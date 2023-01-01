CT state police respond to 243 accidents, make 36 DUI arrests over holiday weekend

Connecticut State Police responded to 243 accidents and arrested 36 people for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs over the New Year holiday weekend.

Between 12:01 a.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a total of 4.875 calls for service, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Twenty people were injured in accidents, including a serious injury in Hartford and another in Colchester, but none of the holiday weekend accidents investigated by state police were fatal, police said. One person was killed in a crash in Woodbridge, which local police are investigating.

Ten people were cited for seatbelt violations and 396 people were issued speeding tickets, police said.