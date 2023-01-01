St. Petersburg man killed by Publix semi-truck

A St. Petersburg man was killed when he was hit by a Publix semi-truck on Saturday night. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and BOYZELL HOSEY | Times ]

A 29-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed Saturday night when he was struck by a Publix semi-truck, according to a release from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The victim was trying to cross Fifth Avenue N near 66th Street around 6:15 p.m., when a 32-year-old woman driving the semi-truck made a right turn into the crosswalk and struck him, the release stated.

The victim had the right-of-way and was riding an adult tricycle at the time of the crash, police said. He died at the scene.

The driver of the truck did not see the victim at the time of the collision, according to the release, but stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. The investigation is ongoing.