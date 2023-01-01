ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Nearly 20,000 were without power on New Year’s Eve in North Carolina

By Jason O. Boyd
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foiwX_0k0JPGAi00

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An issue with a Duke Energy transmission line had nearly 20,000 without power at one point in parts of Carteret County Saturday night.

In a post on the Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op Facebook page, officials said the transmission line impacted was along Bogue Banks. Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op, which serves 52,938, had 9,495 customers without power around 9:44 p.m. Duke Energy, which serves 26,599 people, had 9,665 without power as of 9:40 p.m., according to PowerOutage.us.

North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021

At 9:20 p.m. CCEC officials said power was restored in Morehead City. On the CCEC website at 9:50 p.m. , there were 4,100 people in the Emerald Isle area without power and 3,700 without power in the Salter Path area.

The Facebook post stated, “We are working to determine the cause of an outage impacting members in Morehead City, Pine Knoll Shores, Salter Path and parts of Emerald Isle.”

Real-time information on power restoration can be found at the CCEC website, the Duke Energy website and at PowerOutage.us.

Officials said full power should be restored before midnight.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 2, 3 & 4

Linwood "Buddy" Letchworth, 67, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at Carolina East in New Bern. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. James Bennett. James Bennett, 80, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
kiss951.com

Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina

North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

New year brings new fishing rules

NORTH CAROLINA — Several new quota and size limits for area fisherman have gone into effect with the beginning of the new year. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries proclaimed changes effective Jan. 1 to striped bass size limits, commercial bluefish quotas, the opening of commercial black sea bass fishing, commercial and recreational cobia fishing and the mechanical harvest of clams from public areas.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina’s 2023 New Year babies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first babies of 2023 were born shortly after midnight at ECU Health Medical Center and Carolina East in New Bern. In Greenville, Owen Braddy was born at 12:10 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces. He is the son of Kaitlyn and James Braddy of...
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Join CarolinaEast Health System

CarolinaEast Health System announces that Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (COSM) has joined its family of services. The employees and physicians of COSM are part of CarolinaEast. CarolinaEast Physicians, providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties, now includes the newly named CarolinaEast Orthopedics as of Jan. 3, 2023.
NEW BERN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC

Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
WASHINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Swansboro businesses took advantage of PPP dollars

From “one-truck chucks” to large healthcare operations, from Hubert to Morehead City, area businesses lined up for free money from Uncle Sam. Just released data on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is available online at FederalPay.org’s website. What began as a program designed...
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Food program offers $500 for older adults

EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Jacksonville Marine charged with killing his four-month-old baby

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine has been charged in the death of his baby according to the Jacksonville Police Department. Officers arrested the victim’s father, Christian Mark McGill, who is an active duty Marine. Officers responded to 123 Zack Circle, Apt. B to a trouble breathing medical call....
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Man wanted in deadly hit and run captured, arrested

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who was wanted in a deadly hit and run in Onslow County was arrested Saturday morning and is facing charges. Andrew Michael Frazier of New Bern was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding and aggressive driving. He was […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

New Bern man arrested after fatal hit-and-run

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man was arrested this morning after leaving the scene of a deadly car crash. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Frazier, 27, ran a stop sign at Ramsey Road and Kellum Loop Road and hit and killed another driver on impact.
NEW BERN, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
90K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy