Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Sporting News
Why is Drew Brees coaching for Purdue in the Citrus Bowl? Boilermakers legend assisting after staff changes
The coaching carousel's overlap with bowl season can create awkward situations for some programs. Louisville, for example, turned to its director of player development, Deion Branch, to be interim head coach for the Cardinals' Fenway Bowl game following Scott Satterfield's exit to Cincinnati (which was UofL's opponent in the contest).
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
College football: Top 10 teams by average home game attendance during 2022 season
College football home attendance numbers continue to trend down nationally, but there are 10 schools during the 2022 season who were not damaged by declines due to inflation, disinterested fanbases or others. According to D1ticker.com, a site that tracks average home attendance numbers and multi-year averages, Group of Five teams felt the brunt of attendance struggles while many programs in the title hunt saw the other end of the spectrum.
ESPN Announces Huge College Football Playoff TV Ratings
It was the greatest College Football Playoff semifinals in more ways than one. Both nailbiting matchups brought in record-setting viewership numbers on New Year's Eve. The CFP semifinal game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State at the Peach Bowl averaged 22.1 million viewers ...
