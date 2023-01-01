Brandon Hagel is one of Lightning’s top offensive weapons. The young NHL player has emerged as a leader in his first full year with the team. His fans very well know how important family is for Hagel, as his body tattoos feature a reminder of two family members he lost to suicide. While his family is thousands of miles away, the hockey forward finds solace in his relationship with his other half. Brandon Hagel’s girlfriend, Gabriella Dini, is unknown to many. And when it comes to his romantic life, Hagel prefers to keep a low profile. So, here is our Gabriella Dini wiki to keep you updated about Brandon Hagel’s love life.

