Nearly 20,000 were without power on New Year’s Eve in North Carolina

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An issue with a Duke Energy transmission line had nearly 20,000 without power at one point in parts of Carteret County Saturday night.

In a post on the Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op Facebook page, officials said the transmission line impacted was along Bogue Banks. Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op, which serves 52,938, had 9,495 customers without power around 9:44 p.m. Duke Energy, which serves 26,599 people, had 9,665 without power as of 9:40 p.m., according to PowerOutage.us.

At 9:20 p.m. CCEC officials said power was restored in Morehead City. On the CCEC website at 9:50 p.m. , there were 4,100 people in the Emerald Isle area without power and 3,700 without power in the Salter Path area.

The Facebook post stated, “We are working to determine the cause of an outage impacting members in Morehead City, Pine Knoll Shores, Salter Path and parts of Emerald Isle.”

Real-time information on power restoration can be found at the CCEC website, the Duke Energy website and at PowerOutage.us.

Officials said full power should be restored before midnight.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.