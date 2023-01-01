ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix family welcomes baby girl 4 minutes after midnight on New Year's

A Valley family is celebrating the new year with the gift of life – a healthy newborn girl – arriving just four minutes after midnight. Kasia Grobelny, 36, of Phoenix gave birth to an 8-pound girl at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. She and her husband, Patryk, 38, are still deciding on a name for the baby.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ballet Arizona awarded $600K by former Gov. Doug Ducey

Ballet Arizona, the Valley’s only professional ballet company, has announced that it was awarded $600,000 by the office of former Gov. Doug Ducey through the American Rescue Plan Act, which is working to provide nonprofit organizations across the country with COVID-19 relief funding. The performing arts were devastatingly affected...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

