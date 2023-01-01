ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT state police respond to 243 accidents, make 36 DUI arrests over holiday weekend

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 6 days ago

Connecticut State Police responded to 243 accidents and arrested 36 people for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs over the New Year holiday weekend.

Between 12:01 a.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a total of 4.875 calls for service, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Twenty people were injured in accidents, including a serious injury in Hartford and another in Colchester, but none of the holiday weekend accidents investigated by state police were fatal, police said. One person was killed in a crash in Woodbridge, which local police are investigating.

Ten people were cited for seatbelt violations and 396 people were issued speeding tickets, police said.

Gary Johnson
6d ago

There should be a lot more tickets given out, especially speeds but I understand it was raining hard. Good job, stay safeGod bless

Hartford Courant

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States.

