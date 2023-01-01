ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brusly, LA

Comments / 202

Patti
3d ago

I’m not opposed to police chases, but it does call in to question. Is recovering a stolen vehicle and arresting the suspect worth the lives of the two girls? Having said that… the car thief should be held accountable because it was his illegal actions that started the whole chain of events. JMO.

justlooking124
3d ago

With all the Technology out there, why can't dealership install a chip that will disable a Vehicle that's being chased by Police, So many lives would not be at risk,

Wwarren Mccoy
3d ago

the police should be charged they or trained how to persue cars in a high speed chase .and all of those on here who dont agree with me if it was your girls you would .the police officer i pray your heart is not turned cold and you dont hide behind your blue wall turn in your badge

CBS LA

Louisiana officer arrested after high-speed car chase kills 2 teens

A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana.Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station."That cop has a lot of questions to answer pertaining to his speed and sheer negligence," Clayton said, according to the station. "The public can rest assured, we will follow the facts."It wasn't clear Monday whether Cauthron...
ADDIS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Dies in First Fatal Fire of 2023, Electrical Issues Suspected as Cause

Louisiana Woman Dies in First Fatal Fire of 2023, Electrical Issues Suspected as Cause. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) announced on January 3, 2023, that deputies are still investigating a mobile home fire near Bush, Louisiana, that killed a female resident. This is the first deadly fire investigation of 2023.
BUSH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Addis police officer arrested day after crash killing teens

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Tyquel Zanders. We apologize for the error. BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) — An Addis police officer was arrested Sunday after a crash during a high-speed chase killed two teenagers on New Year’s Eve. The officer was identified as David Cauthron, 42, by the West […]
ADDIS, LA
WDSU

Addis police officer arrested after deadly chase

BATON ROUGE, La. — A police officer who Baton Rouge investigators say contributed to the deaths of two teenage girls has been arrested. David Cauthron, 42, was arrested by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and faces charges of negligent homicide and injuring connected to the crash. He is accused of t-boning the car the teenagers were in during the chase.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for car burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department need help to identify a man wanted for a car burglary back in late December. According to officials, he is responsible for a burglary that happened on LSU’s campus on Monday, Dec. 26. If you have any information...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX 28 Spokane

Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. WBRZ-TV reports that Addis Officer David Cauthron was arrested Sunday evening. Prosecutors say he is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring. It wasn’t clear Monday whether Cauthron had a lawyer to speak on his behalf. A prosecutor is questioning the decision of police to pursue the driver at high speeds and agreed with the decision to arrest the officer.
ADDIS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a December 31 burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary in...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Thibodaux Police: One person shot, killed overnight

NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Police say the victim was shot and killed in the 900 block of St. Charles Street around midnight on Monday. Investigators have not revealed the identity of the victim. The shooting is still...
THIBODAUX, LA
wbrz.com

State Police: Two killed after crashing into 18-wheeler in East Feliciana, trapping SUV under its trailer

JACKSON - Two men were killed after their SUV crashed into an 18-wheeler and became trapped under its trailer in East Feliciana Parish overnight. State Police said the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on US 61 near LA 964 in Jackson. It claimed the lives of 26-year-old Jaylen Baker and 50-year-old Woodrow Stevenson Jr. of St. Francisville.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
