.
FRANKLIN, WI
On Milwaukee

Gallery Night MKE announces 2023 dates

Gallery Night MKE offers the chance to gallery hop, shop, drink and eat in numerous Milwaukee neighborhoods: Historic Third Ward, Walker’s Point, East Town and other Downtown neighborhoods. Gallery Night MKE events showcase art from photography to sculpture to drawing, painting and everything in between. Admission to the galleries...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants (week 1): C-Viche

$$-$$$ As the cold winds blow, there’s nothing like a trip to C-Viche, which will transport you to more tropical climes with its menu of Ibero-American fare. Even better, there’s now more C-Viche to love since the restaurant has expanded to include a second location in Shorewood. Start...
SHOREWOOD, WI
kenosha.com

7 best bloody marys in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. In honor of National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1), Kenosha.com embarked on a county-wide tour in search of the...
KENOSHA, WI
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer: Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen

At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and using our platform to support others’ dreams. And that's what we hope to do for Dominic the Food Reviewer. When I first met Dominic almost two years ago, I was impressed by his passion, his curiosity and his interest in improving his writing. Over time, I’ve not only enjoyed getting to know him better, but he has taught me as much as I have him. My hope is that you’ll not only enjoy reading Dominic’s reviews, but also glean understanding and joy from seeing the world of food through his eyes. -- Lori Fredrich, Dining Editor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sign of the times: ‘Help wanted’

WAUKESHA — It was a little more than six months ago that Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha reopened. This week, the popular Waukesha barbecue joint announced another change in operations. According to a post on its Facebook page, “Due to consistent staffing problems, Pat’s Waukesha will ONLY be available for catering orders until further notice.”
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Body of missing New Berlin man found in Wisconsin River

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The body of a New Berlin man who was last seen about midnight Jan. 1 was found Tuesday morning in the Wisconsin River. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department said it was called about 4 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check request for Matthew Haas, 37.
NEW BERLIN, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Let Milwaukee Rise – American Rivers

Part of our ethos is building a multiracial, multicultural environmental movement on behalf of the water. And we’re looking to do that regionally. We’re looking to do that within our own organization and within our city. Brenda Coley, co-executive director, Milwaukee Water Commons. Brenda Coley and Kirsten Shead...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Explore Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend

West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking...
WEST BEND, WI
seehafernews.com

Missing New Berlin Man Found Dead

The search for a missing New Berlin man has ended on a sad note. Police in Wisconsin Dells say they found 37-year-old Matthew Haas’ body in the Wisconsin River. He’d been missing since New Year’s Eve. Police say they found him near an area deep in the...
NEW BERLIN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Delay in opening new location for Michaleno’s Pizzeria in West Bend, WI

January 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Michaleno’s Pizzeria is opening in a new location at 235 S. Main Street in West Bend, WI however, there is a delay. Originally the locally owned pizza place was slated to open Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Some delays with equipment and remodeling have pushed the opening out another week. More details will be posted when information becomes available.
WEST BEND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy