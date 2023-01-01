Read full article on original website
Store’s “lucky” reputation brings in Mega Millions players
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — “Lucky” Leon’s is what the locals call it, because people who play the lottery and buy their tickets in this store have a habit of winning. The manager of the Forsyth County store, Ricky Patel, says reputation is everything. “People come from...
atlantafi.com
Best Restaurants In Downtown Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta is full of some great places to eat as well as cool bars to get your drink on. Take a look at the list of downtown Atlanta restaurants we have here and see if there’s something that whets your appetite. Here Are The Best Restaurants In Downtown...
thecitymenus.com
Guthrie’s Is Still Coming to Peachtree City
UPDATE: Construction Permits granted at the end of October 2022 for a 1.2 million dollar structure. Guthrie’s, the popular chicken chain seen by many as the grandfather of the fried chicken tender, is bringing another location to Georgia. Already with nine restaurants spread across the state and another under construction in Cumming, a new Guthrie’s is coming to 2021 N. Commerce Drive in Peachtree City.
Garden & Gun
Expert Selections from Atlanta’s New Cheese Shrine
Raymond Hook was living in San Francisco when his business associate emailed him about opening a cheese shop in Atlanta. Hook, a cheesemonger with decades of experience, was interested under one condition: “Only if it can be the greatest cheese shop we could make,” he replied. Capella Cheese,...
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is renewing calls for activists protesting an Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County to be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. The training facility, known as cop city, has been the target of protestors and vandals for months. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Georgia's MARTA boss wants to expand service in Atlanta metro area
(The Center Square) — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority recently unveiled the first of its new railcars for its network. The $646 million cars are expected to start service in 2025. MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood spoke with The Center Square during the event about what’s next for the transit agency, funding and possible expansion to new areas. What investment might be next, and what might MARTA...
Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion
Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
WXIA 11 Alive
Two men shot at scene off Campbellton Road in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Two men were shot in an incident off Campbellton Road on Monday evening, Atlanta Police said. The two were injured near an address that appears to correspond with a pizza and wings restaurant that's in the 1800 block of Campbellton. The location is to the southeast of Adams Park.
2 men shot Monday evening in Atlanta
Two men are recovering after being shot Monday evening in Atlanta. Police responded to 1870 Campbellton Road regarding a call reporting a person shot at about 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned two men were shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The first victim...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire damages one of Atlanta's oldest historic buildings
ATLANTA - An early morning fire damaged one of Atlanta's oldest historical homes Tuesday. Officials say shortly after 3:30 a.m. the fire broke out in the attic of the 1840 Joseph Willis House, which is located on the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road. The house, which was home to...
‘Angel on Earth:’ Longtime girlfriend remembers man killed by DeKalb tire shop customer
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The longtime girlfriend of the Tires Plus worker killed on the job says it’s a shame such a peaceful person died such a violent death. DeKalb County police say 24-year-old Daniel Gordon was shot and killed by a customer who thought he was stealing his car.
atlantafi.com
What Food Is Atlanta Best Known For?
When it comes to the dining scene, Atlanta, Georgia is a city with many tastes and styles. You can literally get different types of foods and cultures just from exploring inside the perimeter of Interstate 285. That is a question best answered by consumers who patronize Atlanta’s many restaurants, bars...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Joy Watson Captures National HBCU Queen Title
NEWBURGH – There was something just so “confirming” about the moment for Joy Watson…one that further seemed to symbolize the importance- beauty of her life-altering journey. Watson, representing her Virginia State University campus as the 94th elected Miss VSU, was in Atlanta, Georgia at the prestigious...
Body found at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta homeowner fights what he calls a 'bogus' parking ticket
ATLANTA - A homeowner says he and his guest recently got hit with bogus parking tickets. Hans Klein says you don’t need a permit to park in front of his home in Ansley Park. But he says ATL Plus hit him and his contractor with fines of $75 each.
wtva.com
Delta adding larger jet service to Golden Triangle Regional Airport
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Delta Air Lines is adding larger 76-seat jets with two round-trip flights between Atlanta and the Golden Triangle Regional Airport (GTR). This will begin in April, GTR announced Tuesday morning. GTR Airport Executive Director Matt Dowell said larger jets will better meet the community’s needs.
WXIA 11 Alive
Hartsfield-Jackson travelers headed to Florida deal with delays, cancellations
ATLANTA — 11Alive started getting emails from travelers Monday saying Florida flights were delayed. Then Miami International Airport stated there was a nationwide ground stop to and from airports in Florida. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it slowed volume into Florida airspace while the issue was being resolved. The...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta Has Just Been Ranked One Of The Best Cities In The World
Things are already looking up for Atlanta in the year 2023! We made a lot of lists this year as ideal and best city to live for creatives as well the best place for remote workers. Well we have a new ranking to add to our ever growing popularity. Atlanta has now officially made the list as one of the top cities to reside in!
